State-ranked No. 13 East Syracuse Minoa has been on a tear over the last week, taking down some of the top-ranked boys soccer teams in the state. They beat No. 10 Vestal (Class A) last Saturday, No. 15 Jamesville-DeWitt (Class A) on Tuesday, and on Saturday they took down Baldwinsville, ranked No. 8 in Class AA. They defeated the Bees 2-1.

EAST SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO