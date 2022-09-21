ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swatara Township, PA

PennLive.com

Man killed in central Pa. shooting Saturday morning

A 28-year-old man was shot on Wallace Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, and later succumbed to his injuries at the York Hospital, according to York City Police. At around 12:43 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street where they found the man with a gunshot wound, they said. That’s where they found the man injured by a gunshot wound, according to police.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Farmer's cow allegedly shot; game warden searching for culprit

AIRVILLE, Pa. — An Airville farmer and the York County Game Warden are searching for an unknown individual who may have shot a young cow early in September. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a farm on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township shortly at 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 for reports of an injured, possibly shot, cow.
AIRVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Thieves drag Boscov's employee with getaway car in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are trying to find the individuals responsible for a retail theft at a Boscov's that ended in an employee being dragged by their vehicle. Police say that the two pictured had stolen over $600 of merchandise on September 12...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. shooting leaves one injured on Friday

A shooting in York left one injured Friday afternoon, according to city officials. York police responded to the shooting on the 600 block of E. Market Street at around 3:40 p.m., Fox43 said. One injured person was taken to the hospital, and the county coroner was not called to the...
YORK, PA
FOX43.com

Overnight shooting leaves 1 dead in York

YORK, Pa. — Police say one man is dead following a shooting in York in the early hours of Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Wallace Street around 12:43 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting. At the scene, they found a 28-year-old...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Gambling Lititz Mom Leaves Infant In Car: Ephrata Police

A 36-year-old mom from Lititz was seen gambling on a skill machine in a convenience store while her infant was out of sight in the car in the parking lot, Ephrata police say. Melissa Louise Heyman, had left her 1-year-old in her car for nearly an hour while she gambled inside the store located in the 500 block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on September 7, 2022 at 9:51 a.m., according to area police.
EPHRATA, PA
WGAL

Shooting kills 1 in York

Police in York are investigating a fatal shooting. They say officers were called to the 400 block of Wallace Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to York Hospital, where he died. Anyone with information on...
YORK, PA
wkok.com

Arrest Made After $3,000 Lottery Crime in Milton Area

MILTON – State troopers say the caught the man who stole $700 in lottery products, and illegally used a credit card belonging to a business for $2,300 in charges. Arrested they say was 37-year-old Jason Enterline of Milton; he’s accused of access device fraud, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
MILTON, PA
local21news.com

Identity of motorcyclist killed in York Co. crash revealed

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially identified the victim and released details in the fatal crash that occurred on September 22 at around 3:57 p.m. The accident had happened on Woodbine Road intersecting with Church Road, when a motorcyclist was heading southbound and lost...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman, 82, dies weeks after Harrisburg pedestrian crash

An 82-year-old woman who was hit by a car two weeks ago while crossing a Harrisburg street in a crosswalk has died, authorities said Friday. The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said Peggy Miller, of Harrisburg, was pronounced dead Thursday evening at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, where she’d been receiving treatment since Sept 8.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Several detained: Large amounts of drugs, five firearms, and cash seized police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A search for a wanted man led to the arrest of four men on drug and gun charges in York City, police said. Police arrested Matthew Hughes, 24, while serving a warrant on Wednesday. The execution of the warrant was a joint effort by the members of the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit, York City Spec-Ops Division, York County District Attorney's Office, and the York County Drug Task Force.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Man killed in Lower Chanceford Township motorcycle crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Woodbine Road near Church Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County coroner said the rider reportedly lost control of his motorcycle...
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
CLEARFIELD, PA

