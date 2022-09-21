Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Zink files lawsuit against SRU, PASSHE, President Behre
Former SRU Provost Abbey Zink filed a five-count lawsuit against SRU President William Behre, the university and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on Aug. 12. The Rocket obtained court documents detailing each violation and a history of the events. Many of the violations include the defendants either...
Honors College keeps students and faculty occu‘pied’
The SRU Honors College hosted a “berry” sweet fundraiser, Pie a Professor, during common hour on Tuesday, Sept. 20. For a $2 donation, students could throw plates of cool whip, or “pies”, at an array of professors. Proceeds went to the Storm Harbor Equestrian Center on campus.
