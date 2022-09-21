ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s low beer taxes stand out

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Your vote will impact Pennsylvania’s opioid crisis | Opinion

As early voting begins in Pennsylvania, civically minded residents of the Commonwealth will head to the polls with numerous pressing policy issues on their minds. One that has gained significant attention in the hotly contested race to succeed retiring Senator Pat Toomey, and one that is surely important to many voters, is the ongoing opioid crisis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Breweries#Craft Beer#Craft Brewers#Food Drink#Beverages#The Keystone State#The Brewers Association#Ba
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice

Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: The 10 Best Colleges, Ranked

Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Pennsylvania, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theburgnews.com

Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws

Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 22, 2022

Anglers are catching walleye north and south of the causeway using crawler harnesses and stickbaits in 19 to 25 feet of water. Anglers are catching muskellunge trolling from boats north of the causeway. Anglers are catching catfish and Yellow Perch all throughout the reservoir. When fishing from the bridge of the causeway, be courteous and reel your lines in to allow boaters to pass. Be sure to use the correct navigational lights on boats between the hours of sunset and sunrise.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
184K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy