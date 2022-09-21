Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
CT business industry survey shows a shortage in labor workforce
(WTNH) – A big economic summit was held in Hartford on Friday. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association dropped results from a new survey that shows a majority of businesses can’t find workers. The survey shows one-third say the state is too expensive. So, what are the two men vying to be the next governor […]
Eyewitness News
New community in Hartford to provide health care and food
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new cathedral community center has opened its doors in Hartford. It’s going to help more people in the capital city get access to healthcare and food. This will help more people who don’t have health insurance and are food insecure. Malta House has...
NBC Connecticut
Veterans Event Offers Free Services
Thousands of veterans across the state of Connecticut had access to free support and services on Friday as part of the Department of Veteran’s Affairs annual Stand Down event. “It’s the best day of the year,” said Tony Alers, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Norwich. The...
YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs
Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide “restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
Eyewitness News
3Cares: Connecticut Helps Puerto Rico
(WFSB) - Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico and it left thousands of people in need of help. Channel 3 is teaming up with Bomba Radio and the Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Day Parades and Festivals for a 3Cares event to collect donations to help hurricane victims. Four events to...
nerej.com
17-story The Stark Building celebrates 100 years in downtown Hartford
The Stark Building located on 750 Main St., known until 2018 as The Hartford-Connecticut Trust Company Building, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. Officially opened on September 5, 1922, The Stark Building was a construction marvel of its time. It is one of the oldest and most celebrated high-rise commercial buildings in the state.
Register Citizen
Hartford police receive accreditation for first time
HARTFORD — For the first time, the city's police department has received accreditation from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council. Chief Jason Thody informed the city's Quality of Life and Public Safety committee at its Tuesday meeting, noting that the department has been working on updating its policies and standards for years in an effort to get accredited.
Eyewitness News
Maryland men charged with trafficking fentanyl disguised as candy into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, MD, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, MD, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford, according to the U.S. State’s Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
New Britain Herald
Walk Away Homelessness returns for seventh annual event at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Family Promise of Central Connecticut will be hosting its 7th annual Walk Away Homelessness fundraiser Oct. 15 at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain. “We are excited about this year’s walk as it is always wonderful to reconnect with our generous supporters,” said Cheryl Liedke, president of the Central Connecticut Board of Directors, “Now that we are serving more families than ever before, the financial needs of FPCCT are greater than ever. We feel confident that our supporters will help us raise the funds needed to continue serving or families in need.”
Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut
Two Maryland men were indicted by a grand jury in Hartford yesterday on charges of trafficking fentanyl into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and Severo Alelar, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to a press […] The post Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: State DOT adds 7 new locations to wrong-way driver program
(WFSB) - Another wrong-way crash in the state has left two people dead. Police say a woman from Massachusetts and her passenger were driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor after midnight before hitting another car. Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink dug into the data behind wrong way...
Eyewitness News
Student loan forgiveness available for public service workers
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - If you’re a public service worker, you could have thousands of dollars in student loans forgiven. This applies to people who work as teachers, first responders and government employees. A coalition is helping raise awareness about this and assisting with the process because they say...
ctexaminer.com
Last Year’s Mass Release of Invasive Water Chestnut Bears Fruit on the Lower Connecticut River
A mass release of invasive water chestnut plants last year from a flood control pond in Hartford appears to have caused new infestations of the plant along the Connecticut River this year, according to environmentalists in the region who have been working to remove the plant. Anticipating heavy rain from...
Duo Nabbed In Wethersfield For Trafficking Thousands Of Fentanyl Pills, Feds Say
Two men are facing federal charges after they were allegedly busted selling thousands of fentanyl pills in Connecticut. Oscar Flores, age 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and Severo Alelar, age 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford Thursday, Sept. 22, for fentanyl trafficking. The...
Lucky Connecticut Resident Wins A Cool $2 Million From The Lottery
We don't know their name, but they won a cool 2 million bucks recently from the Connecticut Lottery. It was a resident from Prospect, and in the state of Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous. According to The Patch, the resident wishes to keep their identity as anonymous, I guess for...
NewsTimes
Connecticut's Durham Fair opens Sept. 22: Here's what to know
Farm animals and supersized plants will be on display this weekend when the Durham Fair kicks off its 102nd anniversary edition on Thursday. Scroll below to see what sort of entertainment and activities are available at this year's fair. What are this year's dates for the Durham Fair?. The Durham...
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: A Lost Vanderbilt Mansion in West Hartford
A mansion erected by a member of the Vanderbilt family once stood along Farmington Avenue in West Hartford, Connecticut. In this video I explain how the mansion came to be built, mention a notable artistic couple that was married in it, and tell how the mansion was replaced by an exclusive housing development.
Eyewitness News
Beacon Falls Train Station service halted after body found on tracks
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Beacon Falls Fire Department responded to the train station for a report of a body on the railroad tracks. They said there was no indication of contact with a train, and described the death as “untimely.”. The investigation was handed over to Connecticut State...
Man charged with stealing $152K from Meriden fishing business
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man is facing a larceny charge after he reportedly stole over $150,000 from a Meriden business, police said. Officials said that in 2012, the owner of a fishing shop, Lunker City, entered into an agreement with Robert Lynch. The agreement allowed Lynch to create an outside package service that would then become a subcontractor for Lunker City.
