Habersham County, GA

nowhabersham.com

Foxfire to be featured at Sautee Nacoochee Center

Foxfire has become synonymous with North Georgia’s rich mountain heritage. Begun as a school magazine in 1966, it featured stories about the pioneer era and traditions of southern Appalachia. That student-led magazine morphed into a popular book series that in 1974 funded the founding of an immersive museum in Rabun County. Foxfire also inspired a play of the same name written by Hume Cronyn and Jonathan Holtzman which, in 1987, was turned into a TV movie.
SAUTEE NACOOCHEE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cornelia announces road closures ahead of Big Red Apple Festival

On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Cornelia for the annual Big Red Apple Festival. The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on September 24. In preparation for the event, the city will be closing off some roads. Clarkesville Street will close at 5...
CORNELIA, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

Cumming Country Fair & Festival: Ride discounts and free admission days

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival returns in 2022. The fair will have a 10-day run, from October 6th thru 16th, 2022. There are 41 carnival rides at the fair this year. Note that some have height requirements. There are also daily attractions and featured concerts (schedule below) that are...
CUMMING, GA
nowhabersham.com

Baldwin combining with Habersham South voting precinct

The city of Baldwin voting precinct is moving. Instead of going to Baldwin City Hall to cast ballots in this year’s general election, those assigned to the precinct will vote at the Cornelia Community House in Cornelia. Habersham County Election Supervisor Laurel Ellison says the city and county board...
BALDWIN, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

OUTDOORS: Small town BBQ

As I have said before, I have been a sales rep for more than 25 years now, driving an average of 50,000 miles a year throughout the southeast. I know more good BBQ joints, fried chicken places, meat-n-threes, and hamburger spots than people would believe. But then again — I’m a chubby guy who loves to eat, so it comes with the territory.
CRAWFORD, GA
nowhabersham.com

WWII veteran and ‘Toccoa Original’ dies at age 101

Funeral services were held this week for a World War II veteran well known throughout Northeast Georgia. James “Pee Wee” Martin died Sept. 11. He was among the last remaining of about 6,000 men who arrived at Curahee Mountain, near Toccoa, to train as one of the country’s first paratroopers.
TOCCOA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Piedmont University faculty vote no confidence in board of trustees executive committee

Piedmont University faculty are taking their dissatisfaction with the school’s administration to the next level. They’re seeking to oust the executive committee of Piedmont’s board of trustees. In a highly unusual move, the faculty passed a resolution of no confidence in the executive committee saying its management “has been damaging to the University’s reputation, stature, and sustainability.”
DEMOREST, GA
accesswdun.com

Two people seriously injured in White County wreck

Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
WHITE COUNTY, GA

