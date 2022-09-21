Read full article on original website
What’s brewing at Soul Caffeine: Fall Breeze
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We got to go check in with Eric Friese, the owner of Soul Caffeine to talk about his new drinks. We got to try the Fall Breeze, cinnamon, brown sugar, and caramel cold cap coffee. You can find them on Facebook or Instagram. Soul Caffeine has...
Hard times force couple to open Pumpkin Patch, business thriving in Midtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, a couple in Midtown Mobile has turned what was a hard time in their life, into something good. They were laid off during the pandemic and forced to change careers. Now, their idea has grown into a popular business.
A hot Sunday and Ian is on the way to the Gulf.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Let’s get started with the latest on TS Ian. This storm will track across the Caribbean and grow in strength and eventually become Hurricane Ian. The storm is forecast to track over the west end of Cuba...
Dogs on Hand: Man’s best friend helps Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette raise money
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette got some fundraising help from man’s best friend this weekend. We were there for their “Dogs on Hand” event -- which attracted dogs of all sizes to Blackburn Park. Most of the dogs were in costume -- and participated in a dog pageant. There was also lots of games and activities for the kids.
Pepsi SoundStage: Tiera Kennedy ‘Alabama Nights’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Studio10 crew was invited to listen to a live performance by Tiera Kennedy at iHeartRadio 95KSJ. She performed several songs including ‘Alabama Nights’. Play the accompanying video to see this up and coming superstar. For all things Tiera visit TieraMusic.com and follow along...
Halloween Treats: Graveyard Dirt Cups & Spooky Candy Bark
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re making Halloween Treats to help you get into the spirit. This is Graveyard Dirt Cups and Spooky Candy Bark. 1. Place cookies into bag and crush the cookies to make a crumble. 2. Layer crumb mixture and whipped topping in each cup of mix...
Pensacola Seafood Festival starting today: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Seafood Festival is currently underway in downtown Pensacola. With food vendors, music and arts and crafts, this free event is a calling for all residents and those in the surrounding areas that love food, music and a good time. The festival times are Friday from 11 a.m., until 11 […]
DIY Halloween Activities with Meaghan B. Murphy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From a candy countdown calendar and spooky décor, to edible art and more, Lifestyle Expert and Author, Meaghan B. Murphy, shares her top DIY Halloween activities for a scary good time. In her best-selling book, Your Fully Charged Life, now in three languages, she shares...
Perspectives: What’s next for Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ladd-Peebles Stadium has been a fixture on the Mobile sports scene since the late1940s. FOX10′s Eric Reynolds sat down with stadium General Manager CJ Drinkard to learn what’s the future holds for the sports and entertainment complex. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
WKRG
Who loves shrimp? The Gulf Coast CW does as we talk about the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival on Things to do with Theo!
We are all geared up and ready to go for the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival taking place in Gulf Shores on October 6th through the 9th. The Annual National Shrimp Festival is a project of the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber and the hundreds of volunteers who make up all different aspects our community. For nearly a half of a century now, the Shrimp Fest has been a celebration of the beautiful beaches of our Gulf Coast as well as a great excuse to hang out with over 250,000 friends while you drink, party and eat all the shrimp you can eat! If you want to know more about the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival, check out today’s Things to do with Theo!
3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Out of the Darkness Community Walk coming this fall
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -This fall in-person Out of the Darkness Community Walks returns. The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.
Feeding the Gulf Coast calling on the community to “Take Action” on hunger
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday, September 23 is Hunger Action Day. Feeding the Gulf Coast is asking for individuals in our community to TAKE ACTION by participating in a community wide food drive. Feeding the Gulf Coast has partnered with the Mobile Public Library to collect donations of shelf-stable food...
Brewton Standard
Sonic Drive-In going up in a flash
The view along Douglas Avenue may be a little different today as workers set what will be Sonic Drive-In. Dave Hartzog, director of operations for Quality Drive-In LLC, said the addition of the building in Brewton will be unique for the company. “This new build will be unique for our...
Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Public Works team on Friday placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an area above the bulkheads as a precaution because damage was found. Only the 20-foot area over the bulkheads and seawalls will be closed to the public while...
Searing heat, with eyes on the tropics
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Record highs for the first day of fall! An upper-level ridge will cause temps to soar today into the upper 90s. It will be dry and sunny, but very hot. The good news is that this is the...
Retailers of the Year announced
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Retailer of the Year award winners have been announced. Shoe Station has been named Retailer of the Year with annual sales over $20 million. Mo’Bay Beignets has been recognized as Emerging Retailer of the Year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Bradley Byrne and...
Tropical disturbance in Caribbean has the attention of gulf coast residents
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A disturbance in the southeast Caribbean is already drawing the attention of a lot of folks here on the gulf coast. We’ve just passed the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Sally and many coastal spots are just recovering from that damage. One of those spots...
Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
Atlanta Magazine
Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta
Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
