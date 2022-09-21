ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

SCHP: 1 killed, 1 injured in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 near Georgetown, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 10 p.m. about eight miles west of Georgetown when a 1999 Dodge Caravan traveling east on Highway 51 crossed the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex. Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
Georgetown, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
LORIS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains
live5news.com

Police on scene N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers

MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
MEGGETT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek collision victim identified as S'ville man

The cyclist who perished in a Sept. 21 late-night collision in Goose Creek has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Summerville resident Wyatt Dobbs, 43, who was struck dead on the scene at approximately 10:55 p.m., per a corresponding police report. The individual operating the bicycle, according...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell

GOOSE CREEK — A shooting at fast food restaurant left a juvenile and another person injured. Goose Creek police responded around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 22 to the Taco Bell at 104 S. Goose Creek Blvd., where officers found two people suffering gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Trident Hospital,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy