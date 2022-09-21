ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
ANDERSON, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
South Carolina State
Greenville, SC
discoverhealth.org

Dr. Patrick Bearden gives back through caring for underserved communities

Growing up in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Dr. Patrick Bearden’s family was hit hard by the 2008 recession. A graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM), Dr. Bearden spends time volunteering at St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic in downtown Spartanburg to give back. “I grew up...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville lottery winner waited until after church to check his ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. — What an Upstate who waited until after church to check his lottery ticket had his prayers answered to the tune of $200,000. The man stopped in the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Road, in Greenville, for a bag of chips and a drink, when a $5 lottery ticket caught his eye, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

14 teams compete in local BBQ cookoff to support good cause

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 14 teams will compete to take the top spot for best BBQ while raising money to benefit an Upstate community. Project Host is a Greenville-area nonprofit that works to fight food insecurity in the Upstate whether it’s a soup kitchen, their food truck, or teaching children how to cook.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg Dist. 7 remembers longtime track and field coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg High School is remembering a longtime track and field coach who died suddenly. Spartanburg County School District 7 said Coach Glover Smiley has died. Coaches at Spartanburg High School said Smiley started as the head coach of the boys' track and field team in 1993....
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Power restored after a pole is knocked down in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A power outage in downtown Greenville Thursday night left nearly 2,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy website. A pole was knocked down at Anderson Street and Vardry Street after a report of a fire, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville County Council Notes: Volvo is expected to invest $42.6 million in Greenville County

Here’s a recap of Greenville County Council’s Sept. 20 meeting:. Council unanimously approved without discussion second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement for Volvo Cars USA in consideration of an expected $42.6 million investment. If given final approval, the agreement, which was previously listed as “Project...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at abandoned building in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taylors Fire and Rescue said crews are responding to a fire at an abandoned building along Stallings Road in Greenville. According to officials, crews responded to the scene at 11:39 a.m. and are still working to extinguish the last of the flames. Taylors Fire Chief...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
GAFFNEY, SC
WSPA 7News

High School Standouts: Gaffney Indians

The Gaffney Indians pulled off an upset win at Northwestern last Friday, 28-7, in the High School Red Zone, knocking-off the number two team in the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll’s 4A rankings. Quarterback Grayson Loftis threw for 279 yards and three scores and the Indians defense limited a Trojans offense that was averaging 62 […]
GAFFNEY, SC

