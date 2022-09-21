Princess Diana’s Custom Car Fetched $823,000 at Auction
In life, practically everything Princess Diana touched turned to gold, and this has also proven to be true in death: The princess’s 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1, which the monarch was frequently photographed driving with a young Prince William in the backseat, earned $823,000 at a recent auction, Artnet reports. The car is reportedly the only black version ever manufactured, as that particular model only came in all-white. Diana’s personal effects generally do well at auction: In 2019, the dress Diana wore for her iconic White House dance with John Travolta sold for £264,000 to the Historic Royal Palaces charity.
