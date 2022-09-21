NASA remains on schedule for an Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test on Wednesday, September 21. In the days since the previous launch attempt, engineering teams have analyzed the seals that were replaced on an interface for the liquid hydrogen fuel line between the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the mobile launcher. They also adjusted procedures for loading cryogenic, or supercold, propellants into the rocket. A small indentation was discovered by engineers on the eight-inch-diameter liquid hydrogen seal. It may have been a contributing factor to the leak on the previous launch attempt.

