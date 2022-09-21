ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: Wild TD, missed kick help Texas A&M hold on for win over No. 10 Arkansas

Rapid Reactions Presented by — Resilient Texas A&M earned a huge 23-21 victory over No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday at Jerry World in the 79th meeting between former Southwest Conference foes. The Southwest Classic came down to a crazy touchdown that changed everything and veteran quarterback Max Johnson, the LSU transfer making just his 2nd start for Texas A&M, distributing the football to his playmakers over the final 3 quarters.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Demani Richardson has hilarious quote about game-changing fumble-return TD vs. Arkansas

Demani Richardson scored a game-changing touchdown for Texas A&M against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. With Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson looking to get in the end zone to take a 21-7 lead, the Aggies stripped the ball from him and Tyreek Chappell recovered. Then, as he was wrapped up, he handed the ball to Richardson, who finished off the 82-yard return for an Aggie touchdown.
ARLINGTON, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Sam Pittman said after Arkansas lost to Texas A&M

Sam Pittman and Arkansas dropped a heartbreaker to Texas A&M Saturday 23-21 in the Southwest Classic. A back and forth game — the Hogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Aggies came roaring back. Still, Arkansas had a chance to make a game-winning field goal, and the kick hit the right upright and bounced into the end zone.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Arlington, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
saturdaydownsouth.com

O'Gara: Final thoughts (and a prediction) for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

I don’t like to be that guy. You know who I’m talking about. The guy who says “college football is better when team ‘X’ is good.”. Sorry, but I love this silly sport whether Kansas is trucking teams or whether Texas is trucking teams. Shoot, I might love this sport even more when Kansas is trucking teams like Texas, but I digress.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Battalion Texas AM

A&M puts a ring on it

When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
US105

Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M Football#College Football#Aggies#Cowboys#American Football#Texas A M#Sec
KBTX.com

Texas A&M students protest death of Iranian woman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students at Texas A&M University came together Friday afternoon to spread awareness about what has happened in Iran. A group of students with ties to the country came together to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old citizen of Iran who was arrested for not covering her hair as required by Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan High School latest to receive hoax call

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan High School is the latest Texas school to fall victim to a hoax call. The Bryan Police Department said Thursday afternoon that it recieved reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School Resource Officers who were on scene, in addition to responding patrol units, determined this to be a hoax – also known as a “swatting” call. Police say there is no threat at the school.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
inforney.com

College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Pediatricians staying busy as viruses spread

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As schools and daycares see an increase in absences from kids getting sick, Dr. Neal Spears, a pediatrician at St. Joseph Health and Texas A&M Health Pediatrics, joined First News at Four to discuss what’s going around. According to Dr. Spears, he’s seen kids coming...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

‘CONNECT AFTER 5’ THURSDAY AT BLUE BELL CREAMERIES

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its “Connect After 5” networking event this (Thursday) evening. Blue Bell Creameries, at 1101 South Blue Bell Road in Brenham, will be the site for this month’s social. Chamber members can enjoy fellowship, food and refreshments while exchanging business...
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy