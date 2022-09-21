ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Dakota

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 24-25 is Dakota, a 4-year-old male dog who just recently came to the Grand Strand Humane Society as a stray. Dakota loves belly rubs, riding in the car and playing with other dogs. He is well-behaved and will even sit down for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police find missing man safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing man in Horry County has been found safe, according to police. The man was believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area and police found him safe at about 4 p.m. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found, all identifying information has been removed from the story.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

What better way to bring in fall than the Beach ’N Chili Fest?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In its 55th year in existence and 2nd year in Myrtle Beach, The International Chili Society season finale – the World Championship Chili Cook-off is back. Every year hundreds of chili cooks compete nationwide to qualify. This cook-off determines who can claim the title...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

NC woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner says

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has died after drowning in a pool in Surfside Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 63-year-old Diane Felts was found unresponsive in a pool at 6001 South Kings Highway. An online search matches the address to part of the Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

One dead in Dillon County stabbing

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a stabbing in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Hamilton said. Staphon Rogers was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to Hamilton. It’s […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Scam Alert: Florence Co. deputies warn of missed jury duty phone scam

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's office said telephone scammers are at it again and this time they are calls about missed jury duty. Citizens are receiving phone calls and the caller ID said “Florence County Sheriff’s Office.” When they answer, the caller identifies him/herself as Deputy Tony Davis with the sheriff’s office. The deputy then states that because you failed to appear for jury duty the court has issued a bench warrant for your arrest. Next, you are told that you can avoid the arrest by paying a small fine, which in this case is $400. They instruct you to get a gift card or load a credit card for that amount and give the caller the card security or PIN number.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

