Fish and Game officer and K-9 partner to give free public presentation in Pocatello
This time of year Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers stay very busy in the field talking to hunters and anglers, taking wildlife calls from the public, and conducting investigations. In the Southeast Region, District Conservation Officer Tim Klucken has some extra help from his K-9 partner, a black Lab named Dexter. If you would like to know more about how this specially-trained team work together to “sniff out” crime, head on over to the Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University in Pocatello on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. The presentation is free. ...
Hopkins, Ted L.
Hopkins Ted L. Hopkins Ted L. Hopkins was born to J. Elmer and Grace Bryning Hopkins on November 23, 1943, in Pocatello, ID. His early childhood was spent keeping up with his older brother and cousins, who teased and frustrated him. He attended Whittier and Washington Elementary Schools, Franklin Junior High, and Pocatello High School, graduating in 1962 and attending Idaho State University that fall. During his school years he was active in the Boy Scouts of America, earning his Eagle Scout Award. After graduating from High School, he spent the summers of 1962 and 1963 as a Fire Control Aid for the National Forest Service in Bruce Meadows near Emmitt, Idaho. Upon returning to Pocatello, he began working for Dale's Auto Supply, which prepared him for a career in purchasing. He worked for Billmeyer Auto Parts before finding his career at the Union Pacific Railroad. He retired as a purchasing manager in 2001. He also served in the National Guard from 1965-1971. On January 25, 1969, he married Becky Bowser. They celebrated their 53rd anniversary in January this year. Together they raised 3 children and have 11 grandchildren. He deeply loved his family. Always making time to enjoy life with them. He loved spending time with his family boating, in Island Park, and visiting National Parks. Ted also enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in all their sports, activities, projects and hobbies. Ted loved the outdoors, but his true passion was downhill skiing. He worked hard to ensure his family was able to ski to his demanding standards. He was a member of the National/Pebble Creek Ski Patrol for 46 years, where he developed lifelong friendships with many members and their families. Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Brother Bruce, Father and Mother-in-Law Lionel and Bryanetta Bowser, and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Becky, daughter Kellie (Todd, 4 children), son Tim (Whitney, 5 children), and daughter Deborah (David, 2 children). In lieu of flowers please donate to the Pebble Creek Ski Patrol or your favorite charity. Viewings will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 and 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service both at Wilks Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho 83202. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery following the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District announces selection of food service coordinator
POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is pleased to announce the selection of Ms. Heather Canfield as the food service coordinator. She is replacing Tom Wilson, who recently retired after working for PCSD 25 for 24 years, and as the food service coordinator for 13 years. Ms. Canfield grew...
Fred Meyer and The Idaho Foodbank celebrate their partnership to address childhood hunger
MERIDIAN — The Idaho Foodbank celebrated Fred Meyer’s year-round partnership to provide nutrition to those facing hunger, including support to prevent childhood hunger. This September, Fred Meyer is also the presenting sponsor of Back to School with The Idaho Foodbank, a statewide effort for the entire month of September to support The Idaho Foodbank programs that serve Idaho children and their families, The Backpack and School Pantry Programs.
The Idaho Republican Party to host a slate of regional roadshows
The Idaho Republican Party is hosting a slate of regional roadshows across the state and would love for you to attend. This Oct., the Idaho Republican Party and our slate of statewide and federal candidates will be hitting the road to host a weeklong series of regional rallies. We're working with all the counties in each region to put on a fun, family-friendly rally that offers folks the opportunity to hear from our entire slate of candidates — from the top of the ticket to your local officials — all in one place.
Idaho State University Continuing Education and Workforce Training to host free Mental Health Awareness Week event
POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training will host Mental Health Awareness Week events from Oct. 3-8 in conjunction with National Mental Health Awareness Month. This year’s event features a selection of professional guest speakers from our area. Topics include grief and trauma, emotional intelligence,...
School District 25 wants to purchase Downard Funeral Home property for $500K
POCATELLO — The Downard Funeral Home building could soon have a date with a wrecking ball. The School District 25 Board of Trustees on Tuesday night voted during a special session to approve district officials authoring a letter of intent to purchase the Downard Funeral Home property at 241 N. Garfield Ave. for $500,000. The vote to approve the letter of intent was approved unanimously by the board. ...
Idaho State Journal
Coroner ID's 4 people killed in collision with potato truck
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Final concerts of the season, spooky season begins this week at the Bannock County Event Center
It’s your last chance to attend a concert at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre for the year, with Candlebox and Uncle Kracker headlining this weekend’s shows. Plus, Halloween frights begin Saturday with SRD’s Haunted Fairgrounds. The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 26, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free. ...
More than 200,000 student debtors in Idaho to benefit from loan forgiveness, White House says
Almost all Idahoans with federal student loans will qualify for some student loan forgiveness under a Biden administration program rolling out this fall, according to data released Tuesday by the White House. An Idaho Capital Sun analysis of federal loan data shows that the forgiveness program also would wipe out the federal student debt of more than 73,000 Idahoans — roughly one in three Idahoans who have federal loans — because they owe less than $10,000. ...
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, 'camp pirates'
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
Conservation groups sue to protect Yellowstone grizzly bears from expanded cattle grazing
Montana’s Paradise Valley is aptly named, sitting between two towering mountain ranges, it cradles the mighty Yellowstone River that flows from its headwaters in America’s first national park and provides critical habitat to the native species still present 200 years after Lewis and Clark’s expedition. Yet, the...
District 25 reduces tax ask by $2.4M as some raise alarm over large school reserves across state
POCATELLO — As costs at the gas pump and grocery checkout continue to hit families in the pocketbooks, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s Board of Trustees recently approved three measures meant to save money for local taxpayers. The moves come on the heels of concerns raised by some throughout Idaho that the state’s school districts are sitting on a large amount of cash reserves and don’t need additional financial help from the traditional supplemental levies they ask voters to approve. ...
Critics: Oregon's move to decriminalize hard drugs a failure
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and...
Portneuf Health Medical Office Building opens doors at Northgate
POCATELLO — The Portneuf Health Medical Office Building, the first healthcare building in the Portneuf Medical Plaza at Northgate, opened its doors on Thursday night for a Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours. The Portneuf Primary Care and Portneuf WorkMed teams along with on-site lab and imaging services, will welcome their first patients in the new facility on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. This new healthcare home is conveniently located...
Oregon students' math, reading skills plummet post-pandemic
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The math, reading and writing skills of Oregon students have plummeted in the wake of the pandemic and the school disruptions that came with it, state education officials said. Testing from spring 2022 shows students who were already behind before the pandemic had the most...
Coast Guard works to remove sunken ships from Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia river for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the...
National Suicide Awareness Month
September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 421 Idahoans died by suicide in 2020. This makes suicide the 9th leading cause of death in our state. Suicide is a public health crisis in America, and in an attempt to simplify access to emergency mental health services, a national phone number went into effect much like 911, which is used to activate the EMS system. People can now call or text 988 for immediate access to a mental health hotline. This is a much shorter number than the previous 1-800-273-TALK (8255), which is still in effect.
Judge bans cameras from Idaho mom's triple murder case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mother and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce made the ruling on Friday, saying that news organizations will no longer be able to shoot still photography or videos inside the courtroom in the criminal case of Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell. The couple are charged with conspiring to kill Lori Vallow...
