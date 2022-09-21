ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Festival of Trees, fundraiser for Kennedy Krieger Institute, back in person for first time in three years

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFWJn_0i4RcUX300

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is right around the corner.

The Festival of Trees returns as an in-person event for the first time in three years. The three-day holiday celebration will be over Thanksgiving weekend, from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27, at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

There will be hundreds of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be on sale to the public, and on display throughout the fairgrounds' Cow Palace.

Santa Claus will be on hand taking photos on Nov. 2, starting at 10 a.m. Grammy-nominated band Milkshake returns provide some uplifting music.

The family-friendly festival will have a carousel, rides and games. For grown-ups, there will be plenty of holiday shopping options including an online auction and a raffle, which includes a Maryland Lottery scratch-off tree as one prize.

The Festival of Trees benefits patients, students and programs at Kennedy Krieger Institute.

"For the past two years, Festival fans enjoyed a hybrid event that was adapted to provide families safe festival fun during the pandemic," said Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute. "Now, we are very excited to again bring everyone the joy of the holiday season through our in-person, three-day event."

Festival of Trees started in 1990 and has raised more than $24 million for Kennedy Krieger's programs in addition to welcoming more than 1 million guests in the past three decades.

During the first two years of the pandemic, organizers transformed Festival of Trees into a COVID-safe event with online offerings and the new toy drive.

"Festival of Trees is Kennedy Krieger's largest fundraising event. During this weekend, the community helps us raise funds for research, patient care and special education school programs, and the support we've received over our 33 years of Festival has been amazing," Dr. Schlaggar said.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Final preparations underway for Charm City Live festival

BALTIMORE -- If you're looking for something fun to do Saturday, come downtown and check out Baltimore's free fall music festival, Charm City Live.WJZ is a proud media sponsor.On Friday, crews were on the stage setting up the speakers and rigging the lights. The festival takes place Saturday at War Memorial Plaza in front of City Hall, from noon to 8 p.m.DJs No.ID and Ty Alexander will help create the vibe at Charm City Live."I just love good music. It makes you feel good, it makes you want to dance, it makes you smile," said Alexander. "It just gives good...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Festival in Baltimore will celebrate Latin American heritage

BALTIMORE -- As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month here in Baltimore, a festival is taking place in Baltimore's Highlandtown community this weekend.It all started during the COVID-19 pandemic and has grown into a celebration for the entire community. A lot of people were struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Highlandtown neighborhood, organizers wanted to find a way to support Latin American artists, so they called on the community for help. "We started in a parking lot," organizer Yesenia Mejia said.Back in 2020, about 150 people came together in a small parking lot off of Eastern Avenue to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

First Fruits Farm﻿ in Baltimore County gives away entire harvest to charities across Maryland

FREELAND, Md. — Thursday's rain didn't stop more than 100 volunteers from picking potatoes at a local farm that will help feed families across the state. First Fruits Farm in northern Baltimore County started as a backyard garden. Now, with more than 200 acres, the farm grows six different crops and give everything away for free. All in the name of God as part of their ministry.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Timonium, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore nonprofit brings much-needed renovation to Poppleton home

BALTIMORE -- There's a mission to rebuild homes and revitalize the Poppleton community in Southwest Baltimore. Local nonprofit Rebuilding Together Baltimore and their partners at Lowes were hard at work Thursday making much-needed repairs to one resident's home.  It's part of a multi-million dollar project years in the making. "Heaven sent, heaven sent," said longtime resident Phoenix Harlee. "It's like my angels were listening to me." Harlee's wheelchair-accessible home has desperately needed interior and exterior repairs for years. "I lost my independence a couple of years ago, and I'm not able to do what I used to do," she said. The nonprofit made renovations that...
BALTIMORE, MD
titantime.org

Underrated Fair Experience

When thinking of the fair, the first thing that comes to most people’s minds is of course, the rides. However, rather than just being a fun place to spend time with friends and family, there’s a lot to learn at the fair through their agricultural classroom!. This is...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg

A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennedy Krieger Institute#Local Life#Localevent#Fundraising#Tree#Maryland Lottery
CBS Baltimore

Charm City Live festival combines food, fun, and employment opportunities

BALTIMORE – Charm City Live Festival will unfold for the first time at the Lawn at War Memorial Plaza in front of Baltimore City Hall Saturday.The event will bring art, entertainment and local cuisine to one place. Plus, it provides people with an opportunity to job hunt or look into an apprenticeship."What we're doing is hoping to think outside the box about how we recruit and how we reach those historically underserved communities in our city," City of Baltimore Director of Human Resources Quinton Herbert said.There are vacancies across the board, including jobs for people who hold commercial driver's licenses,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore rapper LonnieDaGoat remembered at candlelight vigil

BALTIMORE -- The Cherry Hill community held a candlelight vigil for local rapper LonnieDaGoat on Saturday.The 24-year-old man—whose given name is Delon Bushrod Jr.—was found dead in South Baltimore on Wednesday morning.First responders discovered his body lying between two row homes off of Bookert Drive—a spot that's a popular shortcut. People who live on Bookert Drive say they heard a single gunshot the night before Lonnie's body was discovered.  LonnieDaGoat had a large following, netting him millions of views of his YouTube channel, which showcased his music.Over 100 people attended his candlelight vigil on Saturday evening. It was a sad event...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Free Community Resource Day, Sept. 24

Cooperative Community Development is a Baltimore-based non-profit committed to building strong micro-economies within communities by developing affordable housing; relevant retail and agricultural spaces and promoting homeownership to provide generational self-sustainability and foster creativity and innovation in youth. “We are about amplifying the voice of the community..”. Johnny D. Martin Jr.,...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Baltimore Times

Kidney and Funds Needed for Baltimore Man with a Spirit of Service

Roosevelt V. Boone III’s journey to find a living kidney donor and raise funds to support his pursuit of overcoming a serious health challenge serves as a lesson in faith. The Baltimorean recently created a GoFundMe account to spread the word about his hope-filled mission. “I have been accepted...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Charm City Live drops performance schedule featuring Kelly Price, Stokley

BALTIMORE -- Charm City Live, a new festival in the heart of Baltimore, has announced its schedule for performances this weekend. The event features national acts including R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B pop-R&B vocalist The Bonfyre and Georgia R&B casanova Joe. In place for Rebecca Black is Trevor Jackson.Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family-friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.The six performances will be held from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., starting with The Bonfyre and closing with Joe.   Local DJs and local vendors will also participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment.  WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this event. 
BALTIMORE, MD
thegreyhound.org

Baltimore Community Distrustful After E-Coli Water Outbreak

During the first two weeks of September, Baltimore residents were put under a boil water advisory which affected more than 1,500 citizens. Those residents were forced to boil their water for 1 minute or buy bottled water. This became a tedious task and, in some cases, an impossible one. Not everyone could afford to buy cases of water and had to rely on tap water as their main source. Even though the boil water advisory has passed many citizens are still skeptical about using tap water.
BALTIMORE, MD
storereporter.com

New businesses for Potomac Woods Plaza, tastings are back at Trader Joe’s, Miller’s exits Rockville

Change is in the air at Potomac Woods Plaza, where several empty spaces are about to fill up. First to arrive will be Ricky Alessandro Salon, opening this fall in the former Studio Ten 83 spot near Starbucks. Next up: Baskin Robbins, relocating from Cabin John Village to the former Ibhana space. The third newcomer is fitness center F45, offering high-intensity interval training in the former BB&T bank building. Opening date TBD.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy