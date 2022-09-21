ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan’s marching band celebrates 125 years of tradition

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Band is celebrating 125 years of musical traditions. After several attempts to establish a marching band at the University of Michigan, 17-year-old Harry dePoint helped recruit 30 musicians to meet with elected conductor Ray P. Warren in 1896. From there, the University of Michigan marching band has evolved and currently has 276 students that perform on average during the halftime show.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Greater Grace Temple hopes to bridge the digital divide in Detroit

DETROIT – Community members are coming together to help bridge the digital divide in the city of Detroit. Black church leaders are hosting an educational event at the Greater Grace Temple that’ll offer a $30 monthly subsidy for families needing internet service. According to a press release, 29%...
DETROIT, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Explore Indian culture by celebrating Navaratri in Livonia this weekend

LIVONIA, Mich. – Explore the rich culture of India as the Resham Singh Foundation hosts a celebration for Navaratri. On Sunday, the Burton Manor in Livonia will be filled with Indian flavors, shopping, authentic fashion and entertainment. The event starts at 12 p.m. and lasts till 9 p.m. There...
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years

Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jennifer Hudson shares her love for Detroit

With an Oscar, two Grammys, a Tony, and an Emmy, she is the youngest female EGOT winner in history, and now Jennifer Hudson has her own syndicated daytime talk show that you can watch on Local 4. The EGOT winner spoke with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare about...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Trick-or-treat from the water at this fun annual event in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Hop in a kayak or canoe at the annual family-friendly trick-or-treat paddle on the Huron River on Sunday, Oct. 16 for a spooky experience like no other. Creatures, witches, pirates and swamp monsters will be waiting for you at treat stations along the river. Maps will be handed out to participants to guide them to each of the stations in and around Gallup Pond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
#University Of Michigan
ClickOnDetroit.com

4Frenzy Game of the Week: Brother Rice vs Catholic Central

4Frenzy’s fifth Game of the Week is an exciting matchup between two CHSL-Central rivals. It’s a battle between the Brother Rice Warriors and the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks taking place at Lawrence Tech University. Highlights will air on Local 4 News Friday at 11p.m., Saturday at 6 a.m....
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

City clears problematic blight next to Southwest Detroit church

The city of Detroit cleared blight next to Holy Cross Hungarian Church on the Southwest side this week. The collection of trash, dirt, and debris of a burned down house was finally hauled away. Holy Cross officials reached out to Help Me Hank for assistance to remove the eyesore that neighbored their place of worship.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Satisfy your appetite at these foodie fairs

It’s no secret Detroit is home to some delicious food, and this weekend you can enjoy some favorites at special events that are designed for “foodies” to enjoy. The Detroit Foodie Fair is returning to Eastern Market, and a new event called Detroit Vegan will be making its debut on the same day. Guests can experience different vegan products, gourmet bites, food trucks, and more. Fair goers will even get to vote on their favorite foodie finds at these events.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Fall is here and with it comes a whole lot of family fun throughout our communities. NAIAS Detroit Auto Show (Huntington Place/Hart Plaza), through Sunday: There’s still some time left to experience the world-famous Auto Show. With hundreds of cars on display, the show is bigger and better than ever with activations inside the convention center as well as free entertainment available at Hart Plaza throughout the week. Get your heart racing with a ride on the all-electric F-150 and take on terrain with off-road experiences. Take your mini drivers to the dinosaur encounter where you can find over 80 life-sized dinosaurs like the T-Rex or velociraptor. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children. Family bundles are also available. Schedule, map and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI

