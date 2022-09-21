Read full article on original website
IFLScience
Astronaut Spies “Intriguing Sight” Of Bright Dot On Earth From The ISS
Orbiting around 420 kilometers (261 miles) above our heads, the astronauts of the Internation Space Station (ISS) get a view of Earth like no other. Sometimes, it's spectacular auroras, other times it's something more... curious. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti – no stranger to having a bit of...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Astronaut and Two Cosmonauts Launching Soyuz Mission to Space Station – How To Watch Live
NASA will provide live coverage of key events today, September 21 as a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts launch and dock to the International Space Station (ISS). They will spend six months aboard the orbital laboratory. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will launch...
Gizmodo
'Guess Who's Still on the Ground?': NASA Administrator Taunts Boeing's Failure to Launch Starliner
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson seems to have come around to the private space industry. In an interview with Newsweek, Nelson praised SpaceX for its progress in the spacefaring realm while criticizing Boeing for its much-delayed Starliner spacecraft. “I think the private space industry is extremely beneficial,” Nelson told Newsweek in...
geekwire.com
NASA ‘encouraged’ by tanking test for SLS moon rocket, but launch plan is still in flux
NASA says it achieved all its objectives during today’s launch-pad rehearsal for fueling up its giant Space Launch System rocket for an uncrewed round-the-moon mission known as Artemis 1 — but will have to review the data, check the weather and get final approvals before going ahead with plans for a liftoff next Tuesday.
scitechdaily.com
NASA on Track for Artemis I Cryogenic Demonstration Test on Wednesday
NASA remains on schedule for an Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test on Wednesday, September 21. In the days since the previous launch attempt, engineering teams have analyzed the seals that were replaced on an interface for the liquid hydrogen fuel line between the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the mobile launcher. They also adjusted procedures for loading cryogenic, or supercold, propellants into the rocket. A small indentation was discovered by engineers on the eight-inch-diameter liquid hydrogen seal. It may have been a contributing factor to the leak on the previous launch attempt.
americanmilitarynews.com
NASA has ‘successful’ Artemis fueling test, ‘extremely encouraged’ for launch
NASA successfully fueled its Artemis rocket on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center leaving the mission launch director “extremely encouraged” about the possibility of a launch. It could come on the next scheduled launch day of Sept. 27 if no more issues emerge with the rocket or the weather.
