Watch as entire building swept away by terrifying flood waters in Pakistan as ‘monster’ storm kills more than 1,000
AN ENTIRE building was swept away by terrifying flood waters in Pakistan as a "monster" monsoon devastates the country. More than 1,000 people have been killed and nearly one million homes have been damaged amid months of heavy rain. One-third of Pakistan is completely underwater, with the nation's climate minister...
CNET
Pakistan's Historic Deadly Floods Seen in Harrowing Videos on Social Media
There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people. The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly...
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
Pakistan’s prime minister talks Kashmir, floods at UN
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appealed for a peaceful end to the dispute over Kashmir and deplored regional instability, invoking the perennial themes of Pakistan’s U.N. addresses after dedicating the first half of his speech Friday to the ravages of recent floods. The flood-induced devastation,...
Why should we in Pakistan pay for catastrophic floods we had no part in causing? | Sherry Rehman
Pakistan continues to pay in loss and damages for the carbon emissions of others. This must change, says Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s climate change minister
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
Yes, Putin might use nuclear weapons. We need to plan for scenarios where he does | Christopher S Chivvis
Putin’s saber-rattling doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll deploy nukes. But he certainly could
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Cave Sealed 3,300 Years Ago Uncovered in Israel
Scientists and researchers in Israel have uncovered an extraordinary cave in which primitive civilizations concealed grave items and probably human graves 3,300 years ago; only meters away from the seashore south of Tel Aviv. 3300-Year-Old Ancient Cave. The tunnel was used during the era of Ramesses II, which was often...
Iran summons UK and Norway ambassadors amid violent unrest
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police launched unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran. Protests over Amini’s death have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV has suggested that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began Sept. 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities put the toll at least 11, with more than 1,200 demonstrators arrested.
Typhoon Talas lashes Japan, setting off landslides with more rains to come
A typhoon lashed central Japan on Saturday with torrential rain and fierce winds, killing two and leaving tens of thousands of households without power, the Kyodo news agency reported. Shizuoka city, south-west of Tokyo, was hit especially hard, seeing a record 417mm (16.42 inches) of precipitation since the rain started...
Phys.org
To reach net zero the world still needs mining. After 26 years, here's what I've learned about this 'evil' industry
On the wooded hill above the Stan Terg lead and zinc mine in Kosovo, there is an old concrete diving platform looming over what was once an open-air swimming pool. Before the break-up of Yugoslavia, people who worked at the mine would bring their families here to swim, sunbathe on the wide terrace with its view across the valley, and picnic among the trees. Now the pool is slowly disappearing into the forest, the view obscured by birch saplings.
Angelina Jolie ‘overwhelmed’ after visit to Pakistan flood zone
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has said that she was “overwhelmed” after travelling to Pakistan’s devastated flood zones and meeting with victims. Ms Jolie, who regularly makes humanitarian trips as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, visited the badly-affected southern Sindh province where she met with displaced people living in camps.
Voice of America
Iran Cracks Down Violently on Nationwide Protests; at Least 6 Killed
Washington/New York/Istanbul — Iran is responding with a violent, deadly crackdown to nationwide protests triggered by last week’s death in police custody of a young woman accused of not wearing her hijab properly, with authorities acknowledging at least six people have been killed in several days of unrest.
Phys.org
Taiwan's pangolins suffer surge in feral dog attacks
In most of its habitats, the heavily trafficked pangolin's biggest threat comes from humans. But in Taiwan, the scaly mammals brave a different danger: a surging feral dog population. Veterinarian Tseng Shao-tung, 28, has seen firsthand what a dog can do to the gentle creatures during his shifts at a...
Memes flood Twitter as India equals Pakistan’s massive world record
Team India defeated Australia by six wickets in the rain-curtailed second T20I in Nagpur on Friday. With their win over the Kangaroos, Rohit and his men leveled the three-match series at 1-1 and equaled Pakistan’s massive world record in T20Is. It was India’s 20th victory in the format in 2022, becoming just the second team after Pakistan to win as many matches in a calendar year.
Phys.org
Survey shows Brexit vote has undermined support for the United Kingdom's union
King Charles's decision to visit all four corners of the U.K. in the first week of his reign has highlighted the fact that question marks hang over the future of the union. The argument about the Northern Ireland Protocol reflects, in part, concern within both the U.K. government and the unionist community that the introduction of checks on goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland (and the absence of any such checks between the North and the Republic) will weaken the links between them.
Phys.org
New banana disease is spreading and poses threat to Africa's food security
A new banana fungus is rapidly spreading across the globe. It hit Africa a decade ago, and the advance of the disease poses a threat to Africa's food security, a genetic study conducted by Wageningen University & Research (WUR) and Utrecht University reveals. Plant Pathology Professor Gert Kema and his colleagues sound the alarm.
China ready for ‘fight’ over international action on Xinjiang human rights abuses
Threat comes as UN member states meet in Geneva amid pressure to take action on a damning report on abuse of Uyghurs
Lithuania raises army's readiness level amid Russia's military mobilisation
VILNIUS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lithuania raised the readiness level of its army's rapid response force "to prevent any provocations from the Russian side", defence minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Wednesday after Moscow announced a partial military mobilisation. read more.
BBC
Leicester disorder: Fear lingers among city's Muslims and Hindus
"People are not coming out. They're scared." Jay Patel was running a busy dinner service at his vegetarian restaurant, Shiv Sagar, on Leicester's famous Golden Mile, on Saturday night. The dining room was packed with about 80 customers - couples, families, even a local councillor - when suddenly, huge crowds of young men marched past.
