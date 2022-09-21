Read full article on original website
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Sept. 24
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 24. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
HS football roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius focuses on ‘winning the rep’ against ESM
Fayetteville-Manlius head coach Dan Sullivan and his state-ranked No. 9 Hornets were focused on one thing heading into their Class A matchup with East Syracuse Minoa. “Winning the rep,” Sullivan said.
Section III boys soccer assist leaders, ranked by year in school
Here are the Section III leading boys soccer assist leaders, ranked by year in school. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 3)
Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2. Here are our favorite photos from Week 3 of the fall sports season:
College Football Team Scores 98 Points in Historic Blowout
The Lumberjacks took a knee to keep the score under triple digits.
Syracuse.com
Fayetteville-Manlius holds Alzheimer’s awareness girls soccer game in memory of coach’s dad
The Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer program held the first-ever Thomas Ostrander Memorial Alzheimer’s Awareness game on Saturday in honor of its longtime coach’s father. Head coach Brent Ostrander’s father, Thomas, was surrounded by his family when he died Wednesday after battling Alzheimer’s disease for the last 20 years. He was 89.
SU honors 104-year-old Christian Brothers Academy grad during nationally-televised game
Christian Brothers Academy graduate Robert “Bob” Gang is the oldest living alumnus of Syracuse University and on Friday he was honored during the Orange’s nationally-televised football game. Gang was featured as a Hometown Hero between the first and second quarter of SU’s 22-20 victory over Virginia on...
Live scoreboard, recaps for Friday’s high school football games (Week 3)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football season is getting interesting, and two of the of the top Class AA teams are in action Friday night. >> Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 2?
HS roundup: East Syracuse Minoa boys soccer takes down 3rd state-ranked team this week
State-ranked No. 13 East Syracuse Minoa has been on a tear over the last week, taking down some of the top-ranked boys soccer teams in the state. They beat No. 10 Vestal (Class A) last Saturday, No. 15 Jamesville-DeWitt (Class A) on Tuesday, and on Saturday they took down Baldwinsville, ranked No. 8 in Class AA. They defeated the Bees 2-1.
Cicero-North Syracuse, South Jefferson girls shine at Baldwinsville Cross Country Invite
As the 70th year of the Baldwinsville Cross Country Invitational was celebrated, tight and exciting races took place on Saturday at Durgee Junior High School. In the varsity girls large school race, Cicero-North Syracuse came away with the team title (41), edging out Fayetteville-Manlius by six points (47).
Longtime CNY boys soccer coach gets 400th varsity win against former team
Longtime boys soccer coach Gil Palladino earned his 400th career varsity win after his Westmoreland/Oriskany team defeated a team he once coached for 18 seasons. Palladino’s Bulldogs (7-1-0) defeated his former Clinton team 8-1 in a Center State Conference matchup on Thursday.
HS football roundup: Bishop Grimes QB plays like ‘true leader,’ finishes with 4 total TDs
Bishop Grimes senior quarterback Bruno Kinsey was responsible for nearly all of his team’s scoring against 8-man football rival Thousand Islands on Saturday afternoon. His four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, propelled the Cobras to their first victory of the season, defeating the Vikings 28-20.
State-ranked Christian Brothers Academy to play homecoming football game on Saturday
Christian Brothers Academy will play its homecoming football game against Henninger at 1 p.m. Saturday. The original schedule from CBA listed the game for Friday, but it was moved to Saturday during the offseason, athletic director Buddy Wliklinski said Friday afternoon.
