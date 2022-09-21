Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in central Pa. shooting Saturday morning
A 28-year-old man was shot on Wallace Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, and later succumbed to his injuries at the York Hospital, according to York City Police. At around 12:43 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street where they found the man with a gunshot wound, they said. That’s where they found the man injured by a gunshot wound, according to police.
Farmer's cow allegedly shot; game warden searching for culprit
AIRVILLE, Pa. — An Airville farmer and the York County Game Warden are searching for an unknown individual who may have shot a young cow early in September. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a farm on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township shortly at 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 for reports of an injured, possibly shot, cow.
local21news.com
Thieves drag Boscov's employee with getaway car in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are trying to find the individuals responsible for a retail theft at a Boscov's that ended in an employee being dragged by their vehicle. Police say that the two pictured had stolen over $600 of merchandise on September 12...
Central Pa. shooting leaves one injured on Friday
A shooting in York left one injured Friday afternoon, according to city officials. York police responded to the shooting on the 600 block of E. Market Street at around 3:40 p.m., Fox43 said. One injured person was taken to the hospital, and the county coroner was not called to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX43.com
Overnight shooting leaves 1 dead in York
YORK, Pa. — Police say one man is dead following a shooting in York in the early hours of Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Wallace Street around 12:43 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting. At the scene, they found a 28-year-old...
51-year-old man used sword during assault on two people in central Pa.: police
A Lebanon County man swung a sword at two people during an assault on Sept. 8, according to police. 51-year-old Richard Gomez was at a house in the 500 block of Cumberland Street around 11:40 p.m., threatening to kill two people while swinging a sword, Lebanon City police said. There...
Gambling Lititz Mom Leaves Infant In Car: Ephrata Police
A 36-year-old mom from Lititz was seen gambling on a skill machine in a convenience store while her infant was out of sight in the car in the parking lot, Ephrata police say. Melissa Louise Heyman, had left her 1-year-old in her car for nearly an hour while she gambled inside the store located in the 500 block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on September 7, 2022 at 9:51 a.m., according to area police.
WGAL
Shooting kills 1 in York
Police in York are investigating a fatal shooting. They say officers were called to the 400 block of Wallace Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to York Hospital, where he died. Anyone with information on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkok.com
Arrest Made After $3,000 Lottery Crime in Milton Area
MILTON – State troopers say the caught the man who stole $700 in lottery products, and illegally used a credit card belonging to a business for $2,300 in charges. Arrested they say was 37-year-old Jason Enterline of Milton; he’s accused of access device fraud, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
local21news.com
Identity of motorcyclist killed in York Co. crash revealed
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially identified the victim and released details in the fatal crash that occurred on September 22 at around 3:57 p.m. The accident had happened on Woodbine Road intersecting with Church Road, when a motorcyclist was heading southbound and lost...
abc27.com
Man sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktail at Adams County courthouse
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 23, 2022, Samson Yohe, a 30-year-old Gettysburg man, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for a “malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive.”. According to...
Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Wednesday night in Harrisburg. It occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the area of South 14th and Derry streets, according to Harrisburg Police. Officers responding to a shots-fired call found two adult victims suffering from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
Police find brown pit bull in Dauphin County, looking for owner
A brown pit bull with a minion collar has been found in Lower Paxton Township, and is waiting for his humans to pick him up and take him home. The Lower Paxton Police Department dispatched to the 4300 block of Beechwood Lane at around 11:15 p.m. Friday to pick up the dog.
6 Adults Arrested In Connection With Shooting Of 2 Children ln Central PA Police Say
Six adults have been charged and arrested in connection with the "serious" shooting of two young childing in central Pennsylvania on Aug. 11, 2022, police say. Swatara Township police were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 4900 block of Cumberland Street at 11:50 p.m., according to a release by the department.
After recent arrests, West York police share message with residents: 'Gun-related crimes will not be tolerated'
WEST YORK, Pa. — The West York Police Department issued a message to residents Thursday after a recent firearms-related arrest:. Gun-related crimes will not be tolerated in the borough, Chief Matt Millsaps wrote on the department's Facebook page. Millsaps' message came days after two suspects were arrested and charged...
Woman, 82, dies weeks after Harrisburg pedestrian crash
An 82-year-old woman who was hit by a car two weeks ago while crossing a Harrisburg street in a crosswalk has died, authorities said Friday. The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said Peggy Miller, of Harrisburg, was pronounced dead Thursday evening at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, where she’d been receiving treatment since Sept 8.
local21news.com
Several detained: Large amounts of drugs, five firearms, and cash seized police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A search for a wanted man led to the arrest of four men on drug and gun charges in York City, police said. Police arrested Matthew Hughes, 24, while serving a warrant on Wednesday. The execution of the warrant was a joint effort by the members of the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit, York City Spec-Ops Division, York County District Attorney's Office, and the York County Drug Task Force.
WGAL
Man killed in Lower Chanceford Township motorcycle crash
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Woodbine Road near Church Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County coroner said the rider reportedly lost control of his motorcycle...
Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
Comments / 2