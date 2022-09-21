(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Peabody High School Football Coach Mark Bettencourt – NEC Opener Friday vs Beverly

Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Girls Basketball Coach resigns after five successful years at the helm: Coach Robinson to net more family time
WILMINGTON – Back in the summer of 2017, when Jessica Robinson was introduced as the new head coach for the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team, the hope was that she could restore the program’s winning tradition after a few mediocre seasons. Five years later, Robinson has done exactly that, and she has done it in a classy and professional manner that would make any program proud.
msonewsports.com
Endicott Tops Norwich 26-13, Strong Second Half Moves Gulls to 3-0, Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield) Two TDs
BEVERLY — The Endicott football team defeated Norwich, 26-13, in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon at Hempstead Stadium. Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield) and Tyler Bridge (Wells, Maine) both scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the Gulls in the win. Marengi’s scores came in the first (12-yards, 6-0, 8:31)...
msonewsports.com
Weekend Football Scoreboard – Saturday Winners: Peabody, Pingree, KIPP (Lynn)
KIPP (Lynn) 42, Georgetown 20. Manchester-Essex 34, Greater Lowell 7 (Hornets now 3-0) TICKET PRICES: $5 Adults | $3 Seniors, non-Endicott students, & ages 12 and under | EC students/faculty. free (w/ ID) PAYMENT METHODS: Credit Cards and Cash are accepted. The Endicott football team (3-0) is set to host...
msonewsports.com
Thursday, September 22 – Seal Remains at Beverly Shoe Pond, for now – Lynn Businesses Get Grant Money – Severe Weather Possible Today
Weather – National Weather Service – [Severe Storms Possible Today] Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today. The main concern is strong to locally damaging wind gusts with the greatest risk across eastern MA & RI. Cloud to ground lightning, heavy rain & brief street flooding are also possible.
whdh.com
Police launch investigation into threatening Snapchat messages allegedly related to Woburn, Wilmington football game
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington have launched an investigation into disturbing Snapchat conversations allegedly connected to an incident at a youth football game. 7NEWS first reported on how racial slurs were heard being tossed around at a game between middle school-age children from Wilmington and Woburn on Wednesday....
whdh.com
Just One Station: Alleged racial remarks at middle school-age football game prompts response in Woburn, Wilmington
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two school districts are responding after racist remarks were allegedly made during a non-school football game between students from Wilmington and Woburn. During the game between Woburn and Wilmington middle schoolers on Wednesday, fans said racial slurs were tossed around during the match. “I was at...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years
George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
Traffic Alert: Transformer Explosion & Pole Down on Route 135
NATICK – Report of a transformer explosion with a telephone pole down on West Central Street in Natick, around 5:30 p.m. today, September 22. Route 135, near the 300 block, will be shut down in Natick to Second Street in Framingham. Natick Police and Natick Fire on scene. SOURCE...
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
Eater
Doughnut Cheeseburgers Land in Newton as a Classic Diner Expands Again
Donut Villa Diner, one of Greater Boston’s top doughnut shops, just brought its doughnut cheeseburgers and Bloody Marys to Newtonville. As it grows, Donut Villa Diner continues to up the ante: While the decades-old Malden original serves only breakfast and lunch, last year’s Cambridge expansion added dinner and booze. Location number three, which opened early this week at 344 Walnut St., Newton, keeps the full liquor license and dinner menu while adding new menu items like crab cakes and hanger steak and dropping a word from the name: It’s simply “Donut Villa,” here.
Restaurant legend back where she belongs in Worcester — but for how long?
WORCESTER — All is right again in Main South, because Annie Jenkins is back. But no one knows for how long. “Welcome back. Retirement didn’t last very long,” Jenkins boomed Friday...
New Hampshire Paralympian takes center stage on 'Survivor'
MANCHESTER, N.H. - With the season premiere of "Survivor" Wednesday night, a New Hampshire athlete will be front and center. Noelle Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a record-breaking Paralympian and started a foundation to help other amputees. Now, her next challenge is to win "Survivor." "I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" Lambert said. After setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, she became a competitive snowboarder before setting her sights on "Survivor...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
thelocalne.ws
Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash
IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
Heavy thunderstorms due Sunday night with sun, seasonal temps through Friday
The NWS warned of damaging winds and a possible tornado south of the Mass Pike Sunday night. Next week’s weather will kick off with a bang, as forecasters warn of potentially damaging thunderstorms Sunday night that could bring an isolated tornado south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The National Weather...
whdh.com
Prince William and Princess Kate announce trip to Boston this winter is still on
BOSTON (WHDH) - Prince William and Princess Kate said their trip to Boston this winter is still on. The prince made the announcement virtually during a summit for the Earthshot prize in New York this week. The royal couple had been set to attend that summit in person but canceled after the death of the Queen.
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA
The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer).
Cara Brindisi, a competitor on 'The Voice,' to perform at Leominster festival
LEOMINSTER — For nearly three decades, thousands of people have gathered in downtown Leominster on an early fall Saturday to celebrate perhaps the city’s most famous native. This year, a local musician who will soon receive national attention will be among them. The 29th annual Johnny Appleseed Arts and Cultural Festival on Saturday (rain...
The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants
It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
