International organization with Utah chapter advocates for affordable insulin for diabetics – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY — The issue has been embraced by Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, it has gotten attention by lawmakers in Utah, it’s a federal movement as well. It’s the attempt to cap the high costs for insulin that affects hundreds of thousands of Americans and millions around the world.
A Cache County man died from COVID-19 in the last week – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – In the 30 months since the start of the pandemic COVID-19 deaths in Utah have grown to 5,011. Within the Bear River Health District, COVID deaths now total 259. Since last week one district resident died from the virus, a Cache County man, age 65 to 84.
Cache County Republicans select Brett Robinson as new assessor – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN – The special election by Cache County Republicans held here Saturday selected Brett Robinson to replace retired Cache County Assessor Kathleen C. Howell. After gathering at the North campus of the Thomas Edison Charter School in North Logan, the party’s faithful voted for Robinson by a more than two-to-one margin over Kevin Hickman.
Arizona Democrats warn ‘girls will die’ after judge upholds near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX — Arizona Democrats gathered outside the Republican attorney general’s office on Saturday to hit their Republican opponents on abortion and warn that women and girls will die in the state after a judge upheld a 121-year-old law on reinstating a near-total ban on the procedure. “This law...
Inflation is causing more families to use area food banks – Cache Valley Daily
BRIGHAM CITY – The steep rise in gas, food and rent has thrown the U.S. inflation rate to 9.1 percent in June, a 40 year high and causing more consumers to tighten their belts. Some are making lifestyle changes just to stay afloat. Linda is a Brigham City resident...
Old Sally – Cache Valley Daily
Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell’s life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday. The first time I saw Sally, she...
