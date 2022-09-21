DETROIT – Fall is here and with it comes a whole lot of family fun throughout our communities. NAIAS Detroit Auto Show (Huntington Place/Hart Plaza), through Sunday: There’s still some time left to experience the world-famous Auto Show. With hundreds of cars on display, the show is bigger and better than ever with activations inside the convention center as well as free entertainment available at Hart Plaza throughout the week. Get your heart racing with a ride on the all-electric F-150 and take on terrain with off-road experiences. Take your mini drivers to the dinosaur encounter where you can find over 80 life-sized dinosaurs like the T-Rex or velociraptor. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children. Family bundles are also available. Schedule, map and tickets here.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO