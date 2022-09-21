ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/22/22–9/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County, WY
Society
City
Casper, WY
Natrona County, WY
Government
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (9/16/22–9/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
CASPER, WY
Person
Nicholas Daniel
Person
John Terry
oilcity.news

Trial set in drug case that yielded 12 pounds of meth, 15 pounds of marijuana; others plead guilty

CASPER, Wyo. — 26-year-old Xavier Bynum pleaded guilty to two felony charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Natrona County District Court on Thursday. His alleged accomplice, Isaiah Wallace, is set for trial in October. He faces 12 felony charges, including conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl. Other charges include felony possession of those drugs as well as cocaine and anabolic steroids.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors

CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Vehicle That Drove Off Casper Mountain Road Believed to be Unoccupied

A vehicle has driven off Casper Mountain Road, but authorities do not believe the vehicle was occupied in the moment that it left the roadway. That's according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Clint Christensen, who told K2 Radio News that at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, a jogger on the Casper Mountain hiking trail noticed debris from a vehicle on the trail.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Isabell Norris named ‘Youth of the Year’; Club of Dubois student thanks family, horses for help

CASPER, Wyo. — A Dubois School sophomore student has been named the “Youth of the Year” for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Isabell Norris, who plans to become a veterinarian after graduating high school, will receive a $7,500 Ruth R. Ellbogen scholarship after being named as the BGCCW’s Youth of the Year during its 24th annual Awards & Recognition breakfast held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Casper. She will go on to represent the BGCCW at the state Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year competition in February 2023, the BGCCW said in a press release Thursday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crowley Fleck recognized with 2022 Pro Bono Award from Wyoming State Bar

CASPER, Wyo. — Law firm Crowley Fleck PLLP was presented with a 2022 Pro Bono Award during the Wyoming State Bar’s annual conference last week in Casper. “The firm received the award in recognition of its long history of pro bono work, its leadership, generosity, and many contributions to access to justice in Wyoming,” the Wyoming State Bar said in a Thursday press release. “Members of the firm in attendance to accept the award were Tim Stubson, Susan Stubson, Alaina Stedillie, Tim Woznick, Saige Smith and Morgan Dake.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Baldwin; Blaisdell

Patricia Ann Baldwin: Feb. 11, 1945 – Sept. 14, 2022. Patricia A. Baldwin, age 77, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of passing. Patricia was born in Compton, California, to Johnnie and Inez Swartz on Feb....
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Sentence deferred for Casper man who shot at house during party

CASPER, Wyo. — Under first-time offender statutes, sentencing will be deferred for a man who pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting in north Casper last December. Joaquin Chavez Enriquez pleaded guilty to felony property destruction in May, according to court records. A charge of possession of a firearm with unlawful intent was dropped.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) 3 NCHS students go uber-western for ‘Western Day’

CASPER, Wyo. — Laughing and yelling children at Park Elementary School leaped from the swings and playground equipment during recess and ran toward the fence on Thursday, all unable to resist a closer look at two horses slowly walking by along Center Street. The horses were guided by three...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Sheriff’s office seeks escapee; tipsters eligible for cash reward

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an escapee who failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center after a scheduled work-release shift Tuesday night. Phillip Campbell is described as a 43-year-old white male, approximately 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Held on $50,000 Bond for Aggravated Assault Charge

A judge ordered a Casper man held on a $50,000 bond for two felony charges and one misdemeanor during intitial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Judge Nichole Collier said Manuel Moreno is charged with:. Aggravated Assualt and Battery. Strangulation of a Household Member. Knowingly Causing Bodily Harm.
CASPER, WY

