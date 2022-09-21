Read full article on original website
SCHP: 1 killed, 1 injured in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 near Georgetown, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 10 p.m. about eight miles west of Georgetown when a 1999 Dodge Caravan traveling east on Highway 51 crossed the […]
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex. Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.
Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a female was taken to the hospital after a Friday shooting. Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound in the...
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
Police on scene N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office welcomes in youngest detention deputy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) this week welcomed in its youngest deputy in the department’s history. Darin Mowry, 20, was sworn in as a detention deputy on Thursday. He joins the department after a change in a state law allowing adults as young as 18 to work in detention […]
Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers
MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
Coroner: Victim of Goose Creek Taco Bell shooting was a juvenile
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile has died following a Thursday night shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek. Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell did not identify the victim due to his age. Hartwell did tell News 2 that the juvenile was a 17 year old male. Law enforcement responded to the […]
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
North Carolina woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner’s office says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Diane Felts, 63, of the Mt. Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The address provided by the coroner’s office […]
Goose Creek collision victim identified as S'ville man
The cyclist who perished in a Sept. 21 late-night collision in Goose Creek has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Summerville resident Wyatt Dobbs, 43, who was struck dead on the scene at approximately 10:55 p.m., per a corresponding police report. The individual operating the bicycle, according...
‘It’s time to go to work’: Georgetown Co. Sheriff looks to combat traffic accidents
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After the sheriff of Georgetown County apologized to citizens on Facebook Friday for not “responding properly” to speeding and traffic issues in the county, he is putting out a call for action to decrease traffic incidents. Sheriff Carter Weaver said traffic is not...
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said it is becoming more common for people to find urns washed up on the beach because it has become a popular resting place. “They […]
Bus driver cited for careless operation in South Carolina crash that injured several students
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a school bus that crashed into a building and left several students injured earlier this week was cited with careless operation. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) released a collision report from the morning of a school bus crash on East Montage Avenue. Four out of eight […]
Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell
GOOSE CREEK — A shooting at fast food restaurant left a juvenile and another person injured. Goose Creek police responded around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 22 to the Taco Bell at 104 S. Goose Creek Blvd., where officers found two people suffering gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Trident Hospital,...
