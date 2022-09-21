ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Metairie Towers residents displaced by Ida won't be able to return home for at least another year

Metairie Towers, a seven-story condominium development on Metairie Road that has sat empty since Hurricane Ida tore its roof off more than a year ago, could soon resume repairs, thanks to a $3 million bank loan. But it will be at least another year before its hundreds of residents, most of them elderly, can move back into the complex, as a dispute with the condo association's insurer drags on and the list of needed repairs grows.
METAIRIE, LA
brproud.com

1 dead, 1 injured after boat overturns in Lake Pontchartrain

UPDATE: After three hours of searching, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the U.S Coast Guard found the overturned boat between the Twin Spans near the parish line. According to the STPSO, two boaters were located in the water near the boat instead of three people as they...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

More heat for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about the heat for the weekend, as we continue this heat wave which has been ongoing for almost a week. Expect highs to reach the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday as skies remain mostly sunny. There is a hint of lower humidity in the air, but that’s not going to help much. Feels-like readings will still trend above air temperatures and it could feel as hot as 100 later this afternoon. Rain chances remain low.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany officials locate missing boaters; one dead, one injured

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has found two missing boaters reported missing Thursday morning on Lake Pontchartrain. According to the sheriff's office, a 21-foot blue skiff with a white motor was reported overdue Thursday morning. The boat was last seen launching from the Pointe Marina...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

A summerlike weekend before a cold front

NEW ORLEANS — It’s the first weekend of fall, but it’s feeling like summer! However, fall is on the way soon…. Today is sunny and hot. Lots of festivals and events are going on, and if you’re heading out, prepare for the heat. Highs will top out around 89-94 degrees. There will be a light breeze out of the NE around 5 mph. Rain chances are low – there’s a 10% chance of showers, and those will mainly be near the coast and perhaps in far western areas.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Twice in 2½ hours, armed robber holds up pedestrians on Jefferson Avenue in New Orleans

Twice in about 2½ hours, an armed robber in a car held up pedestrians a mile apart on Jefferson Avenue in Uptown New Orleans, the Police Department said Saturday. 900 block of Jefferson - Two men, both 29, and two women, 28 and 29, were walking near Magazine Street on Friday night when two men and a woman pulled up in a white four-door sedan. A passenger emerged from the car and demanded their property. Three of the four victims complied. The robber and the others in the car drove away lakebound on Jefferson. The police were called at 10:08 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Paul Atkinson, 35-year reporter who covered New Orleans and west bank, dies at 89

Paul Atkinson, whose assignments during a 35-year reporting career at The Times-Picayune, included the building of the Superdome and the second Crescent City Connection bridge, City Hall politics and the 1979 police strike that shut down Mardi Gras season parades in New Orleans, died Wednesday at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center in Texas of complications from a fall, said his son, Paul Nelson Atkinson. He was 89.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Chief Randy Fandal's big cook-off is back in Olde Towne Slidell

There’s more to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal's Wild Game, Seafood and BBQ Cook-Off on Oct. 1 than good food. After a pandemic-imposed hiatus, the popular event returns this year to its original location in Olde Towne, where organizers hope to draw thousands to the family-friendly festival benefiting the Community Christian Concern.
SLIDELL, LA
myneworleans.com

Windsor Court Hotel Announces new Program with Glass Half Full

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Windsor Court Hotel, an elegant escape in the heart of New Orleans, proudly announces a partnership with Glass Half Full, an innovative New Orleans glass recycling company. Furthering dedication to sustainability and a premium service offering, Windsor Court Hotel is proud to be the first hotel in the city to take part in this premium recycling plan.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
