Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Anderson County community wears purple in memory of Palmetto High School freshman
PENDLETON, S.C. — A community in Anderson County celebrated the life of beloved Palmetto High School student-athlete, Kiara Johnson, who suddenly died in late September. The cause of her death is still unknown. However, it was a sea of purple Friday, a color people say was Johnson’s favorite.
Denver Downs ready for opening weekend
You can do it at the Denver Downs Fall Festival along with so many other activities. It all starts this weekend.
FOX Carolina
Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
South Carolina lottery winner has plans to share the wealth
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she was merely accompanying a friend who was buying a lottery ticket when she ended up being the real winner on a scratch-off she decided to buy. The friend was going to the Garden Spot at 1913 Cedar Lane Road in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Blood drive planned for South Carolina boy hit by van on first day of school; update on his rehab
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A community blood drive has been planned for the boy hit by a van on the first day of school in Anderson County, South Carolina while he continues to make progress atLevine Children's in North Carolina. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the...
The Post and Courier
Greenville apartments, once-owned by A-Rod's investment firm, sold for $39M: Notebook
An apartment complex, pushed slightly off of Poinsett Highway in Greenville, sold in early September for $39 million. The 359-unit Park West Apartments are located at 357 Hillandale Rd. — about four miles from Greenville and about six miles from Travelers Rest. The complex has 305 one-and two-bedroom apartments and 54 two-bedroom townhomes.
discoverhealth.org
Dr. Patrick Bearden gives back through caring for underserved communities
Growing up in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Dr. Patrick Bearden’s family was hit hard by the 2008 recession. A graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM), Dr. Bearden spends time volunteering at St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic in downtown Spartanburg to give back. “I grew up...
WYFF4.com
Greenville lottery winner waited until after church to check his ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What an Upstate who waited until after church to check his lottery ticket had his prayers answered to the tune of $200,000. The man stopped in the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Road, in Greenville, for a bag of chips and a drink, when a $5 lottery ticket caught his eye, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
14 teams compete in local BBQ cookoff to support good cause
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 14 teams will compete to take the top spot for best BBQ while raising money to benefit an Upstate community. Project Host is a Greenville-area nonprofit that works to fight food insecurity in the Upstate whether it’s a soup kitchen, their food truck, or teaching children how to cook.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg Dist. 7 remembers longtime track and field coach
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg High School is remembering a longtime track and field coach who died suddenly. Spartanburg County School District 7 said Coach Glover Smiley has died. Coaches at Spartanburg High School said Smiley started as the head coach of the boys' track and field team in 1993....
WYFF4.com
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
FOX Carolina
Public pushing back on Greenville County GOP’s call to move LGBTQ library books
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- People are speaking out after the Greenville County Republican Party has set their sights on removing certain LGBTQ books from the children’s section of county libraries. They say the books are sexually graphic and should be shelved in the adult section. This comes as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Power restored after a pole is knocked down in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A power outage in downtown Greenville Thursday night left nearly 2,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy website. A pole was knocked down at Anderson Street and Vardry Street after a report of a fire, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Council Notes: Volvo is expected to invest $42.6 million in Greenville County
Here’s a recap of Greenville County Council’s Sept. 20 meeting:. Council unanimously approved without discussion second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement for Volvo Cars USA in consideration of an expected $42.6 million investment. If given final approval, the agreement, which was previously listed as “Project...
Popular festival returns to the Upstate this weekend
The long awaited return of a popular Upstate festival is set for this weekend. Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest at downtown Greenville’s newest venue, Cowboy Up, this Friday, September 23rd.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at abandoned building in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taylors Fire and Rescue said crews are responding to a fire at an abandoned building along Stallings Road in Greenville. According to officials, crews responded to the scene at 11:39 a.m. and are still working to extinguish the last of the flames. Taylors Fire Chief...
greenvillejournal.com
GCS breaks ground on $12.7M Career and Technical Education Innovation Center
Greenville County Schools celebrated the groundbreaking for its new Career and Technical Education Innovation Center Sept. 20. The $12.7 million, 29,145 square foot facility is scheduled to open August 2023 and will be located on the Roper Mountain Science Center campus, 402 Roper Mountain Road, Greenville. “The Innovation Center will...
WYFF4.com
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
High School Standouts: Gaffney Indians
The Gaffney Indians pulled off an upset win at Northwestern last Friday, 28-7, in the High School Red Zone, knocking-off the number two team in the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll’s 4A rankings. Quarterback Grayson Loftis threw for 279 yards and three scores and the Indians defense limited a Trojans offense that was averaging 62 […]
Wanted woman arrested in La. for Union Co. murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
Comments / 0