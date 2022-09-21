Read full article on original website
Related
Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'
Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
Eight tourists killed on active volcano after horror plunge at 14,000ft as icy 70mph gales delay chopper rescue
EIGHT tourists have died attempting to climb an active volcano when part of a group plunged 14,000ft to their deaths. Several of the party remain stranded on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's far east as 70mph gales hamper rescue efforts following the horror fall on Saturday. The group of...
'They have eaten themselves': Video shows emaciated animals at raided sanctuary
The Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation in Mexico has been raided by officials with videos showing emaciated lions and other animals. CNN’s Rafael Romo has more.
WATCH: Amusement park ride plunges 50 feet, throwing victims from seats
A real-life tower of terror occurred when at least 16 people were injured Sunday after a amusement park ride plummeted roughly 50 feet and left many fearing the passengers were dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens
A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
Wild video shows huge fight between 2 women inside NYC bodega that sparked a fatal hit-and-run of a disabled innocent bystander, 59, just moments later
A street fight between two women inside a New York City bodega involving wild punching and wig-pulling, led to the hit-and-run death of a disabled man when he was mowed down by one of the brawlers who drove into the sidewalk to take out her foe. The fracas, which was...
Man, 63, is found dead inside kettle cooker at a Lassonde Pappas processing plant in New Jersey - the makers of Apple & Eve juice
A New Jersey man was found dead Monday inside of a kettle cooker at a Lassonde Pappas processing plant in Bridgeton. Dale R. Devilli, 63, was discovered at the Cumberland County-based plant after police received reports of a workplace accident. After an initial investigation, according to New Jersey 101.5, police...
'Beyond Scared Straight' star Ashley Tropez, 24, is found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside an abandoned house she was squatting in
Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at 24 years of age after suffering 'traumatic injuries'. The former teen star of 'Beyond Scared Straight', a show that took teenagers to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead on Friday inside a derelict home in Victorville, CA, local police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Animal park worker gored to death by ‘world’s largest antelope’ while leading it back into stables
AN ANIMAL park worker has been gored to death by the world's largest antelope while leading it back into the stables. The vicious attack took place after closing hours at Oland Animal and Entertainment Park in Sweden on Sunday. The victim's distraught colleague, Richard Berglund, told media he saw the...
Swing Ride Crashes to Ground at Theme Park in Terrifying Viral Video
At least 15 people were reportedly injured when the 500-feet ride plunged to the ground.
Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later
A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
Mystery as cop’s baby son, 1, dies after plunging from window in ‘tragic accident’ at his home
A COP’S baby son has tragically died after falling from a window at his home. Little Henry Witucki, one, passed away in a Pittsburgh hospital on September 3 – just days after the accident. The boy, known as Hank, fell from the second story of his home on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
Young couple who had just found 'true love' and their close mate are killed in 'horrendous' crash
Three friends killed in a horror two-vehicle crash in Tasmania´s south on Saturday have been identified by police. Maddie Baird, 19, her boyfriend Andrew Everett, 28, and driver Brady Poole, 27, died at the scene where their Toyota Corolla collided into an oncoming VW on the South Arm Highway.
Horror moment funfair ride plunges into the ground leaving at least two children and a mum with spine injuries
THIS is the horror moment a funfair ride plunged to the ground leaving at least two children with spine injuries. Dramatic footage shows the ride slowly rising up a column before plummeting back to the platform at a theme park in Itanhaém, in Sao Paolo. The distressing clip shows...
Horror as groom to be is struck by lightning & killed during engagement photoshoot with fiancée
A GROOM-to-be has died after being struck by lightning as he was posing for engagement photos at a popular tourist spot. The tragedy happened on Wednesday at China's Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the Yunnan province. The man- who has been named by local media as Ruan - was hit...
OLD Just four people on floors above where Flight 175 hit Twin Towers survived: Two are ‘brothers for life’
Of all the 9/11 survivor stories, one of the most unbelievable belongs to two men: Brian Clark, a Canadian businessman whose office was struck by one of the planes, and Stanley Praimnath, the man whose life he saved.On 11 September, 2001, Mr Clark was at work on the 84th floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower. At 9:03am, Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the building, with Mr Clark’s office at the top of the impact zone.“Our room just got rocked, just destroyed in a second,” Mr Clark told the Associated Press ten years later. “And...
Entire family killed after ‘selfie-loving sisters drown taking pics near waterfall and four die trying to save them’
SIX members of the same family died at the same beauty spot after trying to save girl of 14 who ventured near a waterfall to take a selfie. The picnic day out turned to tragedy for 15 family members who decided to stop by the Ramdaha Falls of Chhattisgarh - a spot of natural beauty in central India.
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0