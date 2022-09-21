Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Local agencies make marijuana arrests
Patterson and Morgan City police reported arrests on marijuana charges Thursday and Friday, both in connection with other violations. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Jacory D. Hall, 20, Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Thursday on charges of criminal trespass, possession of marijuana (under 14 grams)...
Traffic stop in Morgan City uncovers methamphetamine
A Morgan City traffic stop discovers hundreds of suspected methamphetamine in pill form.
17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are on the scene of a shooting.
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of BR man on drug charges
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Thursday morning after witnessing a traffic violation. The stop took place on LA 70 and two people were found in the vehicle. Demetric Royal Nelson, Jr. was the driver and...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man, 22, found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension neighborhood Friday night
DARROW - Deputies are investigating after finding a 22-year-old man shot to death inside a vehicle in an Ascension neighborhood late Friday night. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow around 11:56 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, later...
stmarynow.com
'Active shooter' hoax comes to St. Mary; Morgan City schools locked down
The active shooter hoaxes that have afflicted many states this week came to St. Mary Parish on Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said. One of a series of similar threats that have appeared from Oregon to Virginia came in to the Morgan City Police Department, saying an active shooter was at Berwick Junior High and on Berwick High School's nonexistent second floor.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 15-22
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 15-22: Destiny Watis, 25, 9128 Ester St, Convent was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Seanwitt McZeal, 55, 9369 W Park Ln, Gonzales was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders, and arrested pursuant to a...
brproud.com
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish
DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
Barricaded fugitive in Abbeville arrested
The man who barricaded himself in a house in Abbeville Thursday night has been arrested.
Louisiana Mother Arrested, Accused of Throwing Child Off Bridge
A mother in Houma, Louisiana is behind bars. WGNO reported that a mother in Houma was arrested Friday after she allegedly threw her child from a bridge. Houma police say that 30-year-old Asha Randolph threw her 18-month-old son over the ledge of the Liberty Street Bridge. The child was rescued...
Man found shot to death in vehicle, authorities say
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a man found shot to death in the driver’s side of a vehicle on Friday, Sept. 23. According to investigators, Brenden Washington, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle on...
Badly decomposed body found in Iberia Parish field
lafourchegazette.com
LPSO makes arrests, releases more details into Correctional Complex escape
Two inmates have been charged for allegedly helping assist a murder suspect escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex last week. Sheriff Craig Webre said that Correctional Complex inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beitz, 21, are facing charges after allegedly assisting Leroy Miles Jr., 23, in his escape. On...
fox8live.com
Woman accused of throwing baby off a bridge in Houma arrested, police say
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested. According to the Houma Police Department, they received a call around 5 p.m. of a mother throwing her 18-month-old baby off the Liberty Street Bridge; then going into the water after her baby.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted in 2019 slaying of girlfriend in Franklin; victim was shot over 20 times, DA says
A jury on Friday unanimously convicted a 39-year-old man in the 2019 fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Franklin. Trinity Coleman was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Chiquita Lumpkin on Sept. 2, 2019. Coleman shot Lumpkin more than 20 times outside her home in Franklin, before fleeing the area and leading authorities on a chase on I-10 that ended near Welsh. He faces additional charges in Jefferson Davis Parish for the chase, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé's office said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas
Amid a spike in shootings in Baton Rouge, the city's police chief says his investigators believe more violence may be "looming" because of gang activity. Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Thursday — called amid public outrage over the shooting death of LSU senior Allison Rice on Government Street — that police intelligence suggests there are currently eight gangs operating in Baton Rouge.
Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials added I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed that evening but not at the same time because they will each be used as the detour route when the other roadway is closed.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police chief defends chase that ended in fatal crash: 'We prevented a shooting'
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul defended the officers involved in a chase that ended in a fatal multi-vehicle crash this week, saying he believes they may have stopped a shooting after guns were found near the fleeing suspect's car. "We believe based on the information provided to us that...
brproud.com
EBRSO responds to shooting on Azalea Park Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22. The shooting took place in the 10000 block Azalea Park Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found one person who they “believe received a...
Body found in rural Iberia Parish; deputies investigating
At this time there's no indication of foul play but the investigation has just begun, deputies tell us.
