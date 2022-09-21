Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin welcome 7th child together: 'Our tiny dream come true'
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their seventh child together — a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The name seemingly derives from the baby's mother, who was originally born Hilary Lynn Hayward-Thomas and only later adopted the Spanish pronunciation of her name, in a move that sparked outrage among the masses.
'The Princess Bride' cast: Where are they now?
It has been 35 years since "The Princess Bride" first hit theaters. While the film was not a huge box office success when it first premiered, it has since become a cult classic with girls everywhere wondering when they would find their Westley. Here is what the cast has been...
Adam Devine clarifies he's not Adam Levine: 'my wife and I are doing great'
Actor Adam Devine cleared up any confusion about him potentially being mistaken for singer Adam Levine, who has found himself in controversy amid allegations he cheated on his wife. Devine shared a photograph on Instagram Friday of himself and his wife Chloe Bridges, assuring fans that his marriage is "doing...
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Jeopardy! fans express outrage over legacy player losing game for ‘one big reason’ after she astounds host Ken Jennings
JEOPARDY! fans were outraged that Martha Bath, a 1-day champ with an amazing secret backstory, lost for what many said was an unfair reason. Before the shock loss, she astounded host Ken Jennings with a story about the game show. Jeopardy!'s shiny new season premiered on September 12th and alum...
The Crown season 5: First teaser shows Charles and Diana’s split
The first look at The Crown season 5 has landed, and there's a heavy focus on Charles and Diana's divorce coming up.Series 4 came out in 2020, so fans have had a two-year wait for the next saga, due to be released in November.The trailer starts with the Princess of Wales folding her hands with her engagement ring on show as a voice-over reads the official statement confirming her split from then-Prince Charles.It then goes on to show Diana getting ready for her infamous televised interview.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28Shirley Ballas gets 'muddled up' and gives wrong score on Strictly Come DancingLewis Capaldi embarrasses Naga Munchetty with explicit word mix-up
Charlize Theron says after 25 years in Hollywood, she has 'never been at Kim Kardashian level' fame
Charlize Theron is getting candid about her personal life. The actress, 47, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their October cover issue all about parenting, navigating the dating world and her experience after 25 years in Hollywood. "I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is,"...
King Charles won't extend Meghan 'olive branch,' Adam Levine to perform and more top entertainment headlines
EXCLUSIVE - King Charles won’t give ‘olive branch’ to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to join working royals, expert claims Continue reading…. ‘MISERY’ FOR FANS? - Adam Levine still set to perform in Las Vegas with Maroon 5 amid cheating scandal Continue reading…. ‘SPECIAL MOMENT’ - Sylvester...
