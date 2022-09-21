Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
A bee-utiful weekend for a festival; 41st annual Honeybee Festival returns
Palo Cedro, CA — Saturday was a perfect day for one of Palo Cedro’s most storied community events. The 41st annual "Honeybee Festival" was back at the Bishop Quinn Catholic center. Kick-started with a morning pancake breakfast, the honey-themed fun includes a tractor parade, live music, food, face-paintings, and plenty of local vendors.
krcrtv.com
'2022 Redding LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival' coming to Sundial Bridge
REDDING, Calif. — The 13th year of celebrating Redding pride kicks off. The "2022 Redding LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival" is happening this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sundial Bridge. The festivities are built around supporting and uniting the LGBTQIA+ community. There will be dinner,...
krcrtv.com
The Shasta Builders' Exchange hosts open house for visitors and potential trainees
With doors wide open for visitors and prospective trainees, The Shasta Builder's Exchange held an open house at its new location on Friday morning. Executive Director Chad Scott was there to give a group of elected officials and others a tour. Although The Builder's Exchange moved to its new location...
krcrtv.com
New bike share program rolls into Redding
A new bike share program was announced at Redding's State of the City event yesterday. The program is starting with 70 electric bikes, spread over 120 bike docks throughout Downtown Redding. Shasta Living Streets Executive Director Ann Thomas hopes to see the program increase to 110 bikes and 190 docks soon.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of less than 1 acre vegetation fire near Bald Mountain
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire near Bald Mountain on Saturday. Officials say that the fire has burned three-quarters of an acre. The fire has been named the Friday Fire. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep...
krcrtv.com
Retired rock guitarist opens music studio in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Downtown Redding has added another new business: Sundial Studios, located off Yuba Street in what’s been dubbed “The Basement.”. The music studio is run by singer/songwriter and guitarist Jesse Lawson, who is known in the music industry for being a part of the popular rock band Sleeping with Sirens.
krcrtv.com
Crews responding to vegetation fire north of Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 9:00 p.m.:. According to the Shasta Trinity National Forest Service, the Hogback fire is burning in difficult-to-access terrain Northeast of Shasta Lake and South/Southwest of Big Bend. Smokejumpers have made it to the scene and have reported the fire at 0.25 acres. Crews are...
krcrtv.com
Longtime Redding community leader and MLK Center founder honored this weekend
REDDING, Calif. — She was a community leader and 75-year-old Fran Brady will be rightfully honored in Redding this weekend. Her accomplishments are too numerous to mention: an Enterprise High Graduate, she was a social services worker until she retired, but she was so much more. She was on...
krcrtv.com
Redding State of the City's message: "Hope Moves Us Forward"
The annual Redding State of the City brought forward topics from homeless housing to the city’s work in developing downtown. The event was held downtown at Umbrella Alley on Market St and leaders from all over came to listen to how the city has improved over the past year. Their message this year is hope moves us forward.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding State of the City address highlights funding, housing
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding community gathered for the annual State of the City address. Mayor Kristen Schreder highlighted how Redding used $18.7 million of coronavirus funding toward public safety, parks, youth programs and infrastructure. Schreder says Redding now has three firefighters on all of its fire engines and the...
krcrtv.com
Civil War Days is back at Hawes Farm
SHASTA COUNTY — The smell of gunpowder; the sounds of cannons; the sight of "dead" soldiers scattered on the battlefield. Oh, and President Lincoln, naturally. Saturday saw the return of Historic Hawes Farm's annual "Civil War Days," a weekend reenactment of the conflict that changed America. Since Thursday, the...
krcrtv.com
Power Outage planned for Weaverville, Junction City on Sunday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity Public Utilities District (PUD) announced their plans to cut power to the communities of Weaverville and Junction City on Sunday. Officials with Trinity PUD and the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services (OES) said the planned power outage will take place on Sun., Sept. 25, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
activenorcal.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California
Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
krcrtv.com
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES: James Crockett, Redding City Council
REDDING, Ca. — We are less than two months away from election day in California, and that means it’s time for another “Know your Candidates.”. KRCR has now interviewed 7 of the 10 candidates for Redding City Council in 2022, and on Friday, it was James Crockett who sat down with Sam Chimenti.
KTVL
ASK 10: What is going on with Weed Elementary construction?
WEED — NEWS 10 Viewer Deborah Salvestrin wrote in asking about the construction progress on Weed Elementary... "Process has stopped. Contractor has left. Rumor is that the Siskiyou county superintendent of schools has received the state funding but is withholding payments to the contractor. Meanwhile the first building...A school cafeteria is standing there with no roof. Lots of building materials are also standing around waiting to be used. Such a shame. The students are the real victims here."
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Entertainment in the North State: September 21 – 27
Another full, rich week of live entertainment awaits us this week. Enjoy, and thanks for supporting our local live entertainment scene. Billy and the Jets at the Sunset River Jam in the Anderson River Park. Opening act begins at 5 pm; headliner starts at 6 pm. Hal Johnson at Enjoy...
actionnewsnow.com
Fentanyl located in home near Redding school, man arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A repeat offender was arrested after officers found nearly two ounces of fentanyl in Redding, according to police. Police said 29-year-old Jaxon Bryant was arrested after they searched his home and found fentanyl, methamphetamine, a scale and drug paraphernalia. Bryant's home is located near an elementary school...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police looking for man involved in hit and run crash in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man who fled from the scene of a crash on North Market Street. At approximately 1:11 p.m. Friday, officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle collision between a 2016 Nissan sedan and a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck on North Market Street at Benton Drive.
krcrtv.com
Getting earthquake ready this National Preparedness Month
REDDING, Calif. — September is National Preparedness Month, and while we often focus our attention on wildfires, earthquakes also pose a threat to communities in the Northstate. On Thursday, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake occurred just 23 miles west of Red Bluff, and a total of eight minor earthquakes have been measured in the region over the past week. While none of these caused any damage, the potential for an impactful event always looms. For advice on how you can prepare yourself for earthquakes, we spoke with the Jose Lara of the California Office of Emergency Services. Serving as the Seismic Hazards Branch Chief, Lara laid out the best steps to be prepared for an earthquake here in a tectonically active region.
