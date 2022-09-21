ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Football Releases 2023 Schedule

By Zack Nagy
 3 days ago

Tigers will be on the road for four of their first six games, face Florida in Week 11

Per LSU Football Press Release

BATON ROUGE -- A season-opening contest against Florida State in Orlando as well as home Southeastern Conference games against Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M headline LSU’s 2023 football schedule.

The SEC announced the 2023 football schedules for all 14 league teams on Tuesday night on the SEC Network.

League opponents coming to Tiger Stadium in 2023 include Arkansas on Sept. 23, Auburn on Oct. 14, Florida on Nov. 11 and Texas A&M on Nov. 25. The September meeting with the Razorbacks will mark the earliest the teams have met in the 67-game history of the series.

In addition to its four SEC home games, LSU will play Grambling for the first time in football when the Tigers come to Tiger Stadium on Sept. 9. LSU will also host Army and Georgia State in Tiger Stadium next year to round out the home slate.

The Tigers host Army on Oct. 21 and Georgia State on Nov. 18. LSU will face Army for the only the second time and the first since 1931. LSU and Georgia State have never met in football.

On the road, the Tigers open conference play at Mississippi State on Sept. 16 with other league games coming at Ole Miss on Sept. 30, at Missouri on Oct. 7 and at Alabama on Nov. 4. LSU and Ole Miss have faced each other during the month of September only four times in the history of the rivalry that dates back to 1894.

LSU closes out the season with three consecutive home contests, a first for the Tigers since 2001 when Middle Tennessee, Arkansas and Auburn all came to Tiger Stadium over the final three weeks of the season.

2023 LSU Football Schedule

Sept. 3 (Sun.) vs. Florida State (Orlando)

Sept. 9 GRAMBLING

Sept. 16 at Mississippi State

Sept. 23 ARKANSAS

Sept. 30 at Ole Miss

Oct. 7 at Missouri

Oct. 14 AUBURN

Oct. 21 ARMY

Oct. 28 Open Date

Nov. 4 at Alabama

Nov. 11 FLORIDA

Nov. 18 GEORGIA STATE

Nov. 25 TEXAS A&M

