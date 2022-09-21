The first look at The Crown season 5 has landed, and there's a heavy focus on Charles and Diana's divorce coming up.Series 4 came out in 2020, so fans have had a two-year wait for the next saga, due to be released in November.The trailer starts with the Princess of Wales folding her hands with her engagement ring on show as a voice-over reads the official statement confirming her split from then-Prince Charles.It then goes on to show Diana getting ready for her infamous televised interview.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28Shirley Ballas gets 'muddled up' and gives wrong score on Strictly Come DancingLewis Capaldi embarrasses Naga Munchetty with explicit word mix-up

