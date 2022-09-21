JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M WATCHING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. I didn’t watch the television show MASH when I was a kid. I thought it was dumb — I mean, grown-ups arguing about whether someone touched their nose or not? What they were eating for dinner? Not to mention some cross-dressing dude making up silly stories just to try to get out of the Army.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO