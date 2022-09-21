Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 6. This article has been updated with links and recaps.
Wheeling, W. Va. - Throughout the fall season, the Wheeling University Women's Golf team has been facing off against some of the best teams in the region as they prepare for the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships. On Saturday, the Cardinals begin their final tune-up before the MEC Championships when they head to the Eagle Invitational hosted by Ashland University. The Cardinals have dealt with rough weather throughout the fall season, only getting to play four total rounds, and they are hoping for a clean weekend in their final invitational of the year.
CRANBERRY TWP, PA – Three goals in the first 4:39 of the third period by the Waterloo Black Hawks quickly ended any hopes of a comeback for the Youngstown Phantoms (0-1-0-0, 0pts) as they dropped their season opener 5-2 Saturday afternoon at the 2022 USHL Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
GREENVILLE, Pa. – Louie Gill, a junior who transferred from Hickory to Reynolds a month ago, has been declared eligible for the regular season but ineligible for the postseason after a hearing by the District 10 Committee Thursday, according to Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM. The ruling...
Darts, pool, air hockey, foosball, arcade games, pinball, bowling, bocce ball, skeeball, curling and board games are just a sample of the activities that you can partake in while out for a night in Cleveland. With all these activities and games available at bars, it makes for more than just a drunken night out. Expand your horizons a bit and try one of these spots out next time you're going out for a night of drinking.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - Lebron James and his childhood friends are opening a second store for their clothing brand “UNKNWN” in Downtown Akron. The idea started back in childhood. A simple love for sneakers and sports brought childhood friends Jaron Kanfer, Frankie Walker, and Lebron James together.
The Northwestern Local School District is in need of a high school principle, following the resignation this week of Randall Hafner. According to Superintendent Jeffrey Layton, who says Hafner stepped down for personal reasons, not only has the position been posted, but three applicants have already been interviewed. Anita Jorney-Gifford, the high school’s assistant principle and athletic director, will handle Hafner’s duties until the district can find either an interim or permanent replacement.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
What do you usually like to order when you go out with your loved ones? If you are always looking for seafood in the menu, then you are definitely in the right places because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Ohio that you should visit if you like seafood. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. There is a high chance that once you try their food, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because all of these seafood places are well-known in Ohio for serving high-quality and absolutely delicious food. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurant is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
