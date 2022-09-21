(Harlan, Iowa) – The Board of Supervisors in Shelby County, met in a regular session, Tuesday. During the session Auditor/Commissioner of Elections Mark Maxwell, explained (as we’ve previously reported), the post-election Audit Board hand counted one voting machine and two precincts worth of ballots. The number of ballots inside of the sealed ballot bags for the Sept. 13th Special Bond Election and Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS), he said, matched the number on the machine and were counted a total of four times to confirm. The Audit Board hand counted the yes and no votes in the two precincts and the totals matched perfectly with the machine count. The report was then turned into the Secretary of State’s office as required. Maxwell explained that tabulation from Harrison County is comingled with the results from Shelby County as Shelby County was designated to hold the election for eligible Harrison County voters.

SHELBY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO