KCRG.com
Hawkeyes earn road win against Rutgers 27-10
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cooper DeJean scored on a 45-yard interception return and Keavon Merriweather returned a fumble 30 yards for another first-half touchdown as Iowa rode its defense to 27-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night. Leshon Williams scored on a 2-yard run and Drew Stevens kicked two...
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Matt Campbell comments on Baylor, early calls
Sept. 24, 2022: Matt Campbell stands in the endzone with his team following the loss to Baylor at home. // Photo Courtesy of Jacqueline Cordova, CycloneFanatic. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
KCRG.com
Police investigating after incidents with students at Linn-Mar football game
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marion notified the public on Saturday of apparent rumors involving weapons at a high school football game on Friday night. The Marion Police Department, in a post on the agency’s Facebook page, said that it was following up on social media posts about, and incidents at, Linn-Mar High School’s football game on Friday evening. Officials said that police dealt with three incidents with students at the game, some of which involved reports of weapons.
KCCI.com
Ankeny's head coach will be on the sidelines for tonight's game
We have new information about the football coach situation at Ankeny High School. The district just confirmed to KCCI that head coach Rick Nelson will be coaching in tonight's game. The district now confirms that defensive coordinator Nick Nelson had been serving as head coach this past week. Last Friday...
kscj.com
Game Times, TV Info Released For Iowa MBB
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced start times and television information for select men’s basketball games for the 2022-23 season. A minimum of 28 of Iowa’s 31 regular season games have been selected to be televised. The Hawkeyes...
KCRG.com
Athlete of the Week: Avery Van Hook
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion senior Avery Van Hook can do it all on the volleyball court. Van Hook led the Wolves in kills last year and this year she Marion with Aces and Assist with a whopping 449.
kniakrls.com
Pella Football Homecoming Spoiled by Newton
After a promising first half that saw the Dutch extend their lead just before halftime, it appeared Pella was heading toward its first footballl win of 2022. But Newton dominated the final 24 minutes, scoring three times to ultimately win 21-14, as heard live on the KRLS2 stream Friday during homecoming celebrations in the Tulip City.
It’s a bobcat! Not a cougar, not a danger, not even a big deal
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A set of photos of a bobcat taken in West Des Moines has neighbors talking and police talking wildlife biology. The photos and video, captured by West Des Moines resident Rachel Port along a bike trail, and originally posted to her personal Facebook page, were shared by the West Des […]
KCCI.com
Iowa families upset high school seniors were punished for homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) — Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank, KCRG reports. On Sunday night, a group of about nine students said they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s...
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
adelnews.com
Try these 8 apple orchards in central Iowa that will sweeten up your autumn
Enjoy autumn by heading to a farm outside Des Moines for picking apples and berries. Some farms offer corn mazes, pumpkins, apple cider doughnuts and more. There's no place like fall in the Midwest and eight local apple orchards in the metro area have made their mark on central Iowa families for generations with fresh fruit and accessible family-friendly activities.
KCRG.com
Watch: Emily Schrad interviews an organizer for Asian Fest
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emily Schrad interviewed Emma Nemecek, one of the organizers of Asian Fest. Asian Fest is at NewBo City Market on Saturday, September 24th from 12:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event includes local food vendors, a kid zone, live performances, and a fashion show.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa families work to raise more awareness and inclusion of Down Syndrome
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two eastern Iowa families are spreading a message of inclusion after having children with Down Syndrome. They say they hope they can change the stigma often associated with the diagnosis. 2-year-old Cal Rivera of Iowa City is full of love. His mom says he’s never met...
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
Corydon Times-Republican
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
KCCI.com
Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert
BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
KCRG.com
Nordstrom 'Committed' to Cedar Rapids despite layoffs
Parents had a lot of questions tonight as they met with school district leaders to learn about the Cedar Rapids School District's plans for its newest high school. He and three other astronauts spent nearly 7 months on the International Space Station before returning in May. Soft opening date set...
KCRG.com
Marion residents are excited about Marion Square restoration plans
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Several people were listening to music and shopping at local vendors Saturday during the Marion Square Market, but starting next year the park could look very different. The Marion City Council approved the use of nearly $7 million of ARPA to be used to renovate Marion...
KCCI.com
Police investigate after situation near Lincoln High School causes brief lockdown
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lincoln High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning because of a situation outside of the building. The school notified parents of the lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Des Moines police told KCCI there was a report of a dispute with a weapon outside...
