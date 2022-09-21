Read full article on original website
Morning 4: University of Michigan celebrates 125 years of musical traditions and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘Baaaaand, take the field!’: University of Michigan’s marching band celebrates 125 years of tradition. The University of Michigan Band is celebrating 125 years...
University of Michigan’s marching band celebrates 125 years of tradition
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Band is celebrating 125 years of musical traditions. After several attempts to establish a marching band at the University of Michigan, 17-year-old Harry dePoint helped recruit 30 musicians to meet with elected conductor Ray P. Warren in 1896. From there, the University of Michigan marching band has evolved and currently has 276 students that perform on average during the halftime show.
A rapper is using his TikTok fame to help the Detroit community he grew up in
DETROIT – Tray Little, a rapper with a significant TikTok following is using social media to raise money to accomplish his goal of revitalizing the Detroit community he grew up in. The rapper expressed interest in buying his childhood home, but when he found out it had been purchased,...
Greater Grace Temple hopes to bridge the digital divide in Detroit
DETROIT – Community members are coming together to help bridge the digital divide in the city of Detroit. Black church leaders are hosting an educational event at the Greater Grace Temple that’ll offer a $30 monthly subsidy for families needing internet service. According to a press release, 29%...
Explore Indian culture by celebrating Navaratri in Livonia this weekend
LIVONIA, Mich. – Explore the rich culture of India as the Resham Singh Foundation hosts a celebration for Navaratri. On Sunday, the Burton Manor in Livonia will be filled with Indian flavors, shopping, authentic fashion and entertainment. The event starts at 12 p.m. and lasts till 9 p.m. There...
Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years
Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
Jennifer Hudson shares her love for Detroit
With an Oscar, two Grammys, a Tony, and an Emmy, she is the youngest female EGOT winner in history, and now Jennifer Hudson has her own syndicated daytime talk show that you can watch on Local 4. The EGOT winner spoke with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about...
Trick-or-treat from the water at this fun annual event in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Hop in a kayak or canoe at the annual family-friendly trick-or-treat paddle on the Huron River on Sunday, Oct. 16 for a spooky experience like no other. Creatures, witches, pirates and swamp monsters will be waiting for you at treat stations along the river. Maps will be handed out to participants to guide them to each of the stations in and around Gallup Pond.
4Frenzy Game of the Week: Brother Rice vs Catholic Central
4Frenzy’s fifth Game of the Week is an exciting matchup between two CHSL-Central rivals. It’s a battle between the Brother Rice Warriors and the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks taking place at Lawrence Tech University. Highlights will air on Local 4 News Friday at 11p.m., Saturday at 6 a.m....
Morning 4: WWJ news anchor murdered in Macomb County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township. Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor.
Jason Carr: Have you experienced the ‘Davison Effect’ during your drive?
Outside of the traffic report we don’t hear or use the freeway names, do we? What’s up with that? It’s not like your friend who got into a fender bender on 696 retells the story as, “so I crashed on the Reuther…” No. He says 696 as we all do.
University of Michigan researchers develop durable coating that kills viruses, bacteria in minutes
ANN ARBOR – A new technology developed by engineers and immunologists at the University of Michigan could be a game changer in the fight against germs. They developed the first durable coating that can kill viruses and bacteria in minutes, but that’s not where it stops. The coating continues to kill harmful germs for six months or longer.
City clears problematic blight next to Southwest Detroit church
The city of Detroit cleared blight next to Holy Cross Hungarian Church on the Southwest side this week. The collection of trash, dirt, and debris of a burned down house was finally hauled away. Holy Cross officials reached out to Help Me Hank for assistance to remove the eyesore that neighbored their place of worship.
Satisfy your appetite at these foodie fairs
It’s no secret Detroit is home to some delicious food, and this weekend you can enjoy some favorites at special events that are designed for “foodies” to enjoy. The Detroit Foodie Fair is returning to Eastern Market, and a new event called Detroit Vegan will be making its debut on the same day. Guests can experience different vegan products, gourmet bites, food trucks, and more. Fair goers will even get to vote on their favorite foodie finds at these events.
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Fall is here and with it comes a whole lot of family fun throughout our communities. NAIAS Detroit Auto Show (Huntington Place/Hart Plaza), through Sunday: There’s still some time left to experience the world-famous Auto Show. With hundreds of cars on display, the show is bigger and better than ever with activations inside the convention center as well as free entertainment available at Hart Plaza throughout the week. Get your heart racing with a ride on the all-electric F-150 and take on terrain with off-road experiences. Take your mini drivers to the dinosaur encounter where you can find over 80 life-sized dinosaurs like the T-Rex or velociraptor. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children. Family bundles are also available. Schedule, map and tickets here.
After years of hard work Mama Shu’s Homework House to open in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Mama Shu wanted to create a safe place for children to study in her Highland Park neighborhood and now that dream is becoming a reality with the opening of the Homework House. “Mama Shu” Harris lost both her sons -- one to a hit and...
Here’s where to pick up a cup of java in Ann Arbor for National Coffee Day
ANN ARBOR – Java. Morning Juice. Rocket Fuel. Whatever you call it, coffee is what gets most of us out of bed in the morning. Around 66% of Americans drink coffee every day, according to a survey from the National Coffee Association. With consumption at a 20-year high, we...
Celebrate Oktoberfest at this local brewery with more than 25 German beers on tap
October is right around the corner, but did you know the Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich are already underway? They start celebrating in the last two weeks of September and it lasts until early October. Well, one local brewery has also started its celebrations as well adding German cuisine to its...
State approves Missing Middle Housing Grant for families struggling with rent, mortgages in Detroit
DETROIT – The state of Michigan has approved the Missing Middle Housing Grant to help take some of the pressure off of Metro Detroit families struggling with the cost of rent or mortgages. It’s a first-of-its-kind investment to dent a significant problem in Detroit. “We’ve talked to people...
Bystanders honored for using CPR, saving man’s life after he collapsed at Ann Arbor park
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jerry Parris’ life was saved by a pair of bystanders who knew just what to do when he fell into cardiac arrest. The two men and first responders who rescued Parris were recognized during Thursday’s event. It happened on April 10, 2022, around...
