Agriculture

CNET

Pakistan's Historic Deadly Floods Seen in Harrowing Videos on Social Media

There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people. The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Pakistan’s prime minister talks Kashmir, floods at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appealed for a peaceful end to the dispute over Kashmir and deplored regional instability, invoking the perennial themes of Pakistan’s U.N. addresses after dedicating the first half of his speech Friday to the ravages of recent floods. The flood-induced devastation,...
INDIA
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Cave Sealed 3,300 Years Ago Uncovered in Israel

Scientists and researchers in Israel have uncovered an extraordinary cave in which primitive civilizations concealed grave items and probably human graves 3,300 years ago; only meters away from the seashore south of Tel Aviv. 3300-Year-Old Ancient Cave. The tunnel was used during the era of Ramesses II, which was often...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Iran summons UK and Norway ambassadors amid violent unrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police launched unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran. Protests over Amini’s death have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV has suggested that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began Sept. 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities put the toll at least 11, with more than 1,200 demonstrators arrested.
PROTESTS
Phys.org

To reach net zero the world still needs mining. After 26 years, here's what I've learned about this 'evil' industry

On the wooded hill above the Stan Terg lead and zinc mine in Kosovo, there is an old concrete diving platform looming over what was once an open-air swimming pool. Before the break-up of Yugoslavia, people who worked at the mine would bring their families here to swim, sunbathe on the wide terrace with its view across the valley, and picnic among the trees. Now the pool is slowly disappearing into the forest, the view obscured by birch saplings.
METAL MINING
The Independent

Angelina Jolie ‘overwhelmed’ after visit to Pakistan flood zone

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has said that she was “overwhelmed” after travelling to Pakistan’s devastated flood zones and meeting with victims. Ms Jolie, who regularly makes humanitarian trips as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, visited the badly-affected southern Sindh province where she met with displaced people living in camps.
WORLD
Voice of America

Iran Cracks Down Violently on Nationwide Protests; at Least 6 Killed

Washington/New York/Istanbul — Iran is responding with a violent, deadly crackdown to nationwide protests triggered by last week’s death in police custody of a young woman accused of not wearing her hijab properly, with authorities acknowledging at least six people have been killed in several days of unrest.
PROTESTS
Phys.org

Taiwan's pangolins suffer surge in feral dog attacks

In most of its habitats, the heavily trafficked pangolin's biggest threat comes from humans. But in Taiwan, the scaly mammals brave a different danger: a surging feral dog population. Veterinarian Tseng Shao-tung, 28, has seen firsthand what a dog can do to the gentle creatures during his shifts at a...
ANIMALS
ClutchPoints

Memes flood Twitter as India equals Pakistan’s massive world record

Team India defeated Australia by six wickets in the rain-curtailed second T20I in Nagpur on Friday. With their win over the Kangaroos, Rohit and his men leveled the three-match series at 1-1 and equaled Pakistan’s massive world record in T20Is. It was India’s 20th victory in the format in 2022, becoming just the second team after Pakistan to win as many matches in a calendar year.
SPORTS
Phys.org

Survey shows Brexit vote has undermined support for the United Kingdom's union

King Charles's decision to visit all four corners of the U.K. in the first week of his reign has highlighted the fact that question marks hang over the future of the union. The argument about the Northern Ireland Protocol reflects, in part, concern within both the U.K. government and the unionist community that the introduction of checks on goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland (and the absence of any such checks between the North and the Republic) will weaken the links between them.
ELECTIONS
Phys.org

New banana disease is spreading and poses threat to Africa's food security

A new banana fungus is rapidly spreading across the globe. It hit Africa a decade ago, and the advance of the disease poses a threat to Africa's food security, a genetic study conducted by Wageningen University & Research (WUR) and Utrecht University reveals. Plant Pathology Professor Gert Kema and his colleagues sound the alarm.
INDUSTRY
BBC

Leicester disorder: Fear lingers among city's Muslims and Hindus

"People are not coming out. They're scared." Jay Patel was running a busy dinner service at his vegetarian restaurant, Shiv Sagar, on Leicester's famous Golden Mile, on Saturday night. The dining room was packed with about 80 customers - couples, families, even a local councillor - when suddenly, huge crowds of young men marched past.
WORLD

