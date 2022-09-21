Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
dakotanewsnow.com
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
kscj.com
THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING
THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
Massive Fish Kill Costs Iowa Farmer over $30 Thousand
After over a year, an Iowa dairy farmer has been fined after a manure spill caused a massive fish kill. On April 14th, 2021, Bernard Bakker contacted his local DNR Field Office to report a spill on his dairy operation. Bakker owns and operates Rock Bottom Dairy in Rock Rapids, Iowa where he raises around 3,600 head of cattle.
stormlakeradio.com
South Dakota Man Sentenced to Prison in BV District Court on Drug-Related Charges
A Sioux Falls, South Dakota man was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison on drug-related charges. 19-year-old Tailor Khamtanh previously entered a guilty plea for the crime of Possession With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, a class D felony. Earlier...
kscj.com
CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M CASH THEFT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR STEALING CASH OUT OF A BANK’S A-T-M EARLY THIS MORNING. POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE BANK LOCATED AT 2401 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 1:30 A.M. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE A-T-M WAS DAMAGED AND CASH WAS REMOVED FROM IT. THE VEHICLE USED IN...
kiwaradio.com
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan cited for OWI after accident
ROCK RAPIDS—A 40-year-old Rushmore, MN, woman was cited Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The citing of Amy Marie Dammer stemmed from her being involved in a motor vehicle accident about 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the intersection of Highway 9 and Union Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested after stop near Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two men were arrested following a traffic stop about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, near Rock Rapids. The arrest of 52-year-old David Gene Stofferan of Sioux Falls, SD, and 36-year-old Jeremy Charles Whelplay of Elbow Lake, MN, stemmed from the stop of a northbound 1989 Dodge D-100 pickup Stofferan was driving for traffic violations on Highway 75 about five miles south of Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
nwestiowa.com
Lake Park man arrested for OWI by Harris
HARRIS—A 45-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, near Harris on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymundo Martinez stemmed from a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup found parked on the travel portion of Main Street in Harris, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change
The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
stormlakeradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Who Stole Trailer in Marathon Sentenced to Prison After Probation Revoked
A Fort Dodge man, who was charged with stealing a trailer in Marathon two years ago, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison after his probation was revoked. 31-year-old Justin Diggs of Fort Dodge was originally sentenced last October...
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
nwestiowa.com
Spencer man arrested for marijuana, tube
HARTLEY—A 25-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Hartley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jesse Lyn Woock stemmed from the investigation of motion-sensitive lights on in the restroom at...
nwestiowa.com
Juvenile charged after Hospers burglary
HOSPERS—A male juvenile from Hospers was charged about 9:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, with third-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft. The charges stemmed from an investigation that began after the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a break-in at a business in Hospers. Authorities discovered the juvenile...
leadercourier-times.com
NORTH SIOUX CITY
Everywhere one looks in North Sioux City, there’s construction, a sure sign of a growing community. Currently on the south western edge of the city, Stockwell Engineering is monitoring the construction of the Sioux Point Road realignment project. Right now, RP Constructors is the general contractor for the new road. The last two week report by Dane Ekdom of Stockwell Engineering reported that…
Sioux City dog attack leaves man with ‘significant injuries;’ Authorities looking for dog, woman
Authorities are looking for a woman or the dog she was walking after the dog attacked a man Tuesday morning.
nwestiowa.com
George woman jailed for meth near George
GEORGE—A 46-year-old George woman was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and driving while her license was denied or revoked. The arrest of Jennifer Toletha Raines Jackson stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2011 Hyundai...
