Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus paymentJ.R. HeimbignerSan Diego, CA
Thousands attend long-awaited Miramar Air Show
Day two of the MCAS Miramar Air Show was another full day packed with sights and sounds, as hundreds of thousands of people had their eyes to the sky.
These California speakeasies are among the top in the US
Ten bars in California have made Yelp's list of the top speakeasies in the United States.
Naval Base San Diego celebrates 100 years
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Naval Base San Diego celebrated its centennial by opening its gates to the public. It is the first time that the base has held an open house for the public since Sep. 11, 2001. From kid games to active combat ship tours, it's just a...
helpmechas.com
“America’s Finest City’ To Get Edutainment
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. A lease agreement has been finalized for a future San Diego museum that will open in the middle of next year. Museum of Illusions®, a global leader in “edutainment” and the largest private museum chain in the world, announced today plans to open a new museum in San Diego, California, in Q3 2023. The signed lease agreement will bring a nearly 10,000-square-foot museum to San Diego’s thriving Gaslamp Quarter. The brand new museum will feature optical illusions that stimulate the mind, 3D holograms, brain-puzzling exhibits, and interactive illusion rooms for visitors of all ages to enjoy.
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
Unique Journey for Retired NCTD Locomotive Being Preserved
A 282,000-pound piece of Southern California railroad history is being preserved. After nearly five years of planning, a COASTER F40 locomotive is off the rails and has been trucked to a railroad museum in Campo. “The F40 locomotives are an important part of the history of both the COASTER and...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
coolsandiegosights.com
Trolley Dances returns to San Diego!
The San Diego Dance Theater’s 24th Annual Trolley Dances are being held this year near several trolley Blue Line stations, in and around UC San Diego. Five dances are included in this extremely unique event. Mobile groups gather to watch a dance, then ride the trolley to view performances at other locations!
sandiegoville.com
Global Korean Fried Chicken Chain Pelicana Chicken Opens First San Diego Location
One of Korea's largest fried chicken chains with more than 2,000 location, Pelicana Chicken has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in 1982, Pelicana was a pioneer in delivering nicely packaged fried chicken in South Korea. The chain now has locations all around Korea, China, and Malaysia, as well as branches in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Buena Park, CA. The chain offers a simple menu of Korean fried chicken, chicken wings, boneless tenders, and chicken sandwiches with 6 sauce options, as well as side dishes like chicken gizzards, fries, onion rings, sausage cheese bacon roll, and sea snail spicy salad.
Cheba Hut Announce New Location is Coming
The “Toasted” Sandwich Shop in College Area Teases A New San Diego Themed Hangout Spot
theregistrysocal.com
Hines & USAA Real Estate Begin Construction of 930-Unit Riverwalk Village in San Diego
SAN DIEGO – Hines, the global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with USAA Real Estate, began construction of its 200-acre Riverwalk San Diego village with a phase-one groundbreaking ceremony on September 21. Riverwalk San Diego will transform the existing Riverwalk golf course in western Mission Valley into a live-work-play transit-oriented neighborhood.
coolsandiegosights.com
Sweet memories of Top Gun in Oceanside!
Fans of the original Top Gun movie would love visiting the recently restored Top Gun House near the foot of the Oceanside Pier. The historic old Victorian beach house, an 1887 Queen Anne Cottage that was featured in the popular movie, has been turned into an ice cream shop filled with sweet Top Gun memories!
San Diego Channel
Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
Bed Bath & Beyond set to close in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — Another big retailer is closing its doors in San Diego, hitting customers and the nearby businesses it anchored pretty hard. Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s closing its Santee store. The anchor store had been at the Santee Trolley Square since the shopping center opened...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 23-25 – Fall Fun edition
You may not be spotting leaves turning red and orange, but it is officially, truly fall as of Thursday. Yet we’re partying like it’s still summer this San Diego weekend and if you’re interested in the military, your weekend will be just packed. The military options involve...
eastcountymagazine.org
WELLGREENS DISPENSARY IN LEMON GROVE ANNOUNCES DONATION TO ELIMINATE $250,000 WORTH OF MEDICAL DEBT IN CALIFORNIA
September 23, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – At a press conference held at the new Wellgreens dispensary at 6859 Federal Boulevard yesterday, Wellgreens executives announced their partnership with Pacific Stone to eliminate $250,000 worth of medical debt for Californians through a donation to RIP Medical Debt in New York. Lemon...
kusi.com
Downtown San Diego business owners fed up with homeless destroying the community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. The official August count found 1,609 homeless people to be living in Downtown San Diego alone, majority of them living specifically in East Village. As...
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
Another heat wave to hit San Diego
The county will be experiencing another heat wave as temperatures are expected to rise Saturday and peak Monday and Tuesday.
