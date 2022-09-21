Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Officials pushing for immediate changes to New York Bail Reform
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents...
Debate Over Debates: Zeldin Rips Hochul's Offer Of Single Matchup Before Gubernatorial Election
The debate stage is finally set between New York’s two gubernatorial candidates, Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin and current Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, though quarreling over the debates themselves drags on. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Hochul’s campaign committed to a single, one-hour televised debate between Zeldin, which will take place...
WHEC TV-10
First wave of State Troopers head to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Fiona relief efforts
ALBANY, N.Y. – The first wave of 50 New York State Troopers, along with 69 New Jersey State Troopers, flew out of JFK airport Saturday morning bound for Puerto Rico. The flight was donated by Jet Blue Airlines. State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, “New York State Troopers...
Gotham Gazette
Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election
Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
Can The Power Company Control Your Thermostat In New York State?
As we wrap up summer and start to get ready for the cooler months, there are going to be plenty of times we're you're going to need to make some adjustments to your thermostat. Whether we get a late-season heatwave or an early winter snowstorm, this is always the time...
Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
WHEC TV-10
Erie County will create a domestic extremism task force that interacts with task forces statewide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the last four months, counties in western New York and the Finger Lakes have been working to form a network of task forces to identify potential threats. Now, Erie County is creating a domestic extremism and violence task force. It will identify potential threats and...
Deadline is Monday for New Adult-Use Cannabis License in NYS
Every single day, New York State gets closer and closer to actual retail sales for adult-use cannabis products. When will that date be? Allegedly sometime before the end of 2022. Yes, you can go to New Jersey or to Massachusetts to make a purchase. What is the next step for...
Governors of N.Y., N.J. outline climate change initiatives
NEW YORK -- The governors of New York and New Jersey joined forces Wednesday to highlight their actions to tackle climate change.Against the backdrop of Climate Week NYC, Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy appeared united in their commitment to the fight, each listing ambitious goals to lower emissions in their respective states."There is an urgency that we must all feel in our hearts," Hochul said, adding, "We are truly the first generation that has felt the impact of climate change and we are the last generation to be able to do anything about it.""We know climate change is not only real,...
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
Central NY Deputy Always Finding Way To Lead His Community By Example
Hero's and leaders can come in all shapes and sizes... this one happens to live, work and serve in Madison County. Here's an individual who always goes above and beyond what's required. Deputy Jones is a proud member of the Madison County Sherriff's Office. He's been a member for years, always leading by example and putting others ahead of himself.
Thrillist
New York State Has Almost $20 Billion in Lost Money & Some Might Be Yours
New Yorkers might be owed hefty sums of money, and they may not even know it. According to the New York State comptroller's office, there are over $17 billion (yes, with a "B") in unclaimed funds, and some might actually be yours. Luckily, there's a way to get it back....
WHEC TV-10
People statewide can fish without a license on Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Calling all prospective anglers—get ready to bait your hook and cast a line!. Saturday is Free Fishing Day here in New York. That means both residents and nonresidents may fish without a license. However—all other regulations must be observed. It’s one of six...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
WHEC TV-10
California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for...
localsyr.com
New York State RV Show happening this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory. Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
