National union president: DeSantis has 'dehumanized' teachers
The president of the nation’s second largest teachers union called out Gov. Ron DeSantis for his "divisive" education agenda, as she visited Broward County this week. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten says she and her members are focused on helping students recover from the disruptions and the trauma of virtual learning — and she’s asking DeSantis to work with them, rather than trying to “divide parents and teachers”.
Peter Antonacci, DeSantis' elections crimes chief and former Broward elections supervisor, dies
Peter Antonacci, who Florida governors turned to for sensitive, high-profile assignments, died Friday. Antonacci, 74, held many top government roles, mostly appointed by Republicans, but was also a top lieutenant to a former Democratic attorney general. Over the summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead the newly created state...
Florida is not seeing a post-Roe registration surge among women
The results of a Kansas referendum on abortion are still reverberating in political circles. A 16 percent jump in women voter registrations after Roe v Wade was overturned helped defeat a measure restricting abortions in that red state. Swing states like Ohio and Pennsylvania have seen an increase in female...
Miami-Dade Commissioner suspended, another hurricane devastates Puerto Rico, and shifting housing trends in South Florida
Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico last Sunday, close to the date Hurricane Maria - a devastating Category 4 storm - ripped through the island five years ago. But despite just brushing the southeastern corner of the island, and arriving as a weaker Category 1 storm, Fiona has caused widespread chaos and destruction.
After 42 years providing abortion access, rural Louisiana clinic closes its doors
A for-sale sign recently went up in front of the - one of the last clinics to provide abortions in Louisiana. As Rosemary Westwood from member station WWNO reports, following Louisiana's near-total ban on abortions, the clinic has been forced to close. ROSEMARY WESTWOOD, BYLINE: Kathaleen Pittman stands outside the...
A report details how extremism and hate crimes are on the rise in Florida
Extremist incidents in Florida involving racial hate and antisemitism rose by 71% between 2020 and 2022. That's the conclusion of the Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) "Hate in the Sunshine State" report. The report shows that in 2019, there were 91 antisemitic incidents and 87 instances of white supremacist propaganda across the...
