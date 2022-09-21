Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How PFF graded every Auburn defender against Missouri
A back up defender led the way on Auburn's PFF grades.
Louisville's Run Defense Rises to the Occasion Against Prolific USF Rushing Attack
Facing one of the better rushing teams in the nation, the Cardinals' front seven but together their best performance of the season.
ESPN’s College GameDay to Visit Clemson for Showdown vs. NC State
The popular pregame show will be on hand for what could be a matchup between top-10 teams.
Three Takeaways: Hishaw breaks out the big plays in win over Duke.
The Kansas Jayhawks came home with an undefeated record, and they would not be denied a home win in front of a sold-out crowd. And despite a roller coaster of a game, Kansas got another strong offensive showing and a defense that did enough to put the Duke Blue Devils away late. We will have a LOT ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colts vs. Chiefs: Inactive players for Week 3
Sam Ehlinger QB — Dallis Flowers CB — Leonard and Raimann were both ruled out Friday going into the weekend. It isn’t clear when Leonard will return. DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) was listed as questionable on the final injury report but is activ for the game. QB Sam...
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
Comments / 0