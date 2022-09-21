ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico

By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds

A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Generation#Power Grids#United States#Americans#Puerto Ricans
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm

MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Forecasters eye system that could threaten Florida as Fiona, Gaston churn along

MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm even as forecasters are tracking three other storms, one of which could impact Florida next week.After lashing Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Fiona continues to churn in the Atlantic along with Tropical Storm Gaston.Long-term models have one system on a path that could put it in the central Caribbean by next week before threatening Florida.The other two systems are in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.But Fiona is also still swriling.As of the 8 a.m. advisory, it was located about 700 miles southwest of Bermuda....
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Tesla
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FireRescue1

Rapid Response: Firefighters detail conditions in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico

Paid and volunteer firefighters worked together to answer hundreds of calls for rescues — Following Hurricane Fiona’s thrashing of Puerto Rico, FEMA dispatched search and rescue task force teams to the area. Amid the rescue and recovery efforts, I had the opportunity to speak to a few individuals from Puerto Rico who are not only U.S. citizens but also volunteer firefighters. They both have personal connections to one of the cities inundated by rain.
WORLD
eenews.net

California water pipeline hits legal setback

A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy