WLKY.com
Actor/musician Jack Black bowls, hangs out at Butchertown's Vernon Lanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You never know who might show up when a lot of celebrities are in town, and this weekend in Louisville was no different. Jack Black, star of films such as 'School of Rock', 'King Kong' and the 'Jumanji' franchise, visited Butchertown bowling venue Vernon Lanes while in town on Wednesday.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)
FRIDAY, SEP. 23 – 25 Kentucky Exposition Center. Okay, obviously, we can’t talk about concerts this weekend without mentioning one of the biggest music events in Louisville — it’s technically dozens of concerts in one, kind of!. Nine Inch Nails headlined yesterday; tonight’s headliner is Slipknot,...
WLKY.com
Louisville Palace showing classic Halloween movies in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready, the Louisville Palace is showing some spooky movies this Halloween season. During three different weekends in October, you can head to the venue and watch some Halloween classics. For the first of the three dates, they'll be showing the cult classic 1993...
wdrb.com
Nonprofit music venue The Monarch moving into long-empty space in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New life is coming to a long-empty space on Bardstown Road in the heart of the Highlands. The old Bearno's near The Eagle restaurant is transforming into a music venue called The Monarch. It's not a bar or a restaurant, rather a co-working space for artists to collaborate and perform.
leoweekly.com
At Louder Than Life, You Can Buy Artwork From Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale And Other Musicians
If you love punk, metal or hard rock, you probably already know that the larger-than-life music festival Louder Than Life has returned to Louisville and will run through the weekend, starting today, from Sept. 22-25. But did you also know that artists like Lzzy Hale and Jay Weinberg (from Halestorm...
WLKY.com
Louder Than Life 2022: Your guide to Louisville's big rock festival
For the second week in a row, Louisville will play host to a plethora of musicians as the 2022 edition of Louder Than Life begins Thursday. The Bourbon and Beyond festival brought a whopping 140,000 people to the Highland Festival Grounds last week, and another big crowd is expected for Derby City's annual hard rock festival.
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning celebrates Keith Kaiser's 15 years of waking up to fun and laughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning is celebrating 15 years of Keith Kaiser. His 15th anniversary is Saturday, Sept. 24. To celebrate, WDRB in the Morning counted down Keith's top 10 moments on the show. The team also shared Facebook comments from viewers on what they love about Keith and their favorite memories of him.
WLKY.com
Spooky Kentucky corn maze Field of Screams gets royal design this year
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A spooky corn maze just outside of Louisville is ready for scares and as per usual, has a brand new design for the year. Field of Screams has been in Brandenburg, Kentucky, since 2002. Each year, they cut a different, wild design into their creepy corn maze.
leoweekly.com
Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 Latin Music Awards KY
The Latin Music Awards KY, a program that honors Kentucky’s best creators and performers in Latin American music, recently announced this year’s winners. Israel Cuenca, President of the Latin Music Awards Kentucky, also said in a statement that his organization looks forward to awarding 12 partial scholarships to Hispanic students who will be studying music at UofL, Bellarmine and Jefferson Community College.
wdrb.com
Pal Wow Family Fun Festival celebrates the small Indiana town of Palmyra
PALMYRA, Ind. (WDRB) — The people of Palmyra, Indiana like to put on a show especially when it comes to the Pal Wow Family Fun Festival. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about the 13th annual event. Palmyra wants to show you why they are proud of their little Indiana...
WLWT 5
Johnny Depp is playing a concert with Jeff Beck in Louisville
Famed English guitarist Jeff Beck is going on tour, and he's bringing a famous friend. Beck collaborated on an album with Johnny Depp, who is actually from Kentucky, if you didn't know. And he will join him on some of the tour's stops, including the one in Louisville. The two...
wdrb.com
New parents say they were horrified after given the wrong baby at Norton's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a parent's nightmare: two newborns were swapped at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital just days after they were born, and members of one of the families say they are still looking for answers from the hospital. The incident happened in December and they've been reeling...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This Parkside Home Was Renovated To Be Environmentally Friendly
This four-bedroom home in the Parkside neighborhood of Louisville was showcased in the Home Builders Association of Louisville Remodeled Homes Tour 2022. The home was renovated by architect Clive Pohl and landscape architect John Korfhage with a focus on energy savings and sustainability. With solar panels on the roof, insulated walls, and triple-pane windows, it's easy to see how the energy bill can be as low as $14, according to the realtor.
Doug Proffitt gives induction speech for Melissa Forsythe into KY Journalism Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's best-known television journalists was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon. The late WHAS11 News anchor Melissa Forsythe is known for her trailblazing career as the first woman to be a TV reporter and then weekday anchor in Louisville from 1972 to 1991.
wdrb.com
Final restaurant to join Paristown Village Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Filipino food truck in Louisville is one of five restaurants moving into Paristown's new Village Market. Sarap Filipino Eatery will join Ramble, Jeff's Donuts, Taco Rito and Bunz Burgerz this fall. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Emma and Rudy Bambas started their business Sarap...
leoweekly.com
Hauck’s Corner, A New Bar And Restaurant That Carries On Its Predecessor’s Legacy, Is Now Open Seven Days A Week
Hauck’s Corner (1000 Goss Ave.), a bar and restaurant on the site of a legendary Germantown business, is now open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m, as of yesterday. Although Hauck’s Corner is “new,” it carries on a historic legacy: the space is a renovation of what was once Hauck’s Handy Store, a grocery store and community spot. George Hauck, who took the business over from his parents, died in September 2020 at the age of 100, but he was a neighborhood celebrity known for his friendliness and generosity. A framed photo of him now hangs near the entrance to Hauck’s Corner.
wdrb.com
Enjoy Mexican cuisine at this week's Be Our Guest: El Nopal
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at El Nopal. The restaurant offers authentic Mexican entrees, such as enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, and more. Walk into any of the 40 restaurants and enjoy dishes like a burrito bigger than your head or El Nopal's most popular dish, the Arroz con Pollo. The plate comes with rice and chicken topped in queso.
WLKY.com
Pumpkin patches around Louisville: Where to pick your own this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's nothing that says it's fall quite like going to a pumpkin patch, and Kentuckiana has a plethora of places to pick your own pumpkin. We've put together a list of pumpkin patches in the area. Did we miss one? Send your submissions to wlkydigital@hearst.com. (Check...
leoweekly.com
Another Death At Louisville’s Jail, 11th Since November
Another incarcerated person has died at Louisville’s jail, marking the 11th in-custody death since late November of last year. In a statement on Thursday morning, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said around 3:10 a.m. officers discovered that a prisoner had attempted suicide by hanging. The statement added that officers, medical staff and emergency services attempted life-saving measures, but that the person was pronounced dead.
WLKY.com
When will fall colors peak in the Louisville area?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's one of the best times of the year. The arrival of the autumn season means those hot, scorching days brought on by the summer season become cooler and much more comfortable — not to mention the sheer beauty that the landscape takes on with the addition of all those vivid fall colors.
