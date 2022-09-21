ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

oilcity.news

(Column) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Watching ‘MASH’

JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M WATCHING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. I didn’t watch the television show MASH when I was a kid. I thought it was dumb — I mean, grown-ups arguing about whether someone touched their nose or not? What they were eating for dinner? Not to mention some cross-dressing dude making up silly stories just to try to get out of the Army.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station

Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Four with Evansville Fire-EMS awarded Silver Life Saving Medals; two captains get Meritorious Service Medals

CASPER, Wyo. — The Evansville Fire-EMS Department held a promotion and award ceremony on Wednesday, and four people were awarded Silver Life Saving Medals. Such medals are given to members who were “principally involved in saving the life of another person and whose personal actions were directly responsible for the lifesaving act,” Evansville Fire-EMS said on Thursday. The four Silver Life Saving Medals were given to:
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Peek inside this downtown home that you can own!

Come check out this classic home that just hit the market! The Michael Houck Real Estate Team is now offering private showings of this beautiful property that combines vintage sophistication with luxurious modern-day updates. Historic elegance! The grandeur and craftsmanship of this 1922 brick home will impress those that appreciate...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) 3 NCHS students go uber-western for ‘Western Day’

CASPER, Wyo. — Laughing and yelling children at Park Elementary School leaped from the swings and playground equipment during recess and ran toward the fence on Thursday, all unable to resist a closer look at two horses slowly walking by along Center Street. The horses were guided by three...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crowley Fleck recognized with 2022 Pro Bono Award from Wyoming State Bar

CASPER, Wyo. — Law firm Crowley Fleck PLLP was presented with a 2022 Pro Bono Award during the Wyoming State Bar’s annual conference last week in Casper. “The firm received the award in recognition of its long history of pro bono work, its leadership, generosity, and many contributions to access to justice in Wyoming,” the Wyoming State Bar said in a Thursday press release. “Members of the firm in attendance to accept the award were Tim Stubson, Susan Stubson, Alaina Stedillie, Tim Woznick, Saige Smith and Morgan Dake.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area

There was a car wreck on CY Avenue in the West Lane right by the Albertsons grocery store at or around 1:00 PM. The Casper Police Department released a statement that said, "Please be advised that Westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports is closed due to an accident. Once the westbound lane is open, this will be shared with the public."
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Fall figure skating, hockey set to begin at Casper Ice Arena

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Ice Arena is preparing to host fall ice skating and hockey classes for kids as well as an adult hockey league. Casper Skating School classes for youth are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 and at noon Saturday, Oct. 1. “The...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Casper Structure Fire On the 1000 Block of Sussex

--- Most electrical fires are caused by faulty outlets or sockets that aren't properly grounded. Outdated electric wiring is also a common cause of electrical fires. If your home is over twenty years old, it might not have the wiring capacity to handle all the appliances in today's average home: wide-screen TVs, multiple computers/lap tops, ovens, a washer and dryer...etcetera.
CASPER, WY

