San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Naval Base San Diego celebrates 100 years

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Naval Base San Diego celebrated its centennial by opening its gates to the public. It is the first time that the base has held an open house for the public since Sep. 11, 2001. From kid games to active combat ship tours, it's just a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
helpmechas.com

"America's Finest City' To Get Edutainment

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. A lease agreement has been finalized for a future San Diego museum that will open in the middle of next year. Museum of Illusions®, a global leader in “edutainment” and the largest private museum chain in the world, announced today plans to open a new museum in San Diego, California, in Q3 2023. The signed lease agreement will bring a nearly 10,000-square-foot museum to San Diego’s thriving Gaslamp Quarter. The brand new museum will feature optical illusions that stimulate the mind, 3D holograms, brain-puzzling exhibits, and interactive illusion rooms for visitors of all ages to enjoy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
coolsandiegosights.com

Trolley Dances returns to San Diego!

The San Diego Dance Theater’s 24th Annual Trolley Dances are being held this year near several trolley Blue Line stations, in and around UC San Diego. Five dances are included in this extremely unique event. Mobile groups gather to watch a dance, then ride the trolley to view performances at other locations!
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Global Korean Fried Chicken Chain Pelicana Chicken Opens First San Diego Location

One of Korea's largest fried chicken chains with more than 2,000 location, Pelicana Chicken has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in 1982, Pelicana was a pioneer in delivering nicely packaged fried chicken in South Korea. The chain now has locations all around Korea, China, and Malaysia, as well as branches in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Buena Park, CA. The chain offers a simple menu of Korean fried chicken, chicken wings, boneless tenders, and chicken sandwiches with 6 sauce options, as well as side dishes like chicken gizzards, fries, onion rings, sausage cheese bacon roll, and sea snail spicy salad.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Hines & USAA Real Estate Begin Construction of 930-Unit Riverwalk Village in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Hines, the global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with USAA Real Estate, began construction of its 200-acre Riverwalk San Diego village with a phase-one groundbreaking ceremony on September 21. Riverwalk San Diego will transform the existing Riverwalk golf course in western Mission Valley into a live-work-play transit-oriented neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Sweet memories of Top Gun in Oceanside!

Fans of the original Top Gun movie would love visiting the recently restored Top Gun House near the foot of the Oceanside Pier. The historic old Victorian beach house, an 1887 Queen Anne Cottage that was featured in the popular movie, has been turned into an ice cream shop filled with sweet Top Gun memories!
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Channel

Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

'Weird Lights' Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH

San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
CBS 8

Bed Bath & Beyond set to close in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. — Another big retailer is closing its doors in San Diego, hitting customers and the nearby businesses it anchored pretty hard. Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s closing its Santee store. The anchor store had been at the Santee Trolley Square since the shopping center opened...
SANTEE, CA

