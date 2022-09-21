Read full article on original website
Pioneers Deliver First Loss of Season To Flyers
SHREWSBURY – The Framingham high school boys varsity soccer team suffered its first loss of the season today at Saint John’s of Shrewsbury. The final score was 4-0 Pioneers. The Flyers gave up an early goal on a miscommunication, and never recovered from their mistake, said coach Jon...
Flyers Shut Out Panthers 4-0
MARLBOROUGH – The Framingham High girls soccer team travelled to Marlborough Saturday, September 24, for a non-league game. The Flyers defeated the Panthers 4-0. Scoring goals for the Flyers were Gabby Arpino, Sophia Carney, Natalie Kirkpatrick, and Ava. The Flyers next game is on the road on Thursday, September...
PHOTO GALLERY: Wellesley Raiders Defeat Framingham Flyers
WAYLAND – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team held its first “home” meet of the season on Saturday afternoon, September 24. The outdoor swim meet was held at the Wayland community pool, as Framingham no longer has access to the Keefe Technical’s swim pool, due to needed repairs.
Raiders and Wildcats Sprint Past Flyers
WELLESLEY – The Framingham High boys cross-country team lost to both host Wellesley High and Weymouth High in a tri-meet on Wednesday, September 21. Wellesley defeated the Flyers 26-67. Weymouth defeated Framingham 39-67 Framingham is still without nationally-ranked runner Sam Burgess. The senior is still recovering from an injury.
Bears Defeat Rams 2-1
BRIDGEWATER – The Bridgewater State University women’s soccer team topped visiting Framingham State University, 2-1, in dramatic fashion on Saturday morning in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference contest at Swenson pitch in Bridgewater. Framingham State is still seeking its first win of the season and is 0-8...
Flyers Fall To Timberwolves
WALPOLE – The Framingham High girls volleyball team travelled to Walpole on Thursday night. “It was a great back and forth match and the Flyers fought hard but unfortunately lost 3-0,” said head coach Emily Viti. Game scores 25-22, 25-23, and 25-19. Framingham is still seeking its first...
Framingham State Defeats Westfield State 14-11
WESTFIELD – The Framingham State University football team held off a late fourth quarter surge from the Westfield State Owls to hold on for a 14-11 victory this afternoon in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tilt at Alumni Field in Westfield. Framingham State improves to 2-2 overall...
Rams Defeat Raiders 4-3
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State field hockey team scored four unanswered goals to defeat Rivier by a score of 4-3 in non-conference action Thursday evening in Framingham. Framingham State improves to 3-3 overall. Rivier falls to 1-6 overall. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Raiders got on the board with just...
Algonquin Regional Defeats Framingham 3-0
NORTHBOROUGH – Algonquin Regional High’s girls volleyball team defeated the Framingham Flyers on three straight seats. Framingham is still seeking its first win of the season. Titans won at home 3-0. 1st set 25 – 12 2nd set 25 – 23 3rd set 25 – 9...
Wellesley Defeats Framingham 126-90
WELLESLEY – The Framingham High boys golf team far exceeded its highest point total this season, putting up 90 points in driving rain at Nehoiden Golf Club in Wellesley, on Thursday, September 22, said its head coach. “While losing to the Raiders 126-90, there is a lot to be...
Framingham Marching Band Captures First Place in 1st Competition of Season
MEDFORD – In their first competition of the season, the Framingham High marching band & color guard finished in first place. The Flyers competed at Hormel Stadium in Medford at the New England Scholastic Band Association (NESBA) competition. Performing “heartbreak,” the Flyers scored 72.9 points, said Band Director Andy...
Walker Scores 3 Goals in Flyers 6-1 Win Over Walpole
WALPOLE – The Framingham high school boys varsity soccer team beat Walpole 6-1 today on the road. The Flyers played an excellent game and scored 3 goals in each half. The star of the game was clearly junior forward Brendan Walker who scored a hat trick for the Flyers, said coach Jon Wood.
Walpole Timberwolves Defeat Flyers 6-0
WALPOLE – The girls varsity field hockey team suffered another tough loss in an away game, falling 6-0 against the Walpole Timberwolves, September 21. It was a quiet first half of the game however, Walpole managed to sneak two goals past the Flyers’s goalkeeper for the 2-0 lead heading into the third quarter.
Framingham State Earns 8th Victory of Season Against Suffolk University
BOSTON – The Framingham State University volleyball team held off the Suffolk University Rams this evening as Framingham State held on for a 3-2 victory in a non-conference match at Larry and Michael Smith Court. Framingham State 3, Suffolk 2 (25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 15-13) Both teams now have...
Bruce A. Clain, 58
FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
Ashland High Hosting College Knowledge Night Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – Ashland High’s counseling department will host College Knowledge Night on Thursday, September 22 in the high school auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. “We will be reviewing everything seniors and their families need to know about the college application process and the steps you need to take! This program is recommended for any seniors who are applying to college but especially for those families who are going through the process for the first time,” said the high school.
Alphie Ouellette, 93, & Barbara Ouellette, 93
NATICK – After nearly 74 years of marriage, Alphie R Ouellette, 93 and Barbara F Ouellette, 93, of Sherborn passed away peacefully June 13, 2022, and July 23, 2022, respectively, at home. Alphie R Ouellette was born on July 30, 1928, to Joseph and Delia of Fort Kent, ME.
Traffic Alert: Transformer Explosion & Pole Down on Route 135
NATICK – Report of a transformer explosion with a telephone pole down on West Central Street in Natick, around 5:30 p.m. today, September 22. Route 135, near the 300 block, will be shut down in Natick to Second Street in Framingham. Natick Police and Natick Fire on scene. SOURCE...
Brian Kelley, 66
FRAMINGHAM – Brian Kelley, 66, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died suddenly Thursday, September 15, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late James & Grace (Aquino) Kelley, and the beloved husband of Lauren (Hopkins) Kelley. Brian was a graduate of Framingham North High School, and...
William Russell Byington, 55, Carpenter
SUDBURY – William Russell Byington, 55, died September 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born in 1967 in Boston to Roy and Alice (Tooker) Byington. He grew up in Sudbury and graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. In 1994 he married Lynne Torrence, and welcomed his daughter Kaitlyn...
