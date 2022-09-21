Read full article on original website
Bayou St. John tops its banks after too much water let in from Lake Pontchartrain
NEW ORLEANS — Wading through water and ducks Wednesday morning, New Orleans Rowing Club coach Emily Gass had to check on equipment after getting a call that water from Bayou St. John was overflowing. “It was panic. We wanted to know if the boats were OK,” Gass said. “We...
NOLA.com
Metairie Towers residents displaced by Ida won't be able to return home for at least another year
Metairie Towers, a seven-story condominium development on Metairie Road that has sat empty since Hurricane Ida tore its roof off more than a year ago, could soon resume repairs, thanks to a $3 million bank loan. But it will be at least another year before its hundreds of residents, most of them elderly, can move back into the complex, as a dispute with the condo association's insurer drags on and the list of needed repairs grows.
NOLA.com
Developers make pitch for retirement complex, hotel on former Copeland land at Mandeville lakefront
Curing cancer and capitalizing on the surge of retiring baby boomers sound like great selling points. At least Matt Altier, president and CEO of LSU Health Foundation must have thought so as he stood before a crowd of about 100 Mandeville residents to talk about a proposed development on Mandeville's lakefront that aims to do both.
brproud.com
1 dead, 1 injured after boat overturns in Lake Pontchartrain
UPDATE: After three hours of searching, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the U.S Coast Guard found the overturned boat between the Twin Spans near the parish line. According to the STPSO, two boaters were located in the water near the boat instead of three people as they...
fox8live.com
More heat for the weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about the heat for the weekend, as we continue this heat wave which has been ongoing for almost a week. Expect highs to reach the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday as skies remain mostly sunny. There is a hint of lower humidity in the air, but that’s not going to help much. Feels-like readings will still trend above air temperatures and it could feel as hot as 100 later this afternoon. Rain chances remain low.
WDSU
St. Tammany officials locate missing boaters; one dead, one injured
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has found two missing boaters reported missing Thursday morning on Lake Pontchartrain. According to the sheriff's office, a 21-foot blue skiff with a white motor was reported overdue Thursday morning. The boat was last seen launching from the Pointe Marina...
NOLA.com
Grand $2.6M Camp Street house has a turreted side, dormers, arched ceilings -- and a separate living space
A house on Camp Street is a commanding presence, gleaming in white, with manicured lawns and a rouge-tinted door that invites the viewer to see what lies inside. A wide, majestic staircase leads to the second-story entry, positioned between matching floor-to-ceiling windows on a porch that is elegant, yet inviting.
WDSU
A summerlike weekend before a cold front
NEW ORLEANS — It’s the first weekend of fall, but it’s feeling like summer! However, fall is on the way soon…. Today is sunny and hot. Lots of festivals and events are going on, and if you’re heading out, prepare for the heat. Highs will top out around 89-94 degrees. There will be a light breeze out of the NE around 5 mph. Rain chances are low – there’s a 10% chance of showers, and those will mainly be near the coast and perhaps in far western areas.
NOLA.com
Twice in 2½ hours, armed robber holds up pedestrians on Jefferson Avenue in New Orleans
Twice in about 2½ hours, an armed robber in a car held up pedestrians a mile apart on Jefferson Avenue in Uptown New Orleans, the Police Department said Saturday. 900 block of Jefferson - Two men, both 29, and two women, 28 and 29, were walking near Magazine Street on Friday night when two men and a woman pulled up in a white four-door sedan. A passenger emerged from the car and demanded their property. Three of the four victims complied. The robber and the others in the car drove away lakebound on Jefferson. The police were called at 10:08 p.m.
westcentralsbest.com
Tropical Depression 9 forms, forecast to become Hurricane Hermine on way to Florida
NEW ORLEANS - A tropical depression formed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to become Hurricane Hermine on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Friday. The storm is on track to hit Jamaica and Cuba before turning east toward Florida, according to the latest path...
New tunnel opens on Tammany Trace in Mandeville
Until now, people who used the Trace in the Mandeville area had to wait for a break in the traffic to cross Highway 59.
NOLA.com
Paul Atkinson, 35-year reporter who covered New Orleans and west bank, dies at 89
Paul Atkinson, whose assignments during a 35-year reporting career at The Times-Picayune, included the building of the Superdome and the second Crescent City Connection bridge, City Hall politics and the 1979 police strike that shut down Mardi Gras season parades in New Orleans, died Wednesday at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center in Texas of complications from a fall, said his son, Paul Nelson Atkinson. He was 89.
NOLA.com
Rock 'n' Roll Marathon canceled for 2023 in New Orleans, pulled from schedule for later years
The Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in New Orleans set for March has been canceled, and future races have been scrapped as well, after discussions between organizers and City Hall broke down due to concerns over the course and the ability of a depleted police force to provide security. In a...
NOLA.com
Chief Randy Fandal's big cook-off is back in Olde Towne Slidell
There’s more to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal's Wild Game, Seafood and BBQ Cook-Off on Oct. 1 than good food. After a pandemic-imposed hiatus, the popular event returns this year to its original location in Olde Towne, where organizers hope to draw thousands to the family-friendly festival benefiting the Community Christian Concern.
myneworleans.com
Windsor Court Hotel Announces new Program with Glass Half Full
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Windsor Court Hotel, an elegant escape in the heart of New Orleans, proudly announces a partnership with Glass Half Full, an innovative New Orleans glass recycling company. Furthering dedication to sustainability and a premium service offering, Windsor Court Hotel is proud to be the first hotel in the city to take part in this premium recycling plan.
NOLA.com
At $1 million+, luxury on lakefront, Mediterranean on Audubon, custom-built in Kenner
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
fox8live.com
Two men shot in Mid-City causes parts of Canal Street to close, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Mid-City Thursday evening according to NOPD. The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Canal Street when police responded to a call of shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, they located two male victims suffering from...
NOLA.com
Peter Mayer's historic headquarters for sale in the CBD, as firm plans to relocate
Peter Mayer, the state’s largest advertising agency, is leaving its longtime home on Camp Street in the Central Business District when its lease expires June 30, and the three-building complex that has housed the agency since 1979 is up for sale. Peter Mayer owner Michelle Edelman says she has...
NOPD working fourth shooting of the day
A violent weekend in the city of New Orleans continues as the New Orleans Police Department investigates the city’s fourth shooting in 24 hours.
Man steals car near Audubon Park, then crashes it into another vehicle
NEW ORLEANS — A 9mm handgun, a stolen car and a crash. Jaclyn Stubblefield’s world turned upside down in a matter of minutes Friday. An armed man stole her car right in front of her Walnut Street home, then crashed into one of her neighbors cars just up the street.
