Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Hundreds gather in North Myrtle Beach for Irish-Italian International Festival
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, hundreds gathered for the Irish Italian International Festival. Tents outlined Main Street as folks walked down enjoying food, drinks, and music. ABC15 caught up with some vendors and attendees at the festival. "It’s a people festival and...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Dakota
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 24-25 is Dakota, a 4-year-old male dog who just recently came to the Grand Strand Humane Society as a stray. Dakota loves belly rubs, riding in the car and playing with other dogs. He is well-behaved and will even sit down for […]
WMBF
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insideedition.com
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
An unlucky Myrtle Beach goer stumbled upon an urn filled with human remains, a common occurrence in Myrtle Beach. Once the remains had been found, Myrtle Beach Police handed them over to the Horry County coroner, Robert Edge, according to ABC 15. "Maybe somebody wanted to bury this at sea...
Horry County police find missing man safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing man in Horry County has been found safe, according to police. The man was believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area and police found him safe at about 4 p.m. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found, all identifying information has been removed from the story.
WMBF
‘Halloween, South Carolina’: Conway undergoing spooky makeover for October
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway will look a little different when the calendar turns to October. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy and other officials announced Friday that Conway will be known as “Halloween, South Carolina” beginning October 1. The city’s preparations for the spooky season were already...
WMBF
What better way to bring in fall than the Beach ’N Chili Fest?
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In its 55th year in existence and 2nd year in Myrtle Beach, The International Chili Society season finale – the World Championship Chili Cook-off is back. Every year hundreds of chili cooks compete nationwide to qualify. This cook-off determines who can claim the title...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Man arrested following domestic incident in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Florence County Saturday morning. Deputies and the SWAT team responded to the situation on Poston Corner in the Johnsonville community of lower Florence County, according to Florence County sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said it...
The Post and Courier
Long-time Myrtle Beach restaurant listed for sale; specialized dentistry practice opens
MYRTLE BEACH — Angelo's Steak and Pasta, one of the oldest restaurants in Myrtle Beach, is still open for business after 42 years, but the business and its land located on South Kings Highway are up for sale. Marketing itself as home to the “greatest steaks in the universe”...
WMBF
Police: Missing man believed to be in Myrtle Beach area found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police say the man who was reported missing and last seen Sept. 16 has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 25-year-old Wallace Denzel Richardson was last seen walking toward Loris at around noon on Sept. 16. Stay with WMBF News...
WMBF
NC woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has died after drowning in a pool in Surfside Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 63-year-old Diane Felts was found unresponsive in a pool at 6001 South Kings Highway. An online search matches the address to part of the Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore along South Carolina beach
Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years.
One dead in Dillon County stabbing
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a stabbing in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Hamilton said. Staphon Rogers was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to Hamilton. It’s […]
WMBF
Crews respond to 2nd Friday morning fire in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters were called to a second residential fire in the Carolina Forest area Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 400 block of Emerson Drive where an outside fire had spread to the exterior of the home.
WMBF
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
wpde.com
Scam Alert: Florence Co. deputies warn of missed jury duty phone scam
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's office said telephone scammers are at it again and this time they are calls about missed jury duty. Citizens are receiving phone calls and the caller ID said “Florence County Sheriff’s Office.” When they answer, the caller identifies him/herself as Deputy Tony Davis with the sheriff’s office. The deputy then states that because you failed to appear for jury duty the court has issued a bench warrant for your arrest. Next, you are told that you can avoid the arrest by paying a small fine, which in this case is $400. They instruct you to get a gift card or load a credit card for that amount and give the caller the card security or PIN number.
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
WMBF
Police searching for teen with autism reported missing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are searching for a missing teen with autism last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m. Zahir Aiken, 13, was last seen in the Ramsey Acres neighborhood wearing a blue polo and khaki pants without shoes. Police are asking anyone with information to call...
Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
Comments / 0