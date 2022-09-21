Hopkins Ted L. Hopkins Ted L. Hopkins was born to J. Elmer and Grace Bryning Hopkins on November 23, 1943, in Pocatello, ID. His early childhood was spent keeping up with his older brother and cousins, who teased and frustrated him. He attended Whittier and Washington Elementary Schools, Franklin Junior High, and Pocatello High School, graduating in 1962 and attending Idaho State University that fall. During his school years he was active in the Boy Scouts of America, earning his Eagle Scout Award. After graduating from High School, he spent the summers of 1962 and 1963 as a Fire Control Aid for the National Forest Service in Bruce Meadows near Emmitt, Idaho. Upon returning to Pocatello, he began working for Dale's Auto Supply, which prepared him for a career in purchasing. He worked for Billmeyer Auto Parts before finding his career at the Union Pacific Railroad. He retired as a purchasing manager in 2001. He also served in the National Guard from 1965-1971. On January 25, 1969, he married Becky Bowser. They celebrated their 53rd anniversary in January this year. Together they raised 3 children and have 11 grandchildren. He deeply loved his family. Always making time to enjoy life with them. He loved spending time with his family boating, in Island Park, and visiting National Parks. Ted also enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in all their sports, activities, projects and hobbies. Ted loved the outdoors, but his true passion was downhill skiing. He worked hard to ensure his family was able to ski to his demanding standards. He was a member of the National/Pebble Creek Ski Patrol for 46 years, where he developed lifelong friendships with many members and their families. Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Brother Bruce, Father and Mother-in-Law Lionel and Bryanetta Bowser, and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Becky, daughter Kellie (Todd, 4 children), son Tim (Whitney, 5 children), and daughter Deborah (David, 2 children). In lieu of flowers please donate to the Pebble Creek Ski Patrol or your favorite charity. Viewings will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 and 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service both at Wilks Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho 83202. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery following the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.

