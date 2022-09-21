A jury on Friday unanimously convicted a 39-year-old man in the 2019 fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Franklin. Trinity Coleman was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Chiquita Lumpkin on Sept. 2, 2019. Coleman shot Lumpkin more than 20 times outside her home in Franklin, before fleeing the area and leading authorities on a chase on I-10 that ended near Welsh. He faces additional charges in Jefferson Davis Parish for the chase, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé's office said in a statement.

FRANKLIN, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO