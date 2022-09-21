Read full article on original website
Local briefs include Salvation Army closure in Athens, weekend festivals in Bowman, Lavonia
The operators of the Salvation Army in Athens say a significant shortfall in funding will force what they say is a temporary halt in operations planned for later this month. The Salvation Army has been in Athens since 1916. This is festival weekend in Elbert County: the annual Bowman Fall...
Foxfire to be featured at Sautee Nacoochee Center
Foxfire has become synonymous with North Georgia’s rich mountain heritage. Begun as a school magazine in 1966, it featured stories about the pioneer era and traditions of southern Appalachia. That student-led magazine morphed into a popular book series that in 1974 funded the founding of an immersive museum in Rabun County. Foxfire also inspired a play of the same name written by Hume Cronyn and Jonathan Holtzman which, in 1987, was turned into a TV movie.
Cornelia announces road closures ahead of Big Red Apple Festival
On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Cornelia for the annual Big Red Apple Festival. The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on September 24. In preparation for the event, the city will be closing off some roads. Clarkesville Street will close at 5...
Habersham’s first-ever Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Saturday at BRAF
Visitors to this weekend’s Big Red Apple Festival in Cornelia can enjoy a first-of-its-kind event. The Habersham County Historical Society in conjunction with the student group HoPE will host Habersham’s first Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. The event will feature a day full of music and a variety of...
Cumming Country Fair & Festival: Ride discounts and free admission days
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival returns in 2022. The fair will have a 10-day run, from October 6th thru 16th, 2022. There are 41 carnival rides at the fair this year. Note that some have height requirements. There are also daily attractions and featured concerts (schedule below) that are...
Baldwin combining with Habersham South voting precinct
The city of Baldwin voting precinct is moving. Instead of going to Baldwin City Hall to cast ballots in this year’s general election, those assigned to the precinct will vote at the Cornelia Community House in Cornelia. Habersham County Election Supervisor Laurel Ellison says the city and county board...
Nearly 400 homes could be built next to Cumming City Center
The Cumming City Center is getting close to opening day.(Photo/Michelle Hal) (Forsyth County, GA) As the Cumming City Center readies for its close-up, a proposed new housing component could make it a true mixed-use community.
OUTDOORS: Small town BBQ
As I have said before, I have been a sales rep for more than 25 years now, driving an average of 50,000 miles a year throughout the southeast. I know more good BBQ joints, fried chicken places, meat-n-threes, and hamburger spots than people would believe. But then again — I’m a chubby guy who loves to eat, so it comes with the territory.
WWII veteran and ‘Toccoa Original’ dies at age 101
Funeral services were held this week for a World War II veteran well known throughout Northeast Georgia. James “Pee Wee” Martin died Sept. 11. He was among the last remaining of about 6,000 men who arrived at Curahee Mountain, near Toccoa, to train as one of the country’s first paratroopers.
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
New family-friendly chicken franchise opens in The Collection at Forsyth
(Forsyth County, GA) One of the most buzzed about chicken franchises just opened a brand new location in The Collection at Forsyth. Chick’nCone, which offers handheld fried chicken and sauces in a waffle cone, took over the old Which Wich space next to Chicken Salad Chick and Great American Cookie Company.
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
This Southern US City Surprisingly Ranked As One Of The Best Places To See Fall Foliage
Autumn is around the corner, meaning it's peak time to plan a trip to experience one of the best aspects of the season, fall foliage. When you think of landscapes coming alive with hues of red, orange and yellow, the North East is typically the first region to come to mind. Some of the most beautiful foliage in the country can actually be spotted down South.
Debbie Collier’s Murder: Georgia Woman Reveals Black Eye After ‘fall’ In 2020
Debbie Collier, a woman from Georgia who was killed in the woods 60 miles from her home in Athens, had shared a series of pictures in which she appeared to have “face planted” on the pavement in December 2020. It states, “Look what I caused to myself when...
Piedmont University faculty vote no confidence in board of trustees executive committee
Piedmont University faculty are taking their dissatisfaction with the school’s administration to the next level. They’re seeking to oust the executive committee of Piedmont’s board of trustees. In a highly unusual move, the faculty passed a resolution of no confidence in the executive committee saying its management “has been damaging to the University’s reputation, stature, and sustainability.”
Two people seriously injured in White County wreck
Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
Details still sketchy in case of Athens mom found dead in Habersham Co
Deputies say the burned and naked remains of an Athens woman were found in Habersham County after she reportedly sent thousands in cash to her daughter and told her that “they won’t let me go.”. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Habersham County where Deborah Todd Collier’s body...
2 People Died After A Car Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
State troopers responded to a car crash on GA 365 in Hall county that claimed two lives. The crash happened at 2:45 p.m. north of White Sulphur road in Hall county. The deceased driver was identified as George Sidney [..]
