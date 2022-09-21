Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart says Georgia got what it needed despite turnovers, Kent State offense
Kirby Smart saw his Georgia team allow something it hadn’t all season. Kent State scored in every quarter and raised some eyebrows despite Georgia ultimately winning 39-22. “It was what we needed, a hard-fought football game,” Smart told ESPN. “I thought their kids fought hard and ours did, too. They are executing well, (but) we can’t turn it over. That’s the Achilles heel in any game.”
Georgia TE Arik Gilbert's status for Kent State revealed after not traveling to South Carolina game
After missing all of 2021 for undisclosed personal reasons, Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert has been used sparingly in 2022 as he looks to work his way into the Bulldogs’ offensive rotation. Dawgs fans hoped that Gilbert would provide another dimension to the offense when he transferred in from...
Kirby Smart reacts to sluggish first half for Georgia against Kent State
Kirby Smart and Georgia couldn’t have been impressed with the Bulldogs first half against Kent State. Yes, Georgia is winning 26-13; however, Georgia had outscored opponents 130-10 entering Saturday and was a huge favorite against the Golden Flashes. Also, Georgia committed 3 first half turnovers, too, as it struggled to wake up in the first quarter.
Georgia AD responds to UGA fans' criticism of 2023 home nonconference schedule
Earlier this month, Oklahoma was directed not to play its scheduled nonconference games against future SEC opponents Georgia and Tennessee. UGA was left in a tough spot, having to replace a 2023 game. Georgia ultimately scheduled Ball State for Sept. 9 in Athens. The full 2023 schedule for every SEC...
College football world reacts to Georgia’s struggles against Kent State
ESPN college commentator Paul Finebaum earlier this week said that the Georgia Bulldogs were the new Alabama, but if you take a look at the Dawgs play today against the Kent State Golden Flashes, you’d beg to differ. The Golden Flashes are giving the No. 1 team in the...
WATCH: "They are a Good Football Team," Bennett Speaks About the Kent State Win
What did Stetson Bennett have to say after the 39-22 over Kent State.
College football fans shocked at Georgia's performance vs. Kent State
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 39-22 Saturday in Sanford Stadium. It wasn’t pretty much of the afternoon for Georgia. Kent State entered a 45-point underdog. The game was even closer than the final score indicated, too. Georgia and its fans will likely be frustrated and...
Georgia announces team captains for Saturday's game against Kent State
The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will be hosting Kent State this weekend. Leading them out on the field will be linebacker Nolan Smith, tight end Darnell Washington, offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran and defensive back Chris Smith. Georgia enters Saturday having won five straight dating back to last season. The Bulldogs...
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 3
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
Georgia drawing concern across social media following first half vs. Kent State
Georgia is the No. 1 team in the nation for a bevy of reasons; however, Kent State made the Bulldogs look rather pedestrian in the first half. Yes, Georgia leads 26-13, but the score doesn’t tell the whole story at this point. Similarly, Georgia had outscored opponents 130-10 ahead of Week 4. Kent State totaled 13 in the first half Saturday.
SEC head coach endorses Stetson Bennett as Heisman Trophy candidate: ‘He’s a helluva quarterback’
Let the record show that South Carolina’s Shane Beamer — not Kirby Smart — is the first head coach to publicly endorse Stetson Bennett as a Heisman Trophy candidate. “Absolutely, he’s a helluva quarterback and I said after the game or on the teleconference, but anybody who is still referring to him as a game manager they are doing that kid a disservice,” Beamer said on Wednesday.
The William tenants and their families speak out
On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
OPINION: My mental health struggles during UGA sorority rush
Bubblegum-scented lip gloss, flouncy gowns and perfectly-primped hair; potential new members, or PNMs for short, swarm around the Tate Student Center Plaza readying for the long day ahead. The whirlwind that was my formal sorority recruitment experience at the University of Georgia was nothing short of a dream sequence. Being...
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
Son of Athens woman found dead ‘our lives have been irrevocably changed’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a missing Athens woman who was recently found dead has issued a heartfelt statement about how amazing his mother was. According to Jeffrey Bearden, “at this time I am writing to request respect and privacy during the darkest and most harrowing time for my family. I have been incredibly hurt and disturbed by some of the reporting and information shared regarding the investigation into my mother’s death. I ask that all attention on the tragic story of my mother’s death remain focused on aiding the police investigation.”
Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
The Grit to close in October
The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, October 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
Details still sketchy in case of Athens mom found dead in Habersham Co
Deputies say the burned and naked remains of an Athens woman were found in Habersham County after she reportedly sent thousands in cash to her daughter and told her that “they won’t let me go.”. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Habersham County where Deborah Todd Collier’s body...
OUTDOORS: Small town BBQ
As I have said before, I have been a sales rep for more than 25 years now, driving an average of 50,000 miles a year throughout the southeast. I know more good BBQ joints, fried chicken places, meat-n-threes, and hamburger spots than people would believe. But then again — I’m a chubby guy who loves to eat, so it comes with the territory.
NE Ga police blotter: copper theft arrest in Athens, bus driver arrest in Madison
Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.
