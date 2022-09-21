Read full article on original website
Warming oceans are changing Australian reef fish populations
Shallow reefs and the creatures that inhabit them are changing due to rising ocean temperatures, but these impacts have been obscured by a lack of comprehensive local data. A team of researchers in Australia has been tracking changes in the country's reefs for over a decade, and in research publishing September 22 in the journal Current Biology they describe how they used fine-scale data to illustrate how warming waters impact tropical and temperate reef fish communities differently.
New glow-in-the-dark material can track path of drugs through the human body
Researchers from Western University have developed a material that could eventually improve the way drugs are administered to patients, by allowing doctors to "see" exactly whether drugs are reaching the targets and working properly. By combining a material already used to deliver medication to specific sites in the body with...
Tracking the origin of southern California's latest invasive pest
In 2012, a crop of California's most prized ornamental trees was overrun by an invisible invader. The growing shoots of coral beans—the official city tree of Los Angeles—began wilting and falling away, revealing stems that had been hollowed out from the inside by the caterpillars of Erythrina stem borer moths.
A 'fourth dry year' likely in California, officials say
California's reservoirs will enter fall in a slightly better position than last year, but the Golden State should prepare for more dryness, extreme weather events and water quality hazards in 2023, officials say. The latest climate forecasting update from the Department of Water Resources came Wednesday, just days before the...
Climate change is making lakes less blue
If global warming persists, blue lakes worldwide are at risk of turning green-brown, according to a new study which presents the first global inventory of lake color. Shifts in lake water color can indicate a loss of ecosystem health. The new research was published in Geophysical Research Letters. While substances...
Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth
When an undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, its watery blast was huge and unusual—and scientists are still trying to understand its impacts. The volcano, known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, shot millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.
Eastern Canada looks to clean up as storm Fiona calms
Parts of eastern Canada were waking up to damage from powerful storm Fiona on Sunday, as meteorologists said the worst weather had passed. The storm tore into Nova Scotia and Newfoundland on Saturday, cutting power to thousands and washing houses into the sea as it brought fierce winds and rains "like nothing we've ever seen," police said.
Indoor air quality experiments show exposure risks while cooking, cleaning
When you're cooking or cleaning inside your home, what chemicals are you breathing, and are they potentially harmful? Colorado State University chemists have given us a solid start on the answer. A large, collaborative research experiment that attempted to map the airborne chemistry of a typical home took place in...
Alaska's newest lakes are belching methane
"This lake wasn't here 50 years ago." Katey Walter Anthony, an ecologist at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, dips her paddle into the water as her kayak glides across the lake. "Years ago, the ground was about three meters taller and it was a spruce forest," she says. Big Trail Lake...
Lizard in your luggage? We're using artificial intelligence to detect wildlife trafficking
Blue-tongue lizards and sulfur-crested cockatoos are among the native animals frequently smuggled overseas. While the number of live animals seized by the Australian Government has tripled since 2017, the full scale of the problem eludes us as authorities don't often know where and how wildlife is trafficked. Now, we can add a new technology to Australia's arsenal against this cruel and inhumane industry.
Deepest scientific ocean drilling sheds light on Japan's next great earthquake
Scientists who drilled deeper into an undersea earthquake fault than ever before have found that the tectonic stress in Japan's Nankai subduction zone is less than expected, according to a study from researchers at The University of Texas at Austin and University of Washington. The findings, published in the journal...
Four new caladium cultivars for containers and landscapes
Caladiums are ornamental aroids highly valued for their attractive foliage that rivals the display of many flowers. Aroid is a common name for a large species of plants in the Araceae family. This family of plants is also often called the Philodendron or Arum family. There are over 100 genera and 3,750 species of aroid plants, most of which are from the tropics.
Six recent discoveries that have changed how we think about human origins
Scientific study of human evolution historically reassured us of a comforting order to things. It has painted humans as as cleverer, more intellectual and caring than our ancestral predecessors. From archaeological reconstructions of Neanderthals as stooped, hairy and brutish, to "cavemen" movies, our ancient ancestors got a bad press. Over...
Two weeks less snow on average recorded in mountain areas since 1982
As this year's dry summer draws to a close we are all looking forward to a winter season filled with precipitation that is neither extreme nor destructive. A study by Eurac Research recently published in Scientific Reports, paints a discouraging picture of recent decades. Between 1982 and 2020, the period of snow cover in mountain areas around the world decreased by an average of about 15 days. The Alps are in line with the average where the reduction in snow cover sits between 10 and 20 days. The study strengthens the results of earlier research by extending the observation period and has also helped to make a NASA model more accurate.
Activated carbon could lead to odorless diapers
While activated carbon is used in kitchen fans to eliminate food odors, a new dissertation from the University of Gothenburg shows that activated carbon could also eliminate the smell of urine from diapers. Experiments with the odor molecule p-cresol show that activated carbon, which largely consists of the carbon variant graphene, can lock in odor instead of it being released to the surroundings.
Shaking the dinosaur family tree: How did 'bird-hipped' dinosaurs evolve?
Researchers have conducted a new analysis of the origins of "bird-hipped" dinosaurs—the group which includes iconic species such as Triceratops—and found that they likely evolved from a group of animals known as silesaurs, which were first identified two decades ago. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge and...
A naturally occurring soil bacterium may provide a solution for 'forever chemicals'
University of Tennessee, Knoxville faculty members Shawn Campagna, professor and associate department head in chemistry, and Frank Loeffler, Governor's Chair professor in microbiology, have made a discovery that could lead to new capabilities for managing environmental contamination. Commercially used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were developed in the 1940's and...
Fighting fungal infections with metals
Each year, more than 1 billion people contract a fungal infection. Although they are harmless to most people, over 1.5 million patients die each year as a result of infections of this kind. While more and more fungal strains are being detected that are resistant to one or more of...
An integrated modeling framework to assess surface and ground water resources
Groundwater—the water contained in porous and fractured rocks underground—is the largest freshwater source on Earth apart from the ice caps and glaciers. It feeds into rivers, lakes, and other surface water bodies and is essential for ecosystems. In addition, groundwater systems are an integral part of agricultural irrigation, especially in regions with scarce surface water resources.
More than one-tenth of the world's terrestrial genetic diversity may already be lost, study says
Climate change and habitat destruction may have already caused the loss of more than one-tenth of the world's terrestrial genetic diversity, according to new research led by Carnegie's Moises Exposito-Alonso and published in Science. This means that it may already be too late to meet the United Nations' proposed target, announced last year, of protecting 90 percent of genetic diversity for every species by 2030, and that we have to act fast to prevent further losses.
