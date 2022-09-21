ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

IFLScience

Astronaut Spies “Intriguing Sight” Of Bright Dot On Earth From The ISS

Orbiting around 420 kilometers (261 miles) above our heads, the astronauts of the Internation Space Station (ISS) get a view of Earth like no other. Sometimes, it's spectacular auroras, other times it's something more... curious. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti – no stranger to having a bit of...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA on Track for Artemis I Cryogenic Demonstration Test on Wednesday

NASA remains on schedule for an Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test on Wednesday, September 21. In the days since the previous launch attempt, engineering teams have analyzed the seals that were replaced on an interface for the liquid hydrogen fuel line between the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the mobile launcher. They also adjusted procedures for loading cryogenic, or supercold, propellants into the rocket. A small indentation was discovered by engineers on the eight-inch-diameter liquid hydrogen seal. It may have been a contributing factor to the leak on the previous launch attempt.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Apollo: Missions to the Moon Free Online

Best sites to watch Apollo: Missions to the Moon - Last updated on Sep 21, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Apollo: Missions to the Moon online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Apollo: Missions to the Moon on this page.
ASTRONOMY

