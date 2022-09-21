AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bullet didn’t just break a glass window at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin. For some, it also shattered their sense of safety. “I’m working today during the busy holiday, and nobody from the hospital’s leadership team told any associates that this happened,” one person, who identified himself as an employee, told KXAN about the incident which took place on the Fourth of July. “Everyone that works here walks through that sky bridge. There isn’t even a security presence.”

