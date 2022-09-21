ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)

FRIDAY, SEP. 23 – 25 Kentucky Exposition Center. Okay, obviously, we can’t talk about concerts this weekend without mentioning one of the biggest music events in Louisville — it’s technically dozens of concerts in one, kind of!. Nine Inch Nails headlined yesterday; tonight’s headliner is Slipknot,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Palace showing classic Halloween movies in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready, the Louisville Palace is showing some spooky movies this Halloween season. During three different weekends in October, you can head to the venue and watch some Halloween classics. For the first of the three dates, they'll be showing the cult classic 1993...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louder Than Life 2022: Your guide to Louisville's big rock festival

For the second week in a row, Louisville will play host to a plethora of musicians as the 2022 edition of Louder Than Life begins Thursday. The Bourbon and Beyond festival brought a whopping 140,000 people to the Highland Festival Grounds last week, and another big crowd is expected for Derby City's annual hard rock festival.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 Latin Music Awards KY

The Latin Music Awards KY, a program that honors Kentucky’s best creators and performers in Latin American music, recently announced this year’s winners. Israel Cuenca, President of the Latin Music Awards Kentucky, also said in a statement that his organization looks forward to awarding 12 partial scholarships to Hispanic students who will be studying music at UofL, Bellarmine and Jefferson Community College.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Johnny Depp is playing a concert with Jeff Beck in Louisville

Famed English guitarist Jeff Beck is going on tour, and he's bringing a famous friend. Beck collaborated on an album with Johnny Depp, who is actually from Kentucky, if you didn't know. And he will join him on some of the tour's stops, including the one in Louisville. The two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: This Parkside Home Was Renovated To Be Environmentally Friendly

This four-bedroom home in the Parkside neighborhood of Louisville was showcased in the Home Builders Association of Louisville Remodeled Homes Tour 2022. The home was renovated by architect Clive Pohl and landscape architect John Korfhage with a focus on energy savings and sustainability. With solar panels on the roof, insulated walls, and triple-pane windows, it's easy to see how the energy bill can be as low as $14, according to the realtor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Final restaurant to join Paristown Village Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Filipino food truck in Louisville is one of five restaurants moving into Paristown's new Village Market. Sarap Filipino Eatery will join Ramble, Jeff's Donuts, Taco Rito and Bunz Burgerz this fall. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Emma and Rudy Bambas started their business Sarap...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Hauck’s Corner, A New Bar And Restaurant That Carries On Its Predecessor’s Legacy, Is Now Open Seven Days A Week

Hauck’s Corner (1000 Goss Ave.), a bar and restaurant on the site of a legendary Germantown business, is now open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m, as of yesterday. Although Hauck’s Corner is “new,” it carries on a historic legacy: the space is a renovation of what was once Hauck’s Handy Store, a grocery store and community spot. George Hauck, who took the business over from his parents, died in September 2020 at the age of 100, but he was a neighborhood celebrity known for his friendliness and generosity. A framed photo of him now hangs near the entrance to Hauck’s Corner.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Enjoy Mexican cuisine at this week's Be Our Guest: El Nopal

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at El Nopal. The restaurant offers authentic Mexican entrees, such as enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, and more. Walk into any of the 40 restaurants and enjoy dishes like a burrito bigger than your head or El Nopal's most popular dish, the Arroz con Pollo. The plate comes with rice and chicken topped in queso.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Pumpkin patches around Louisville: Where to pick your own this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's nothing that says it's fall quite like going to a pumpkin patch, and Kentuckiana has a plethora of places to pick your own pumpkin. We've put together a list of pumpkin patches in the area. Did we miss one? Send your submissions to wlkydigital@hearst.com. (Check...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Another Death At Louisville’s Jail, 11th Since November

Another incarcerated person has died at Louisville’s jail, marking the 11th in-custody death since late November of last year. In a statement on Thursday morning, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said around 3:10 a.m. officers discovered that a prisoner had attempted suicide by hanging. The statement added that officers, medical staff and emergency services attempted life-saving measures, but that the person was pronounced dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

When will fall colors peak in the Louisville area?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's one of the best times of the year. The arrival of the autumn season means those hot, scorching days brought on by the summer season become cooler and much more comfortable — not to mention the sheer beauty that the landscape takes on with the addition of all those vivid fall colors.
LOUISVILLE, KY

