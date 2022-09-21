Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
After setback in front of Board of Pardons, those close to Earnest Jackson prepare for next steps
OMAHA - A lot has changed since 1999. One thing that has remained consistent in the last 23 years is Earnest Jackson's insistence that he had nothing to do with the death of Larry Perry. Jackson's request for commutation of his 60-to-80-year prison sentence was denied by the Nebraska Board...
News Channel Nebraska
Over 5 years of prison time given to Arizona woman for drug-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona woman was sentenced to six years of imprisonment on Friday for a meth-related charge. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Brandy Williamson, of Arizona, received 72 months of imprisonment in federal court in Omaha. Williamson was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
News Channel Nebraska
Californians facing up to life in prison for allegedly transporting meth, fentanyl in foam statues
COZAD, Neb. -- Two Californians are facing federal charges related to an alleged drug discovery in central Nebraska, according unsealed indictments released Thursday by Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. Adriana Gonzalez, 32, and Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, both of San Ysidro, California, are charged with possession with intent to distribute 500...
News Channel Nebraska
St. Paul man facing federal firearm charges related to alleged domestic incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A St. Paul man is facing federal charges related to a reported domestic incident in August, court officials announced Thursday. 44-year-old Robert Jaeger is charged in a two-count indictment that was unsealed Thursday morning. The first count charges Jaeger as a felon in possession of a firearm. The second count charges Jaeger with receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm. Each charge carries up to 10 years in prison. He could also face up to $260,000 in fines.
Comments / 0