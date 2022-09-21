ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maurice, LA

Two arrested after threatening teenagers with a machete and robbery

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rK7kw_0i4RYvWW00

LEROY, La. ( KLFY ) – Two arrested in Maurice after threatening 3 teenagers with a machete and robbing them.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office , the Criminal Investigative Division was called out on September 17 to investigate a report of an armed robbery that took place in the Leroy area of Vermilion Parish.

Man dies after being found shot in car on Marigold Loop in Lafayette

Detectives learned that an 18-year-old and two juveniles were joy riding in a field when their truck got stuck. While waiting for a friend to arrive with help, an unknown male and female drove up in a car. According to the victims, the man had a machete and the woman had an AR-15 style weapon. The man forced them out of the vehicle with threats of violence. The man then “slapped” the 18-year-old in the face with the machete and held it to his neck. The man then took a cell phone and driver’s license from two of the victims. Once the victim’s friend arrived to pull the truck out, the man allowed the victims to leave.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Detectives were able to positively identify the two suspects. Arrest warrants for Codi Morris Baudoin, 49 and Brittnie Lea Davis, 32, both of Maurice, were obtained. A search warrant was also secured for their residence.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center. Baudoin and Davis were both booked on 2 counts of armed robbery and 1 count of aggravated assault. Bond was set on Baudoin for $160,000, while bond on Davis was set at $100,000.

All persons are assumed innocent until proven guilty

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Radio 960am

Search Continues for Rayne Men Wanted for Attempted Murder

Officials with the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers group are looking to help Rayne Police Department officials by featuring one of their cases in hopes of getting arrests in connection to the case. Three men are still being sought in connection with attempted first-degree murder charges after an alleged shooting that...
RAYNE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man convicted in 2019 slaying of girlfriend in Franklin; victim was shot over 20 times, DA says

A jury on Friday unanimously convicted a 39-year-old man in the 2019 fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Franklin. Trinity Coleman was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Chiquita Lumpkin on Sept. 2, 2019. Coleman shot Lumpkin more than 20 times outside her home in Franklin, before fleeing the area and leading authorities on a chase on I-10 that ended near Welsh. He faces additional charges in Jefferson Davis Parish for the chase, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé's office said in a statement.
FRANKLIN, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Vermilion Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
City
Maurice, LA
Maurice, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Machete#Violent Crime#Brittnie
Abbeville Meridional

Gueydan woman allegedly stole from person she was hired to care for

A Vermilion Parish woman has been arrested for stealing from a person she was hired to care for. Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding checks that were being issued without authorization. During the investigation, detectives discovered that 191 checks had been issued by the...
GUEYDAN, LA
theadvocate.com

Suspects indicted on murder charges in two Broussard homicides

A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up indictments for suspects in two Broussard homicides on Wednesday. Christopher Wayne King, 23, of New Iberia, and Rico Lapaul Gabriel, 42, of St. Martinville, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Terrell Marshaun Fontenette Jr. Dazjhalun...
BROUSSARD, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theadvocate.com

Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client

An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy