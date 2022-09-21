Pendleton County, West Virginia, man praised for 15-month sobriety; gets probation on Harrison drug charges

Read full article on original website
Police pursuit in Harrison County, West Virginia ends on Interstate 79
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A police pursuit said to have started on Emily Drive in Clarksburg has ended on Interstate 79 in Harrison County. Video submitted to WV News shows part of the pursuit as well as the end.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools sets menus for October
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools’ menus for August and September, as provided by the office of Child Nutrition Director Bobbi Jo Harbert and Superintendent Dora Stutler. (Fruit, juice and milk also provided unless otherwise noted)
84th Mountain State Forest Festival set to return next weekend to Elkins, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the Mountain State Forest Festival will have the streets of Elkins abuzz with activity. One of the largest and oldest festivals in the state, the Mountain State Forest Festival has been sorely missed during its absence. The festival’s theme this year, Mountain Mosaic, focuses on remembering past festivals amid the grand return.
Jerry Dove Memorial 5K honors fallen law enforcement officers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday morning at the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division campus for the annual Jerry Dove Memorial 5K. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time in three years that organizers have been...
Police news
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Police and University Police are looking for inform…
Christie A. Shipplett
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Christie A. Shipplett, 69 of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesda…
Restored Salem (West Virginia) Depot to serve community as library, museum after ribbon cutting Saturday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Salem Depot welcomed guests for the first time since the facility burned in 2008, only now with the addition of the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library’s Salem branch located inside. People from the community gathered on the North Bend Rail Trail for the official...
John Martin Linder
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Martin Linder, 75, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Wednesday, September 23, after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. John was born in Grafton, WV, on January 20, 1947, to the late Odbert (OD) and Velma (Penny) Dever Linder of Fink and Grafton, WV.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturd…
University High students learn bike assembly, repair, in new class at school in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Project Bike Tech is a new class offered at University High School that teaches students how to become bike mechanics. As the Mountain State moves away from older industries, tourism has become one of the fastest-growing sectors, and mountain biking is a large part of that, said Josh Robinson, who teaches the class.
Lambert's Winery offering fall event for entire family in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall is finally here, and several events are coming up in Lewis County, including some new ones like Lambert's Winery Sip and Pick Sunday. Beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 9, Sip and Pick Sundays are family friendly with activities, professional fall photos, music, pumpkin picking, wood-fired pizza, wine tasting, face painting and more.
Birth announcements
MOORE — A daughter, Abigail Ellianna Moore, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Aug. 19, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to Adriel Everett Moore and Robert Moore of Clarksburg. Sibling is Jace, age 5 years. Paternal grandparents are Buck and Lisa Moore, Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Jody and Kristen Everett, Flemington.
Girls in Aviation event takes off
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In just the first hour of a four-hour open house, more than 50 girls showed up for the inaugural Girls in Aviation Day, held at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center on Saturday morning. The local event was one of hundreds of...
Glenn Augusta Harman
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenn Augusta Harman, 78, of Fairmont, West Virginia, died at his home on the first day of autumn, September 22, 2022. Born April 16, 1944, he was the only child of the late Oliver Glenn “O.G.” Harman and Callie Leola Bennett Harman.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Khristian Dale Adkins, 23, Shinnston, and Parris Arianna Parsons, 22, Shinnston.
Donald Harless Tucker
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donald Harless Tucker, 82, of Jane Lew, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Thornton, WV, and attended Grafton High School.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday …
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday …
Buckhannon-Upshur sweeps individual titles at Bearcat Invitational; B-U girls, Fairmont Senior boys claim team crowns
FLEMINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The face at the front of the field in the girls race at the Bearcat Invitational was a familiar one, even if the uniform wasn’t. A 2020 Class AA state champion at Fairmont Senior, Lydia Falkenstein is wearing a different shade of blue these days, that of Buckhannon-Upshur.
New WVU Medicine Children's Hospital celebrated with ribbon cutting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturday on the campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to cut the ribbon on the new 150-bed, $215 million WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, marking an historic moment that will revolutionize healthcare for the children and women of the state and region.
