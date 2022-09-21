We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I used to think air fryers were over-hyped. Admittedly, I’d never tried one, but I couldn’t understand justifying taking up precious counter space with a device that essentially does what my oven can do. However, I got the opportunity to test out the new Cosori Lite last month and I was almost instantly proven wrong. Since then, I’ve used my air fryer for nearly every quick lunch or dinner, appreciating how fast it heats up and makes food crispy. The only downside? I’m constantly Googling cook times for veggies and meats because this handy appliance cooks food faster than ovens. So, the times and temperatures I’m used to are all varied now, which means I don’t want to overcook chicken breasts or fry thin asparagus stalks to a crisp.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO