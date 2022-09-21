ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know Them? These Women Wanted In Connection To Longmeadow Larceny Case

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Police are working to identify two women wanted in connection to a larceny case. Photo Credit: Facebook/Longmeadow Police Department

Police in Western Massachusetts are working to identify two women who are wanted in connection to a larceny case.

The Longmeadow Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that it is investigating the case and released photos of the women police are trying to identify.

Police did not share further details about the case.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the women to call police at 413-567-3311 Ext. 0 or call the anonymous tip line at 413-565-4199.

