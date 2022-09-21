Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico
By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts
BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda And Others Call For Puerto Rico Aid After Hurricane Fiona
Celebrities with ties to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are calling for aid in the wake of devastating flooding and power outages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after causing "catastrophic" damage, "historic" flooding in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the Dominican Republic early Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, whose governor called the damage "catastrophic." The hurricane center said Fiona reached the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma at 3:30 a.m. EDT, with sustained winds...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds
A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm
MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
California first state to ban natural gas heaters and furnaces
Natural gas use contributes to air pollution and can threaten gains made in the fight against climate change. This week, California implemented a plan aimed at phasing out the use of natural gas heating appliances throughout the state by 2030. Environmentalists hope the step will lead to other states implementing...
Forecasters eye system that could threaten Florida as Fiona, Gaston churn along
MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm even as forecasters are tracking three other storms, one of which could impact Florida next week.After lashing Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Fiona continues to churn in the Atlantic along with Tropical Storm Gaston.Long-term models have one system on a path that could put it in the central Caribbean by next week before threatening Florida.The other two systems are in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.But Fiona is also still swriling.As of the 8 a.m. advisory, it was located about 700 miles southwest of Bermuda....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico
As Hurricane Fiona began battering Puerto Rico's shores, people filmed the effects of the fierce storm.Sept. 18, 2022.
The eco-friendly homes that didn’t lose power after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico
Thousands of people in Puerto Rico are still without electricity and clean water after Hurricane Fiona struck the island on Sunday. The hurricane reached the island’s southwestern coast a few days before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria. Two environmentally friendly prototype homes were able to keep the lights...
Tracking Fiona: Storm could bring impacts to the continental US next week
As Fiona strengthens in the Caribbean Sea, AccuWeather's tropical forecasting team are analyzing scenarios under which the storm could bring impacts to the U.S. mainland in the days ahead. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting Tropical Storm Fiona to strengthen into a hurricane and unleash life-threatening rain for several Caribbean islands into...
A Very California Lesson on Just How Weird Electricity Is
Last week, Americans had a rare view into what the future might look like. It came from California, as usual, but it was not courtesy of Apple’s annual keynote, or indeed of any technology company. It came from the state’s electricity grid. Wait—wait! Don’t click away yet. Electricity...
FireRescue1
Rapid Response: Firefighters detail conditions in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico
Paid and volunteer firefighters worked together to answer hundreds of calls for rescues — Following Hurricane Fiona’s thrashing of Puerto Rico, FEMA dispatched search and rescue task force teams to the area. Amid the rescue and recovery efforts, I had the opportunity to speak to a few individuals from Puerto Rico who are not only U.S. citizens but also volunteer firefighters. They both have personal connections to one of the cities inundated by rain.
eenews.net
California water pipeline hits legal setback
A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
Newsom Redirects California Heat Wave Issue by Pointing to Texas Coal Usage
The Democratic governor of the country's most populous state responded to criticism that California's green energy was reducing electric capacity.
Comments / 1