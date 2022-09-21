Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Troy Rangel & Friends play Music on the Mississippi
Enjoy live music and dancing with Troy Rangel & Friends Monday, September 26 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St. in Moline. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this all-ages event by Moline Parks and Recreation. Please note...
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Twin Span Brewing
Twin Span Brewing in Bettendorf joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Executive Chef Juan Hernandez told us all about Twin Span’s offerings. Watch the interview above or visit Twin Span’s website or Facebook page for more information.
ourquadcities.com
The Force is strong with this trivia night
Rebels, scoundrels, droids and nerfherders are invited to test their knowledge of a galaxy far, far away…. Think you know Star Wars? Enjoy a lightspeed-paced trivia game for all ages with prizes and fun! In five rounds of five questions, will you be victorious and bring honor to the Empire?
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
ourquadcities.com
Community Connections series begins at library
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections will kick off a new season of events that focus on local history, interests, and people. The first program in this year’s series will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and will provide a timely look at Oktoberfest with the German American Heritage Center and Museum’s Kelly Lao. Community Connections is held at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.
ourquadcities.com
QC writer updates ‘Our Town’ with new ‘Their Town’
Not only did the prolific East Moline playwright Alexander Richardson update the iconic “Our Town.”. But he’s also updated his “Their Town” — since it premiered at Playcrafters in early 2020 — in a new version opening Friday, Sept. 23 at Mockingbird on Main, 320 Main St., Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Block party kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
The Floreciente neighborhood in Moline kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month as Project NOW held its second annual block party. Families enjoyed free bilingual books, snow cones and tacos as over 25 non-profits and organizations lined the street with booths with information and resources to people who need it. For more...
ourquadcities.com
Free tacos, free books at today’s block party
Looking for a great way to spend your afternoon today? How does free tacos, free snow cones and free books at a block party sound?. That’s just a part of what Project NOW, the Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Moline Library will provide today at 3:30 p.m.
us1049quadcities.com
This QCA Italian Restaurant Will Close At The End Of The Month
A QCA pasta hub will be closing its doors at the end of September. Prairie Street Pasta in Galesburg announced on Facebook that it will close its doors permanently on September 30th. There wasn't an exact reason given in the Facebook post for the closure but they did say that...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa native among new ‘Survivor’ contestants, premiering tonight
A 35-year-old Iowa native is among the newest round of contestants to appear on the reality series “Survivor,” which will kick off its 43rd season tonight. Cody Assenmacher — who grew up in Preston, Iowa, 15 miles east of Maquoketa — currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and works in elevator sales. His parents are hosting a viewing party tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Downtown Pub, 102 W. Gillet St., Preston, to see Cody among the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other.
This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location
We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
ourquadcities.com
Iowa native cheered in ‘Survivor’ debut
A man from Iowa made his national television debut far from home on Wednesday night. His family and friends cheered him on as he competes on “Survivor.”. Cody Assenmacher is one of 18 contestants in the reality show’s 43rd season. The 35-year-old is stranded on the island of...
ourquadcities.com
Dogtoberfest brings fun with man’s best friend
Bring out the canine crew and help raise money for improvements at Crow Creek Dog Park! Kris Albert stopped by Local 4 to tell us all about Dogtoberfest. For more information, click here.
ourquadcities.com
Compassion retreat Oct. 1 explores kinder way to live
The elements of compassion will be explored when the Spiritual Growth Mission at Grace Lutheran Church, Davenport, presents “Living Compassion for the Sake of the World,” a free retreat featuring the Rev. Elaine K. Olson, MDiv, LCPC, and a certified spiritual director, on Saturday, Oct. 1. The retreat will take place from 8:30 a.m. until noon in the Pat Bell Hall at the church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport, a news release says.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 15 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
ourquadcities.com
New Courtyard by Marriott in Bettendorf to be built
Another new hotel is coming to Bettendorf, as Courtyard by Marriott Bettendorf Quad Cities will break ground for their new facility at 907 Utica Ridge Place on Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 10 a.m. The new building will be located next to the Home2 Suites by Hilton, close to the I-74...
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Sterling 40, Geneseo 0
See the highlights from Geneseo vs. Sterling in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
KWQC
City of Moline acquires former Kone riverfront property known as BridgePointe
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church riverfront property known as BridgePointe 485 campus. The church purchased the former Kone manufacturing facility, including the landmark tower, in 2017 to serve the needs of the congregation and the community. “We originally purchased BridgePointe...
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
