Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Bench warrant issued for Anthony Rey Asay
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Online court documents indicate Cass County District Court Judge Greg Stensland, Monday (Sept. 19) issued a Bench Warrant for 30-year-old Anthony Rey Asay. The warrant is for Failure to Appear for his Sept. 19th Pre-Trial Conference, as required. In Cass County, Asay faces a Class-D Felony charge of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, and Serious Misdemeanor charges of Assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, and Possession of a Controlled Substance/1st offense – Marijuana, associated with a stabbing incident that took place May 5th, in Atlantic. On August 29th, Asay’s Pre-Trial release was revoked and his cash-only bond was set at $5,000. His trial remains set for Sept. 27th at 9:30-a.m. in Cass County District Court.
kjan.com
Mills County Sheriff’s report, 9/23/22
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were arrested on Burglary and other charges, Thursday morning. 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas, of Omaha, and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn, of Council Bluffs, were arrested at around 7:24-a.m. at a location on Ingrum Avenue. Both face charges that include Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Possession of burglary tools, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Trespass in the 1st Degree. Their bonds were set at $8,300 each.
kjan.com
Work release escape reported from the Council Bluffs RCF
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Corrections reports a man admitted to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility (RCF) on April 21st, failed to report to the facility from work release, Wednesday. Authorities say 33-year-old David John Kalani Kaneala Kauai was convicted of Assault Intent of Injury Peace Officer/Others in Page County.
kjan.com
Federal fugitive caught in Fort Dodge
(Radio Iowa) – A federal fugitive from Omaha was arrested Wednesday in Fort Dodge. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office was notified by authorities that Cameron D. Carodine, a known Bloods criminal street gang member was wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based in Omaha. When the police arrived, Carodine leaped from a second-story window and attempted to flee on foot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjan.com
Dean of Students at a Red Oak School arrested on a warrant
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Dean of Students for the Inman Elementary School in Red Oak, was arrested Monday night on a warrant out of Clarke County associated with an incident that occurred August 18, 2018. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Anthony Tyler Jones was arrested...
kjan.com
(UPDATED) Atlantic Police Officer charged in northwest Iowa Misconduct in Office & Perjury investigation
(Lake City, IA) – Authorities in northwest Iowa, Wednesday, arrested two former Lake City Police Officers and the City Administrator in Lake City, following an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation into law enforcement officer certification. One of the officers – 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder – was hired by the Atlantic Police Department in February of this year, after leaving the Lake City P-D. Snyder, 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, and 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, are accused of providing fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification. All three men were charged with misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces an additional charge of obstruction of prosecution.
kjan.com
Iowa 4-H Foundation and Cass County 4-H to Celebrate National 4-H Week with Annual Iowa 4-H Giving Day
AMES, Iowa— The Iowa 4-H Foundation and Cass County 4-H is launching its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day (www.iowa4Hgivingday.org), on October 4th and 5th from Noon to Noon during National 4-H Week. Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the country come together to financially support Iowa’s largest youth organization, to ensure these opportunities continue to be available to youth across the state and at the county level.
kjan.com
Shelby County BOS news
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Board of Supervisors in Shelby County, met in a regular session, Tuesday. During the session Auditor/Commissioner of Elections Mark Maxwell, explained (as we’ve previously reported), the post-election Audit Board hand counted one voting machine and two precincts worth of ballots. The number of ballots inside of the sealed ballot bags for the Sept. 13th Special Bond Election and Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS), he said, matched the number on the machine and were counted a total of four times to confirm. The Audit Board hand counted the yes and no votes in the two precincts and the totals matched perfectly with the machine count. The report was then turned into the Secretary of State’s office as required. Maxwell explained that tabulation from Harrison County is comingled with the results from Shelby County as Shelby County was designated to hold the election for eligible Harrison County voters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa funds 4 programs in the latest grant cycle
(Southwest Iowa) – The Community Foundation for Western Iowa, formerly Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, announced today (Friday), that the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa’s latest grant cycle has awarded $45,000 in project funding to four organizations. Grants to the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, MICAH House, and the STARS Scholarship Program will support programming and projects that are focused on improving the quality of life and well-being of women and children in southwest Iowa.
kjan.com
[UPDATE: He was located] 11-year old boy missing from Council Bluffs
[update: authorities say the missing juvenile was located] – Thank you. Police in Council Bluffs are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old boy who went missing Friday night. Officers were dispatched at around 11:13-p.m. to 136 East Graham Avenue, in Council Bluffs, with regard to a missing juvenile. Officers were informed that Jameson Borden, of Council Bluffs, had left the residence in an unknown direction when his parents left to go to the store. Jameson was last seen wearing a green and gray Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and gray shoes.
kjan.com
Red Oak HS teacher placed on leave after “losing her composure”
(Red Oak, Iowa) – An incident Thursday in a Red Oak High School classroom resulted in a teacher being placed on administrative leave. Red Oak Superintendent Ron Lorenz issued a statement to Red Oak Junior/Senior High School students, saying a teacher lost her composure during a Foods and Nutrition class. Rebecca Stanbrough reportedly made “inappropriate comments,” to students in the class.
kjan.com
IEDA awards $35 million in credits to Workforce Housing Tax Credit projects
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), Wednesday, announced $35 million in workforce housing tax credits to develop new housing across Iowa. The awards were made to support the construction of 57 housing projects in 30 counties statewide. In our area, among the projects...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjan.com
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit Farmhouse & Flowers
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Area Chamber Ambassadors met with Ann Johnk, owner of Farmhouse & Flowers, to see the space, located at 700 Spruce Street, along 7th Street in Atlantic. Ann opened Farmhouse & Flowers in 2020 and quickly outgrew her space located inside Megan Roberts, State Farm. The property at 700 Spruce Street came up for rent early this summer and everything seemed to fall into place quickly. Ann shared they packed up the old location, moved into their new space and opened their doors within four days.
Comments / 0