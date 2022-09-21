This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. A lease agreement has been finalized for a future San Diego museum that will open in the middle of next year. Museum of Illusions®, a global leader in “edutainment” and the largest private museum chain in the world, announced today plans to open a new museum in San Diego, California, in Q3 2023. The signed lease agreement will bring a nearly 10,000-square-foot museum to San Diego’s thriving Gaslamp Quarter. The brand new museum will feature optical illusions that stimulate the mind, 3D holograms, brain-puzzling exhibits, and interactive illusion rooms for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO