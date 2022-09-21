Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania’s low beer taxes stand out
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
News 8 is fact-checking campaign ads that you may be seeing in some of the most hotly-contested races on the November ballot. A candidate in the Pennsylvania governor's race is trying to use his opponent's words against him in television ads. We checked the claims in the ad from Democrat...
Your vote will impact Pennsylvania’s opioid crisis | Opinion
As early voting begins in Pennsylvania, civically minded residents of the Commonwealth will head to the polls with numerous pressing policy issues on their minds. One that has gained significant attention in the hotly contested race to succeed retiring Senator Pat Toomey, and one that is surely important to many voters, is the ongoing opioid crisis.
Fetterman blasts Oz’s stroke comments during Bethlehem-area campaign stop
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visited the Lehigh Valley on Saturday to build support for his Democratic candidacy for U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 election against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman stepped onstage in Northampton Community College’s Arthur L. Scott Spartan Center in Bethlehem Township to AC/DC’s “Back in...
National Hunting & Fishing Day events Saturday and Sunday in Pennsylvania
National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was born in Pennsylvania, marks the 50th anniversary of its designation as an official national day on Saturday, September 24. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will mark the date with events at various spots across the state on Saturday and Sunday, September 25.
A historic victory will lower drug costs for Pennsylvania’s seniors | Opinion
Here in Pennsylvania and across the country, millions of seniors will get relief from a new law that will help reduce out-of-control drug prices. For the first time in decades, Big Pharma’s relentless grip on their wallets, medicine cabinets and peace of mind will begin to pry loose. After...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice
Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
Pennsylvania: The 10 Best Colleges, Ranked
Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Pennsylvania, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
These Local Craft Breweries Reported Hoppy Growth Results Last Year
Some local craft breweries in Chester County and Pennsylvania reported significant growth last year after a pandemic-driven sales slump in 2020, writes Mike D’Onofrio for Axios.
Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws
Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
Experts say covid pandemic continues to hospitalize, kill in Pennsylvania, despite Biden comments
For many, if not most, the masks are off and the covid pandemic is in the rearview mirror. But an average of 10 people are dying from covid in Pennsylvania each day, and about 1,150 residents are hospitalized with the virus, according to state health data. The state Department of...
Pennsylvania to launch online passport renewal application process | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 22, 2022
Anglers are catching walleye north and south of the causeway using crawler harnesses and stickbaits in 19 to 25 feet of water. Anglers are catching muskellunge trolling from boats north of the causeway. Anglers are catching catfish and Yellow Perch all throughout the reservoir. When fishing from the bridge of the causeway, be courteous and reel your lines in to allow boaters to pass. Be sure to use the correct navigational lights on boats between the hours of sunset and sunrise.
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
