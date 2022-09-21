Read full article on original website
Rapid Reaction: Wild TD, missed kick help Texas A&M hold on for win over No. 10 Arkansas
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Resilient Texas A&M earned a huge 23-21 victory over No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday at Jerry World in the 79th meeting between former Southwest Conference foes. The Southwest Classic came down to a crazy touchdown that changed everything and veteran quarterback Max Johnson, the LSU transfer making just his 2nd start for Texas A&M, distributing the football to his playmakers over the final 3 quarters.
Arkansas game-winning field goal attempt vs. Texas A&M ends in heartbreaking fashion
You have never seen it all. Down 2, Arkansas lined up to kick a potential game-winning field goal with under 2 minutes remaining. The kicker got under it, but could only watch as the ball doinked off the top of the upright and dribbled into the end zone. The surrender...
Demani Richardson has hilarious quote about game-changing fumble-return TD vs. Arkansas
Demani Richardson scored a game-changing touchdown for Texas A&M against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. With Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson looking to get in the end zone to take a 21-7 lead, the Aggies stripped the ball from him and Tyreek Chappell recovered. Then, as he was wrapped up, he handed the ball to Richardson, who finished off the 82-yard return for an Aggie touchdown.
What Sam Pittman said after Arkansas lost to Texas A&M
Sam Pittman and Arkansas dropped a heartbreaker to Texas A&M Saturday 23-21 in the Southwest Classic. A back and forth game — the Hogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Aggies came roaring back. Still, Arkansas had a chance to make a game-winning field goal, and the kick hit the right upright and bounced into the end zone.
Ainias Smith injury update: Aggies star leaves Arkansas game with injury
Update: Ainias Smith has a walking boot on the sideline and is on crutches. Ainias Smith was injured during the third quarter of the Southwest Classic between Texas A&M and Arkansas. With 1:15 left in the third quarter, Smith injured his leg. Max Johnson rushed to his side of the...
Razorback Sportscaster Mike Irwin Wants a Texas A&M Football Ritual Banned
Mike Irwin, the reigning godfather of Razorback sportscasting, has covered the Hogs since mid-1970s. Throughout that span, the Lubbock, Texas native has always held a special distaste for the Texas A&M football program that stems from his earliest days growing up as a Texas Tech fan. (LIVE UPDATES FROM ARKANSAS...
Jimbo Fisher says Texas A&M delivered a gutsy win over Arkansas: 'We've just got to get better quicker'
Jimbo Fisher was proud of Texas A&M for pulling out a narrow win over Arkansas in a game that went down to a last-minute field goal attempt that bounced off the top of the right upright for Arkansas. “We are gutsy, we play hard,” Fisher said on the ESPN broadcast....
Hunter Yurachek discusses future site preference for Arkansas-Texas A&M series
Hunter Yurachek has the Texas A&M series on his mind as the athletics director at Arkansas will watch his Razorbacks take on the Aggies at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas this week. During a recent visit on Sirius XM, Yuracheck discussed how there’s 2 more games on the schedule,...
O'Gara: Final thoughts (and a prediction) for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
I don’t like to be that guy. You know who I’m talking about. The guy who says “college football is better when team ‘X’ is good.”. Sorry, but I love this silly sport whether Kansas is trucking teams or whether Texas is trucking teams. Shoot, I might love this sport even more when Kansas is trucking teams like Texas, but I digress.
A&M puts a ring on it
When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
Texas A&M students protest death of Iranian woman
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students at Texas A&M University came together Friday afternoon to spread awareness about what has happened in Iran. A group of students with ties to the country came together to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old citizen of Iran who was arrested for not covering her hair as required by Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
Bryan High School latest to receive hoax call
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan High School is the latest Texas school to fall victim to a hoax call. The Bryan Police Department said Thursday afternoon that it recieved reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School Resource Officers who were on scene, in addition to responding patrol units, determined this to be a hoax – also known as a “swatting” call. Police say there is no threat at the school.
Former Texas A&M professor, NASA researcher takes plea deal for hiding connections with China
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M professor and NASA researcher, Zhengdong Cheng, pleaded guilty to charges related to lying about his connections to China. Cheng was arrested in 2020 on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and wire fraud. A federal judge in Houston accepted a plea deal. As...
Outbursts, confusion at Brazos County commissioners court
Tuesday was a dramatic day for Brazos County politics, as Texas A&M students, faculty, and non-affiliated community members spoke out against the decision to remove early voting from campus.
College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Pediatricians staying busy as viruses spread
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As schools and daycares see an increase in absences from kids getting sick, Dr. Neal Spears, a pediatrician at St. Joseph Health and Texas A&M Health Pediatrics, joined First News at Four to discuss what’s going around. According to Dr. Spears, he’s seen kids coming...
‘CONNECT AFTER 5’ THURSDAY AT BLUE BELL CREAMERIES
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its “Connect After 5” networking event this (Thursday) evening. Blue Bell Creameries, at 1101 South Blue Bell Road in Brenham, will be the site for this month’s social. Chamber members can enjoy fellowship, food and refreshments while exchanging business...
