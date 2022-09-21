NEW ORLEANS — It’s the first weekend of fall, but it’s feeling like summer! However, fall is on the way soon…. Today is sunny and hot. Lots of festivals and events are going on, and if you’re heading out, prepare for the heat. Highs will top out around 89-94 degrees. There will be a light breeze out of the NE around 5 mph. Rain chances are low – there’s a 10% chance of showers, and those will mainly be near the coast and perhaps in far western areas.

