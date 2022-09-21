ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cup: Kevin Kisner on Love's cold-blooded calls, Phil being Phil, and wanting to beat Adam Scott because 'he's so damn good looking'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kevin Kisner’s trademark phrase – this ain’t no hobby – refers to his prowess on the course and pursuit of cashing checks. But it could just as well reflect his ability as a world-class talker in the media tent. Kisner doesn’t provide canned answers and he was on his game on Wednesday when members of the media covering the Presidents Cup peppered him with questions.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious

Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
WWE
ESPN

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. Nadal partnered with Roger Federer in his last professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
TENNIS
wrestlinginc.com

Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes

Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News

Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Jimmy Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#Quail Hollow Club#Witb#Pga
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Thomas just hit Jordan Spieth with a 'Major League'-type celebration after ridiculous par save

Jordan Spieth is known for his ridiculous par saves, and he did it again during his Friday four-ball match at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The regular 18th hole at Quail Hollow Club is playing as the 15th this week, and Spieth’s drive found the right-hand rough just along the tree line. With his partner, Justin Thomas, in his pocket, he had to try a risky shot. His ball actually landed in the hazard that runs alongside the left of the green but ricocheted to the right, eventually finishing long of the green.
GOLF
Golf.com

How to watch the 2022 Presidents Cup on Saturday: Day 3 live coverage

The 2022 Presidents Cup turns into high gear on Saturday with two sessions of four matches at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know to watch Day 3 of the Presidents Cup on TV or online. Previewing Presidents Cup Day 3. The International team had...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Five Things We Learned: Day Two of the 2022 Presidents Cup

The reports of Team World’s death are exaggerated. Will the international squad storm back from its day-two deficit to win on Sunday? Probably not. However, the team found its legs on Friday, and pushed every match to the 16th hole. With mainstays and anchors gone from the honorable International squad, younglings like Mito Pereira, Taylor Pendrith, and Tom Kim will take their lumps this week, but will emerge as stronger players for 2024. Don’t be surprised if a few of those halved matches fall the way of the World on Saturday, and if the visiting squad pulls out a few wins on day three. Let’s digest the five things we learned on day two of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy