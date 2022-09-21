ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

'The Princess Bride' cast: Where are they now?

It has been 35 years since "The Princess Bride" first hit theaters. While the film was not a huge box office success when it first premiered, it has since become a cult classic with girls everywhere wondering when they would find their Westley. Here is what the cast has been...
MOVIES
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Emily Dickinson
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

The Crown season 5: First teaser shows Charles and Diana’s split

The first look at The Crown season 5 has landed, and there's a heavy focus on Charles and Diana's divorce coming up.Series 4 came out in 2020, so fans have had a two-year wait for the next saga, due to be released in November.The trailer starts with the Princess of Wales folding her hands with her engagement ring on show as a voice-over reads the official statement confirming her split from then-Prince Charles.It then goes on to show Diana getting ready for her infamous televised interview.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28Shirley Ballas gets 'muddled up' and gives wrong score on Strictly Come DancingLewis Capaldi embarrasses Naga Munchetty with explicit word mix-up
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Songwriting#Quill Lyrics#Fountain Pen Lyrics#Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics
Fox News

Fox News

824K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy