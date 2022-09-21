ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis parking meter revenue up in 2022, but remains well below pre-pandemic levels

By Mark Freie
 3 days ago

Revenue generated by Minneapolis parking meters totaled $21.5 million in 2019, but fell by nearly $9 million in both 2020 and 2021, to between $12 million and $13 million as less cars parked in key areas of the city.

"Of course when the pandemic broke things really bottomed out," said Dillon Fried, Assistant Parking Systems Manager for the City of Minneapolis. "So many people were working from home. There were still some essential employees working downtown and with restaurants prohibited from having in-person seating a lot of the neighborhoods saw a huge drop."

Fried says on-street parking demand is 70 to 75 percent when compared to pre-pandemic demand while ramps and garages are around 50 percent.

"We are still quite a bit slower for on and off street parking demand in the office space corridor of the city. It is kind of encouraging though the retail and restaurant corridors in the North Loop, Uptown, Northeast, and other areas we're seeing a lot of the on-street in those areas come back to exceed pre-pandemic levels."

Despite less cars parking at meters in recent years, "several hundred" new parking meters have been installed throughout Minneapolis according to Fried.

Those meters are part of project the began ahead of the pandemic to make digital records of curb space in high demand areas of the city which showed how those spaces were designated.

"So we have kind of in-filled a lot of new metered spaces in areas that did not need to have parking restrictions," Fried said. "There's been quite a few meters added for those reasons."

Fried explained that there's been a shift in the mentality when it comes to traffic in the area.

"It used to be a mentality that we wanted to move traffic through downtown as fast as possible in and out of the city. As we've adjusted our values to be more oriented around pedestrians, cyclists, and slowing cars down so it's safer for people that's kind of fit with those more overarching policy goals of the city."

Parking meter revenue in 2022 has reached $18 million and for the first time since the pandemic began, August 2022 revenue exceed the revenue reported in August 2019.

With demand for parking meters has shifted towards retail and restaurant oriented areas of Minneapolis, the city has utilized demand pricing more to increase meter prices during peak times in certain areas.

"Along Washington Avenue in the North Loop we instated elevated pricing every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting last January because that's where we were experiencing higher demand," Fried said. "Over on the east side of downtown, because of the office workers not coming back, we've created some off-peak pricing on the evenings and weekends because there's not as much demand over there compared to what we were seeing."

