kwos.com
Kwik Kar adding third location in Jefferson City
Jefferson City-area residents will soon have another Kwik Kar location to wash their vehicle. Kwik Kar is building a new facility in Capital Mall’s parking lot, near Hy-Vee. They’re current hiring employees and are offering full-time benefits, including health, dental, vision and paid time off. Mid America Bank...
939theeagle.com
Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City
Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
lakeexpo.com
105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
939theeagle.com
Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton
Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here. The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
lakeexpo.com
6005 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Want the full package within close proximity to your carport, PWC slip, and boat slip? Look no further! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom has a covered, assigned carport space that is right in front of the unit. With very minimal steps! Your dock is located right in front of your unit as well so you can see your PWC slip and 10x28 boat slip from your back porch. Turn-key and ready to come down and enjoy or ready to rent out. Great location by land and water! Has community pool, tennis court, and playground for all ages to enjoy!
lakeexpo.com
58 Ashton Lane, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
Country living on almost an acre lot only 8 minutes from the Square in Camdenton. Spacious family home has everything you could want including tastefully finished walk out basement with an abundance of storage. Live outside of Camelot Estates while still having all the amenities just minutes away! This fabulous home has so many desired features; privacy, two decks, surrounded by wildlife, natural light, main level master, main level laundry,, large garage, wet bar, room for a hobby/workshop, shed and so much more! This is the PEFECT family home with everything you could want! Won't last long at this price!
lakeexpo.com
85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Well appointed and timeless updates on this walk in condo at Monarch Cove. Amazing location off Duckhead Rd in Lake Ozark, minutes from the best of Lake of the Ozarks. This condo makes a great option for full time, second home or investment property due to the condition, location and amenities. Three pools, elevators, 12X32 boat slip and main channel views make this a perfect package coming fully furnished. This is a year round location and beautiful spot of the water. Surrounded by grocery, shopping and a multitude of local restaurants you will be in the heart of it all. Only a few miles from Bagnell Dam and The Strip for tons of entertainment.
Columbia Missourian
Operation Clean Neighborhoods returns to Columbia
Lisa Rohmiller held a bag of cigarette buds, candy wrappers and other trash at Douglass Park as she laughed alongside a new acquaintance. Rohmiller, an administrative supervisor at Columbia City Utilities, and Verna Laboy, from Boone County Public Health and Human Services, had not met before Friday. But, both were part of the large group of city workers who volunteered to clean up the town.
Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project
Missouri Department of Transportation crews continue work on the Interstate 70 Rocheport bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. The post Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
939theeagle.com
American Red Cross has volunteers from central Missouri in Puerto Rico and Alaska
Two mid-Missouri men are among the numerous American Red Cross volunteers providing disaster assistance and critical aid to storm victims in Alaska and Puerto Rico. American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas spokesman Joe Zydlo tells 939 the Eagle that a male Red Cross volunteer from Boone County is helping in Alaska after Typhoon Merbok, while a Red Cross male volunteer from Pulaski County is in Puerto Rico. The Red Cross cannot release the names of the volunteers nor the cities they live in, for legal reasons.
Detached garage destroyed in northern Boone County fire
Firefighters with the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire on Thursday night. The post Detached garage destroyed in northern Boone County fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building
This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
Columbia PD Asking For Identification Help In Tampering Case
The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in relation to a trespassing and tampering case at the parking garage located at 5th and Walnut Street. Columbia Police are asking for the public to help them identify this woman from security camera footage:. If you can help identify...
KOMU
Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Firefighters save cats from house fire overnight east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt following a small house fire east of Columbia early Friday morning. Crews responded to the fire at a split-level home in the 5500 block of Pinehurst Lane around 4:20 a.m., according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. More than a dozen firefighters at the scene put The post Firefighters save cats from house fire overnight east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
