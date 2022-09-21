ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

National union president: DeSantis has 'dehumanized' teachers

The president of the nation’s second largest teachers union called out Gov. Ron DeSantis for his "divisive" education agenda, as she visited Broward County this week. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten says she and her members are focused on helping students recover from the disruptions and the trauma of virtual learning — and she’s asking DeSantis to work with them, rather than trying to “divide parents and teachers”.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Florida is not seeing a post-Roe registration surge among women

The results of a Kansas referendum on abortion are still reverberating in political circles. A 16 percent jump in women voter registrations after Roe v Wade was overturned helped defeat a measure restricting abortions in that red state. Swing states like Ohio and Pennsylvania have seen an increase in female...
FLORIDA STATE
A report details how extremism and hate crimes are on the rise in Florida

Extremist incidents in Florida involving racial hate and antisemitism rose by 71% between 2020 and 2022. That's the conclusion of the Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) "Hate in the Sunshine State" report. The report shows that in 2019, there were 91 antisemitic incidents and 87 instances of white supremacist propaganda across the...
FLORIDA STATE

